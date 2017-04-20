Dangerous chauvinism (국문)

What U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed after his April 6-7 summit in Florida with Chinese President Xi Jinping is shocking. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal last week, Trump said Xi told him, “Korea actually used to be a part of China,” part of a history lesson on China and Korea given by Xi during the meeting. Trump said that when he said Korea, he meant the entire Korean Peninsula, including South and North Korea.
We are dumbfounded that the leader of 21st-century China made such a ridiculous claim. If Trump really conveyed Xi’s words correctly, it is nothing but a grave challenge to the identity of the Korean people.
As China’s power has grown remarkably over the last three decades, China’s historical perception is increasingly taking a worrisome turn. In a meeting in Beijing with a North Korean delegation in the 1960s, Communist China’s first premier Zhou Enlai, who is still admired as one of the greatest modern leaders of China, said it did not make any sense to say that Korea was a tributary of China from ancient times. Zhou added that you can easily find the Korean people’s footprints in all parts of the Liao River and Songhua River basins between Liaoning and Jilin provinces in Northeast China. His remarks translated into a candid admission of the ethnic Koreans’ unique identity, totally distinct from the Chinese.
But China’s views on history have changed dramatically since the 1980s thanks to revisionist arguments by Fei Xiaotong (1910-2005), a noted Chinese anthropologist and sociologist. Fei said that all the history that took place within the boundaries of China’s current territory belongs to Chinese history. After such a chauvinistic perspective became the mainstream, China began to regard Korea as sort of a component of China.
Evidence of such an attitude is thick on the ground. China is trying to distort history through the Northeast Project of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. China has tried to take away our proud Goguryeo (37 B.C. - A.D. 668) history. Several years ago, an official at the Chinese Embassy in Seoul went so far as to say, “We are sorry that we could not protect Korea during the Sino-Japanese War of 1894-1895.”
We wonder if Xi really believes such nationalistic views on history. How can he talk about promoting friendly ties with us with such distorted views on history? Xi should explain himself.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 20, Page 34
도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 최근 공개한 시진핑 중국 국가주석과의 미·중 정상회담 뒷이야기는 우리의 귀를 의심하게 할 정도로 충격적이다. 트럼프는 시진핑으로부터 “한국과 중국의 역사에 대한 수업을 받았다”며 시진핑이 “한국은 사실상 중국의 일부였다(Korea actually used to be a part of China)”고 말했다는 것이다. 트럼프는 여기서 한국은 북한뿐 아니라 한반도 전체를 의미하는 것이었다고 덧붙였다. 21세기 중국을 이끄는 지도자가 이런 말을 했다니 선뜻 믿어지지 않을 정도로 어안이 벙벙해진다. 트럼프가 시진핑의 말을 정확하게 전달한 것이라면 이는 한민족의 정체성을 위협하는 중대하고도 심각한 도전이 아닐 수 없다.
중국의 부상과 함께 한반도에 대한 중국의 역사 인식은 점차 걱정스러운 측면으로 기우는 경향이 있다. 중국인들로부터 ‘영원한 총리’로 사랑받는 저우언라이는 1960년대 북한 대표단을 만난 자리에서 “고대부터 조선은 중국의 속국이었다고 왜곡하는 건 황당한 이야기”라며 “랴오허(遼河)와 쑹화(松花)강 유역 모두에 조선민족의 족적이 발견된다”고 말했다. 오랜 기간 중국 동북지역과 한반도에서 활동한 한민족의 독립적 정체성을 평가한 것이다.
그러던 중국의 역사관이 크게 바뀐 건 80년대 들어서다. “현재 중국 영토 안에서 일어난 모든 과거 역사는 중국사”라는 페이샤오퉁의 주장이 주류 사관으로 자리 잡으면서 중국의 고구려 역사 빼앗기인 ‘동북공정(東北工程)’과 같은 작업이 벌어지고 한국을 중국의 부속품 정도로 인식하는 경향이 생겼다. 수년 전 주한 중국대사관의 한 관계자가 “청·일 전쟁 때 한국을 지켜주지 못해 미안하다”고 말해 파문을 일으킨 것도 이런 역사 인식의 연장선상에 있다. 문제는 시진핑의 역사관 또한 이 같은 국수주의적 사관에 의해 영향을 받고 있지 않은가 하는 점이다. 그러한 마음가짐으로 이웃 국가, 특히 전략적 동반자 관계인 한국과 어떻게 우호 및 공존을 이야기할 수 있을지 우려된다. 트럼프의 ‘폭로’에 대한 시진핑 주석의 ‘해명’이 필요하다.