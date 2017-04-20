Denmark holds 1st Yoo-ra hearing

AALBORG, DENMARK - A Danish court on Wednesday held the first hearing on an appeal against prosecutors’ decision to extradite the daughter of a jailed friend of ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye.Chung Yoo-ra, daughter of Choi Soon-sil, whose alleged crimes led to Park’s ouster and arrest, filed the appeal with the District Court of Aalborg shortly after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions decided to send her back to South Korea to face an investigation last month.Chung, arrested by local authorities in January, has been preparing for the trial under custody at a detention center in Aalborg, northern Denmark.She is accused of receiving inappropriate academic and financial favors based on her mother’s ties with Park.Several former and current professors at Seoul-based Ewha Womans University have been arrested and indicted in relation to the undue favors.Choi is standing trial on charges of meddling in state affairs and amassing profits using her connection to the former president.Park was also indicted Monday on a series of corruption allegations involving her friend Choi and former aides. The ex-leader has been in custody since March 31.Yonhap