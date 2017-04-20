Sports Briefs

BASEBALLRyu Hyun-jin of the Los Angeles Dodgers made his return to Dodger Stadium after 286 days since his game against the San Diego Padres on July 8, 2016, but failed to produce a win against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.In the three games Ryu appeared in, he has still not yet won a game in the 2017 season.During the game, Ryu recorded seven strikeouts but gave up seven hits, including three home runs and a walk while pitching for six innings. This was the first time Ryu pitched more than five innings, but it was also the first time he gave up three home runs in a game. With the three home runs, Ryu has given up a total of six this season.Although the game was played at home, the Dodgers lost 4-3. With his performance, Ryu’s ERA increased to 5.87.Ryu, who is making his return to the major league after two years of rehabilitation following his left shoulder and elbow surgery, made his name in the starting rotation with an outstanding performance in spring training exhibition games.But as he lost speed in his fastball after a surgery, he is struggling to compete against batters with what he has now.ICE HOCKEYThe Korean men’s hockey team on Tuesday departed for Ukraine, the site of the upcoming world championship, with an eye on a promotion to the sport’s highest division next year.Coached by former National Hockey League (NHL) defenseman Jim Paek, Korea will compete in the April 22-28 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship Division I Group A, which is the second-highest level of men’s international hockey. All games will be held in Kiev.It’s also a key test tournament for Korea ahead of its Olympic debut on home ice next year at the PyeongChang Winter Games. Korea earned a spot as the host, and will face world No. 1 Canada, along with the Czech Republic and Switzerland.The No. 23-ranked Korea will face Kazakhstan (No. 16), Austria (No. 17), Hungary (No. 19), Poland (No. 20) and Ukraine (No. 22) in the round-robin event.The top two nations will be promoted to the top-flight IIHF World Championship next year, while the worst team will drop to Division I Group B in 2018.In last year’s Division I Group A tournament, Korea finished fifth among six nations with seven points on two wins, two losses and one overtime loss. It was the country’s best showing at the world championship.Kazakhstan and Hungary were relegated from the top division last year, while Austria has qualified for next year’s PyeongChang Winter Olympics.Korea was shut out by Kazakhstan 4-0 at the Sapporo Asian Winter Games in February, despite the Central Asian nation not sending all of its best skaters.Joining Kazakhstan will be a Canadian-born forward Martin St. Pierre, a naturalized Kazakhstani citizen who has played for four different NHL clubs.Yonhap