LG Chem has record revenue as profit hits six-year high

LG Chem, the nation’s top battery manufacturer, posted record revenue in the first quarter, while its operating profit reached a six-year high, the company said Wednesday.The company raked in 6.48 trillion won ($5.67 billion) in the first three months, a 33.1 percent year-on-year growth, according to LG Chem. This is the first time quarterly sales exceeded 6 trillion won.Operating profit was 796.9 trillion won, catapulting 74.1 percent year on year. It is the highest figures for LG Chem since the first quarter of 2011, when it had 831.3 billion won in operating profit.By Choi Hyung-jo