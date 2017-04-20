중앙데일리

Dougbu Daewoo to offer one-day iPhone repairs

Apr 20,2017
Dongbu Daewoo said on Wednesday it would launch the so-called iPhone Express service, which will fix broken iPhone screens in a day.

The company, known for refrigerators, washing machines and air-conditioners, has been performing after-sales customer service for Apple products.

Display replacement usually took at least two days but Dongbu has vowed to cut the time to within three hours at its Gangseo and Guro Digital Center branches, both in western Seoul. The service also will apply to sensors, camera and home button malfunctions on iPhone 5s, 6, 6 Plus, 6s,7 and 7 Plus as well as iPhone SE.


By Seo Ji-eun




