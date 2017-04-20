Heading south

HSBC Korea CEO Jung Eun-young, second from left, and HSBC Vietnam CEO Hai Pham, second from right, at the bank’s Vietnam Day event at the Lotte Hotel in central Seoul on Tuesday. The event was for Korean corporate clients doing business or interested in doing business in Vietnam. Koreans made up the largest group of foreign investors in Vietnam during the first quarter this year with $3.74 billion, accounting for nearly half of all foreign direct investment promised in Vietnam during that period. [HSBC KOREA]