‘Isn’t a sundae made of ice cream?’ (국문)

“Does it really cost 400,000 won [$352] per night? It’s more expensive than a five-star hotel.” Less than 300 days to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and a report on accommodation and restaurants in Gangneung and Pyeongchang areas in Gangwon have sparked online outrage.
Many readers criticized the business tactics of local lodgings. “They’ve already started to rip off customers for the high season,” said one. “They are ruining the reputation of the nation,” wrote another.
But motels are not the only ones trying to benefit from Olympic demand. Some homeowners in the Gangneung area are renting rooms for 9 million won ($7,900) to 15 million won a month.
The PyeongChang Winter Olympic Organizing Committee and Gangwon Provincial Government have worked together to complete the ski slopes and ice rinks. However, reporters have found many flaws that need to be improved for a successful hosting of the international sporting event.
First of all, food is an issue. Foreigners seem to be taken aback by menu items like stir-fried squid and pork belly or grilled dried pollack. An American athlete asked for more variety, saying, “Korean food is delicious, but it is not easy to eat Korean food every day for nearly a month.”
Also, local restaurants don’t offer menus in other languages. Foreigners shouldn’t be expected to order from menus with phonetic translations such as tteokbokki and sundae. Some may say it is no different from sushi or tom yum kung.
However, restaurants need to think about whether writing pronunciation helps foreign visitors, at all. A foreign athlete said that he thought sundae, which is Korea’s traditional stuffed sausage, meant an ice cream sundae.
Local transportation is also lacking. At this rate, foreigners visiting Gangwon province during the Winter Olympics will struggle with accommodation, food and transportation. The PyeongChang Winter Games is an international event that Korea is hosting 30 years after the Seoul Summer Games. After PyeongChang, it is unknown when Korea will host the Olympics again. Providing reasonable accommodation and dining option is a matter of basic hospitality. All Koreans should work together to offer the world a warm welcome.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 20, Page 33
*The author is a sports news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
PARK RIN
"하루 방값이 40만원이라니 이게 사실인가. 그렇다면 외국의 5성급 호텔보다 비싸다는 이야기다."
평창 겨울올림픽이 이제 300일도 남지 않았다. 강원도 강릉과 평창 일대의 숙박 및 식당 상황을 점검한 뒤 문제점을 지적하는 기사가 나가자 네티즌들의 댓글이 줄을 이었다.
네티즌들은 대부분 현지 숙박업소들의 빗나간 상혼을 비난했다. '메뚜기도 한철이라고 벌써부터 바가지가 기승을 부린다' '국가 이미지에 먹칠하려고 올림픽을 유치했나' 등의 댓글이 달렸다.
그런데 올림픽 특수를 기대하는 건 모텔뿐만이 아니었다. 강릉의 일부 아파트 주인들도 내년 올림픽 기간 한 달에 900만~1500만원을 받고 외국의 관계자들에게 집을 통째로 빌려준다는 소리가 들린다.
이를 바라보는 국민의 시선은 싸늘하다. 해외의 도시들을 제치고 삼수 끝 올림픽 유치에 성공했을 때의 간절한 마음은 온데간데 없다. 이제와서 올림픽을 이용해 한탕 챙기려는 상혼은 비난받아 마땅하다는 것이다.
평창올림픽조직위와 강원도가 힘을 합쳐 노력한 결과 스키 슬로프와 빙상장 등의 건설 작업은 이제 마무리 단계다. 그러나 취재팀이 현장을 둘러본 결과 성공적인 올림픽 개최를 위해 고쳐야 할 점은 한두 가지가 아니었다. 무엇보다 '먹거리'가 문제다. 외국 선수단은 오삼불고기와 황태구이 일색인 식단에 당혹해하는 분위기였다. 한 미국 선수는 "맛있는 한국 음식도 있지만 그렇다고 한 달 가까이 매일 한식으로 때우는 건 쉽지 않은 일"이라며 다양한 메뉴를 개발해 달라고 주문했다.
식당의 메뉴판도 준비가 안 된 것은 마찬가지다. 외국인 관광객에게 'Tteokbokki' 'Sundae'라고 적힌 메뉴를 들고 주문을 하라는 것은 무리다. 일본의 '스시'나 태국의 '톰양쿵'처럼 떡볶이를 발음 그대로 'Tteokbokki'로 적는 게 뭐가 문제냐고 말하는 이도 있다. 그러나 떡볶이를 이렇게 표기하는 게 옳은지는 생각해 볼 일이다. 'Sundae'를 보고 '아이스크림'인지 알았다는 외국 선수도 만났다. 현지의 교통수단도 턱없이 부족하다. 이대로 가면 평창 올림픽 기간 강원도를 찾는 외국인 관광객은 숙박·음식·교통의 삼중고에 시달릴 것이 뻔하다. 평창 올림픽은 1988년 서울 올림픽 이후 30년 만에 우리나라에서 열리는 국가적 이벤트다. 평창 올림픽이 끝나면 언제 다시 올림픽을 맞을지 알 수 없다. 잠잘 곳과 먹거리는 손님맞이를 위한 기본이다. 온 국민이 힘을 합쳐 따뜻하게 손님을 맞았으면 한다.
박린 스포츠부 기자