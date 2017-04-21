Promises that went too far (국문)
아동수당에 기초연금 인상…나라 살림 거덜 내려는가
Apr 21,2017
The taste of social welfare is alluring. Once hooked, one cannot stop. But the sweetness has a price. It must be financed through tax increases or other means. National coffers could be at stake if the government is too generous with welfare spending. Social welfare policy must be closely studied and designed to be sustainable.
None of the presidential candidates are that careful. They make all kinds of promises regardless of the national debt topping new peak of 1,433 trillion won ($1.3 trillion). The five candidates all propose increases in basic monthly pension payouts and minimum wage, childcare and unemployment subsidies.
What could be the most costly is the increase in monthly payout in uniform pensions for senior citizens aged 65 or older and the creation of a new allowance for children. Similar pledges are made by all five leading candidates — Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party, Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party, Hong Joon-pyo of the Liberal Korea Party, Yoo Seong-min of the Bareun Party and Sim Sang-jeung of the Justice Party.
This is all well, if the country can afford it. Moon proposes to give every senior citizen 300,000 won a month and 100,000 won for every infant aged five and under. This would cost 12 trillion won a year. Ahn also promises pension increases according to income levels and allowances for children under the age of 11. Regardless of who wins, the government would have to spend an extra 10 trillion to 12 trillion won a year to carry out the campaign pledges. The candidates are ambiguous on the financing means. Moon plans to come up with the financing through reforms in fiscal expenditures and increased tax revenue. Ahn also said he would find means through rationalization in tax spending. They are making the same follies of the past administrations that caused confusion through policies on free school meals and daycare subsidies.
Former President Park Geun-hye won nearly 80 percent of the votes from senior citizens with her pledge to give out 200,000 won a month. But the plan had to be scaled down and caused the welfare minister to resign due to financing difficulty.
The next president must come up with a welfare system to address low birth and fast aging. Korea’s birth rate is 1.25, the world’s lowest, and senior citizens already make up 14 percent of the population. The next administration must be extra smart on welfare accounting. Welfare spending reached 130 trillion won this year, taking up a third of the total budget. It has become imperative to set strict guidelines on selective and universal welfare programs.
The candidates failed to provide the financing means for their expensive welfare plans at the second debate. They must revise their platforms or speak frankly on the need for tax hikes before election day to prevent a welfare catastrophe.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 20, Page 34
대선 후보들, 학부모·노인 표 노리고
달콤한 10만~30만원 현금 공약 남발
포퓰리즘은 재앙, 구체적 방안 내놔야
학부모·노인 표 노려 현금 공약 남발
포퓰리즘은 재앙, 재원 조달책 내놔야
복지는 달콤하다. 한 번 맛들이면 끊기 어렵다. 달콤함의 시작은 돈이다. 세금을 더 걷거나 그렇게 못하면 다른 쪽 재원으로 돌려막아야 한다. 덜컥 선심을 썼다가는 나라 살림을 거덜 낼 수도 있다. 국가 재정을 세밀히 따져보고 효과적이고 지속가능한 정책을 세우는 게 중요한 이유다.
이번 대선 후보들은 앞뒤를 가리지 않는다. 국가채무가 사상 최고인 1433조원을 넘었는데도 눈앞의 표(票) 얻기에 급급해 ‘현금 퍼주기' 공약을 남발한다. 기초연금 인상과 아동수당 신설, 실업급여 확대, 최저임금 1만원 보장 등이 대표적이다. 그중 65세 이상 노인 대상 기초연금 인상과 아동수당 신설의 타당성이 가장 큰 논란이다. 더불어민주당 문재인, 국민의당 안철수, 자유한국당 홍준표, 바른정당 유승민, 정의당 심상정 후보 모두 공약으로 내걸었다. 월 20만6000원씩 지급하는 기초연금을 25만~30만원으로 올리고, 보육수당과 별도로 월 10만~15만원의 아동수당을 주자는 게 골자다. 모두 700만 노인과 젊은 학부모들의 환심을 사자는 것이다.
문제는 재원이다. 문 후보는 모든 어르신에게 월 30만원, 0~5세 아동에게 월 10만원의 수당을 주겠다고 했다. 그러려면 매년 12조원이 필요하다. 안 후보도 소득별 기초연금과 0~11세 아동수당을 내걸어, 누가 당선되더라도 해마다 10조~12조원이 더 필요하게 됐다. 하지만 어떻게 재원을 마련하겠다는 건지 불명확하다. “재정지출 개혁과 세입 확대(문)”, “재정지출 합리화 및 세출조정(안)” 같은 모호한 답변이 전부다. 무상급식·기초연금·반값 등록금·누리과정 등의 포퓰리즘 공약을 남발했다가 뒷감당을 못해 혼쭐이 났던 이전 정부들의 전철을 밟을 가능성이 크다.
박근혜 전 대통령만 봐도 그렀다. 2012년 대선 당시 월 20만원의 기초노령연금을 내걸어 어르신 유권자의 80%에 가까운 몰표를 받았다. 하지만 집권 후 재정 부족으로 '기초연금 대란(大亂)'이 발생했고, 결국 복지부장관이 사퇴했다. 이번에도 그런 비극이 재연되지 않겠는가.
물론 대선 주자들이 저출산·고령화에 대비해 복지를 신경 쓰는 건 바람직하다. 우리나라 여성 출산율은 1.25명으로 거의 세계 꼴찌고, 노인은 전체 인구의 14%(700만 명)나 된다. 인구 절벽을 앞두고 차기 정부는 어느 때보다 ‘복지 가계부’를 잘 짜야 한다. 올해도 국가 예산의 3분의 1인 130조원을 복지에 투입해 나라살림이 빠듯하다. 여기에다 장기요양보험은 2020년, 건보재정은 2023년이면 바닥을 드러낸다. 선별적·보편적 복지의 방향 설정이 시급한 것이다.
이런 상황에서 대선 주자들의 무차별적 ‘현금 퍼주기’ 공약은 나라 살림을 거덜 낼 매표(買票)행위나 다름없다. 후보들은 어제 2차 TV토론에서도 명확한 재원조달 방안을 내놓지 못했다. 대선 전까지 솔직하게 증세를 거론하든, 공약을 수정하든 구체적인 대안을 내놓아야 할 것이다. 그게 복지 재앙을 막는 길이다.