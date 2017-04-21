Identifying our enemy (국문)

In Wednesday’s televised debate among five presidential candidates, the question of whether North Korea is our main enemy cropped up. In the second TV debate organized by KBS, Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party, the frontrunner of the pack, avoided answering the question by saying such a definition is not the role of the president. Moon’s fuzzy response has triggered questions and criticism that he has unreliable views on our national security and that he lacks the qualifications for being president.
As Moon said, our National Defense White Paper has not described North Korea as South Korea’s “primary enemy state” since 2004, when a liberal administration decided to stop using that phrase amid a rapprochement with North Korea. Since 2010, however, the paper singled out the North Korean regime as our “primary national security threat” because it poses a serious threat to our security through military provocations, including its development and reinforcement of weapons of mass destruction, the attack on our naval warship Cheonan and the shelling of Yeonpyeong Island. At the same time, the paper stipulates that our armed forces must prepare for ongoing military threats from the North first and foremost. In other words, North Korea remains our primary enemy.
Moreover, the Kim Jong-un regime’s nuclear and missile developments pose an international threat way beyond the Korean Peninsula. It will soon be able to attack even the U.S. mainland with long-range ballistic missiles. In an interview with a foreign media outlet in Pyongyang, Vice Foreign Minister Han Song-ryol used such belligerent rhetoric as “a preemptive nuclear attack,” “an all-out war” or “much more nuclear tests.”
Why was Moon so opaque on the concept of our main enemy? We can get a clue from his claim that we need an inter-Korean summit in the future. It is true that North Korea is both our immediate threat and negotiation partner.
A big problem occurs when a candidate refuses to give a clear answer to the definition of our main enemy. If Moon continues to turn a blind eye as elected commander-in-chief, it could fatally affect the preparedness of our military.
With four more debates before the election, our presidential candidates must present realistic solutions to the North Korean problem rather than resorting to a sentimental approach toward Pyongyang or pummeling their rivals for their ideological inclinations.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 21, Page 34
국방백서 “북한군과 정권은 우리의 적”
‘북한=주적’ 질문에 문 후보 즉답 피해
대선후보들 북한의 양면성 국민 설득해야
그제 저녁 대선후보 대상 KBS TV토론에서 주적(主敵) 문제가 도마에 올랐다. “북한은 주적이냐”는 유승민 바른정당 후보의 질문에 더불어민주당 문재인 후보는 “그렇게 규정하는 것은 대통령이 할 일은 아니다”며 즉답을 피했다. 이날 문 후보의 명확하지 않은 답변에 후폭풍이 거세다. “문 후보의 안보관이 불안하다” “지도자로 자격이 없다”는 등 논란까지 일고 있다. 주적이란 우리를 위협하는 주된 적을 뜻한다.
문 후보의 말대로 국방백서에 ‘주적’이라는 용어가 없는 것은 사실이다. 주적은 참여정부 시절인 2004년 국방백서에서 삭제된 뒤 사용하지 않고 있다. 그러나 국방백서는 2010년부터 “북한은 대량살상무기 개발과 증강, 천안함 공격, 연평도 포격과 같은 지속적인 무력 도발 등을 통해 우리 안보에 심각한 위협을 가하고 있다”며 “이러한 위협이 지속되는 한 그 수행 주체인 북한 정권과 북한군은 우리의 적이다”고 규정하고 있다. 국방백서는 동시에 “현존하는 북한의 군사적 위협에 우선적으로 대비한다”고 적고 있다. 따라서 이 두 가지 문장을 합쳐 보면 북한 주민은 통일 후에 함께 살아야 할 대상이지만 북한군과 정권은 우리의 주적이라는 얘기다.
더구나 북한 김정은 정권의 광적인 핵 개발과 미사일 발사는 이제 한반도를 넘어 국제적인 위협이 되고 있다. 북한은 머지않아 핵미사일로 무장하고 한국과 일본은 물론, 미국까지 위협할 태세다. 한반도가 한국전쟁 이후 가장 위험한 상태라는 말도 나온다. 한성렬 북한 외무성 부상은 지난 18일 평양에서 한 외신 인터뷰에서 “핵 선제공격” “전면전” “더 많은 미사일 시험” 등 위협적인 언사를 서슴지 않았다.
그런데도 문 후보가 주적 개념에 모호한 답변을 한 이유는 무엇일까. 그가 이날 토론에서 “필요할 때 (남북) 정상회담도 필요할 것”이라는 말이 뒷받침한다. 북한 정권이 우리의 직접적인 위협이지만 협상 대상이기도 하다는 의미다. 북한은 우리의 적대 세력이기도 하지만 대화의 대상이기도 한 양면성을 지니고 있다는 것이다. 이런 면에서 정부 부처 가운데 국방부는 당연히 북한군의 도발에 대해 대비하고 맞서 싸워야 한다. 그러나 통일부가 북한을 주적으로 삼고 대응하는 것은 맞지 않다.
따라서 대선후보들은 이런 북한의 양면성을 국민에게 설득할 필요가 있다. 대통령이 되려는 후보가 이런 문제에 말을 안 하겠다는 것은 문제다. 아예 입을 닫으려는 태도는 군 통수권자인 대통령에 당선된 뒤 군의 대비 태세에 영향을 줄 수 있다. 하지만 다른 후보들이 정치 장사를 위해 무리하게 윽박지르는 것도 문제다. 그런 색깔론은 우리 사회를 분열과 갈등으로 몰아갈 수 있다. 이제 대선 기간이 2주 남짓 남았고 네 차례 TV토론을 앞두고 있다. 대선후보들은 감상적인 대북협상론이나 정치적인 색깔론보다는 북한의 본질을 직시하고 핵 문제를 해결할 정책 대안을 내놔야 한다.