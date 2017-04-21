Environment front and center at green film fest

Amid growing concern over fine dust and global warming, the Green Film Festival in Seoul will kick off starting next month.The 14th edition of the film festival will start on May 18 at Samsung Hall and Arthouse Momo at Ewha Womans University, announced the festival’s organizing committee at a press conference held in Jung District, central Seoul, on Wednesday.The week-long festival will screen 55 movies, including 15 short films, from 40 countries.This year’s film event will revolve around the themes of climate change, post-nuclear life and sustainable living.Director Matthew Heineman’s documentary “City of Ghosts,” which follows a group of anonymous activists who banded together after their homeland was taken over by ISIS in 2014, will open the event.Actor Jeon Seok-ho of 2014 tvN series “Misaeng” and actress Shin Hyun-been of “He’s on Duty” (2010) are honorary ambassadors for the film festival.BY JIN MIN-JI [jin.minji@joongang.co.kr]