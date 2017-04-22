Is Russia Testing Trump?

This week Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is making his first diplomatic visit to Russia, where he’s likely to press Moscow on its handling of Syria, which he has called “incompetent.” But Mr. Tillerson should recognize that Russia’s involvement in Syria is only one example of the increasingly active, and disruptive, role that President Vladimir Putin has been playing on the world stage since Donald Trump’s inauguration.렉스 틸러슨 미국 국무장관이 지난 주말 취임 뒤 처음으로 러시아를 방문해 블라디미르 푸틴 대통령을 면담했다. 그는 이 자리에서 바샤르 알아사드 시리아 정권의 온갖 악행에 대한 러시아의 미온적인 태도를 비판했다. 하지만 러시아의 알아사드 감싸기는 러시아가 전 세계에서 자행한 수많은 도발 가운데 빙산의 일각 수준일 뿐임을 틸러슨은 인정해야 한다. 도널드 트럼프 대통령 취임 이후 푸틴은 유럽과 중동 곳곳에서 자신의 존재감을 부각하기 위해 국제 질서를 어지럽히고 있다.In January, Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, most likely at the direction of Mr. Putin, ramped up their fight against Ukrainian government forces, bringing the violence there to its highest level in a year and a half. This is a direct challenge to the Minsk Agreements — signed by Russia and Ukraine, engineered by Germany and France, and backed by the United States — designed to freeze the war and pave the way to restoring peace. In mid-February, Mr. Putin decreed that Russia would recognize the passports issued by two separatist governments in eastern Ukraine. Later that month, in a move approved or at least condoned by Mr. Putin, the breakaway territory of Luhansk in Ukraine announced that the Russian ruble would become its official currency. Both actions are examples of the creeping assertion of Russian sovereignty over parts of eastern Ukraine.지난 1월 러시아가 지원하는 우크라이나 동부 분리주의 세력은 정부군에 치열한 싸움을 걸어 왔다. 푸틴의 지시에 따른 결과였을 가능성이 크다. 이로 인해 우크라이나 분쟁은 1년 반 만에 최악의 수준으로 치달았다. 미국의 지원하에 독일과 프랑스가 중재하고 러시아와 우크라이나가 서명한 민스크 평화협정에 대한 정면 도전이다. 2월 들어 푸틴은 우크라이나 동부 분리주의 정부 두 곳이 발행한 여권을 승인한다고 발표했다. 같은 달 하순 우크라이나의 친러 분리주의 정부는 러시아 루블화를 공식 통화로 채택했다. 역시 푸틴이 배후 조종한 조치임에 틀림없다. 우크라이나 동부 영토를 러시아 속국으로 만들려는 푸틴의 속내를 눈치챌 수 있다.Again in January, Russia moved troops near the border with Belarus, designed to pressure Belarus to accept an increased Russian military presence on its territory. And in March, the Kremlin ordered the incorporation of the armed forces in South Ossetia, one of two breakaway territories in Georgia, into the Russian military. Meanwhile, last month Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti, the top American general in Europe, told Congress that Russia and the Afghan Taliban are growing increasingly close, suggesting that the Kremlin is supplying the insurgent group with weapons. Matériel support would be a significant escalation of Russia’s involvement with the Taliban, and it would undercut American efforts to stabilize Afghanistan. It would also put the 9,000 American and 5,000 NATO troops there at increased risk. Two weeks ago, the commander of American forces in Africa, Gen. Thomas Waldhauser, observed that Russia’s role in Libya is deepening, with its special forces on the ground in Egypt just over the border with Libya. He noted Russian support for the powerful Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar, who is resisting the United Nations-recognized government in Tripoli.다시 1월로 돌아가 보자. 러시아는 벨라루스와의 국경지대에 군대를 배치했다. 러시아의 무력 확대를 벨라루스가 받아들이도록 압박한 것이다. 3월엔 커티스 스캐퍼로티 유럽 주둔 미군사령관이 “러시아와 아프가니스탄 탈레반이 급속도로 가까워졌으며 모스크바는 탈레반 반군에 무기를 제공 중인 것으로 보인다”고 미 의회에 보고했다. 러시아와 탈레반의 이 같은 밀착은 아프가니스탄에 주둔한 미군 9000명과 나토(북대서양조약기구)군 5000명에게 재앙이나 다름없다. 이뿐이 아니다. 토머스 월드하우저 아프리카 주둔 미군사령관은 2주 전 “리비아와 국경을 접한 이집트 영토에 러시아 특수군이 배치됐다”고 밝혔다. 그에 따르면 러시아는 리비아 반군 사령관 칼리파 하프타르와 밀착하고 있다. 하프타르는 유엔이 인정한 트리폴리의 합법적 정부를 공격하는 반군의 강력한 지도자다.And of course, last week Russia denied that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad used sarin gas against his own people. This is the latest in Russia’s broad and deep diplomatic and military support for the Syrian dictator, who has killed some 200,000 of his people and displaced half his population.게다가 푸틴은 자국 국민을 사린가스로 학살하고, 그 사실을 부인하는 시리아 독재자 알아사드 대통령을 지속적으로 감싸왔다. 20만 명이 넘는 시리아 국민을 살해했으며 국민의 절반을 난민으로 전락시킨 알아사드에게 정치적·군사적 지원을 아끼지 않은 것이다.All of these steps have a common thread. Mr. Putin, who wants political control over neighboring countries and to be seen as a great global power, is testing President Trump. He wants to see how far he can go until we say “enough.” While Mr. Putin must realize the Trump administration is unlikely to be able to roll back Western sanctions on Russia, as Mr. Putin originally hoped, he may think Mr. Trump’s still unexplained infatuation with him will allow him to move aggressively, without American resistance.푸틴의 이런 일련의 행보를 관통하는 의도가 있다. 이웃 나라들을 휘어잡아 속국으로 만들고 글로벌 무대에서 힘을 과시하려는 목적에서 트럼프 대통령의 한계를 시험하고 있는 것이다. 푸틴은 미국이 설정한 레드라인을 자꾸만 건드리며 어디까지 선을 넘을 수 있는지 간을 보고 있다. 푸틴이 애초 원했던 대로 워싱턴이 미국과 유럽의 대러시아 경제제재를 완화할 가능성은 낮다. 푸틴은 이런 현실을 잘 인식해야 한다. 만일 푸틴이 지난해 대선을 전후해 트럼프가 자신에게 인간적 호감을 품었던 과거에만 집착하면 러시아가 공격적으로 행동해도 미국이 크게 반발하지 않을 것이란 착각에 빠질 우려는 남아 있다.What has the Trump administration done to respond to all of the above? There have been strong words from Vice President Mike Pence and Defense Secretary James Mattis, and particularly from the American ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley. But so far there has been no condemnation from Mr. Trump and, most important, no action. The administration needs to set out a clear policy toward Russia. It must communicate clearly what is unacceptable and strengthen its deterrence, and in that way establish its negotiating position, so that it can effectively and realistically explore areas for cooperation.이런 푸틴에 대해 트럼프 행정부는 어떻게 대응하고 있는가? 마이크 펜스 부통령과 제임스 매티스 국방장관 및 니키 헤일리 유엔 미국대사가 강경 발언을 이어가긴 했다. 그러나 정작 트럼프는 행동을 통해 러시아를 압박하기는커녕 비난 발언조차 제대로 하지 않았다. 미국 정부는 러시아를 향해 분명한 시그널을 보내야 한다. 워싱턴이 용납할 수 없는 선이 있다는 걸 모스크바에 분명히 하고, 미군의 억지력을 강화해 협상의 입지를 늘려야 한다. 첫 신호는 당연히 트럼프 대통령이 보내야 한다. 미국과 유럽에서 미국의 국익을 확실히 보호하면서 “세계 각국은 스스로 민주주의를 선택할 권리가 있다”고 러시아에 선언해야 한다.The signaling needs to start with the president. He must deliver a speech asserting American interest in trans-Atlantic security and speak resolutely on the right of states to choose democracy, a free-market economy and membership in NATO or the European Union. America’s Russia policy must include continued funding for troop presence and exercises on NATO territory, and training and equipment for non-NATO partners at risk from Moscow. At the same time, it should restart discussions with Russia on nuclear, conventional and now cyber-arms control to lower the temperature in areas of potential danger.나토 지역 군사작전에 대해 미국의 지원 방침을 확고히 해야 한다. 또 나토에 가입하지 않은 국가들에도 러시아의 위협을 막기 위해 군사 훈련과 장비를 제공해야 한다. 그 밖의 잠재적 위험 지역에서는 러시아와 핵무기 및 재래식무기, 사이버무기의 군축 협상 논의를 재개해 긴장을 완화할 필요가 있다.The president must also condemn Russia’s continued support for Mr. Assad and the deliberate Russian bombing of civilians in Syria, and press for Russia to support a transition in Syria. Bombing an airfield isn’t enough. And of course, the administration must denounce Russia’s interference in American elections and make clear that such behavior will not be tolerated again. Whether the president likes it or not, Mr. Putin’s Russia views the United States as its adversary, and it is working to undermine America around the world. Mr. Putin has accomplished a great deal in only a few weeks. President Trump needs to say “enough.” He can start by having his secretary of state deliver that message when he visits Moscow this week.독재자 알아사드에 대한 러시아의 지원과 시리아 민간인을 향한 러시아군의 폭격을 강력히 규탄하는 것도 필수다. 러시아가 지난해 미 대선에 간섭한 것을 단호히 비난하고 향후 그런 행동을 용납하지 않겠다고 선언해야 함은 물론이다. 트럼프 대통령이 푸틴을 어떻게 생각하든 푸틴이 통치하는 러시아는 미국을 적국으로 간주하며 세계 곳곳에서 미국의 위상을 끌어내리기 위해 전력을 기울이고 있다. 지난 수주 동안 푸틴은 그 방향에서 많은 성과를 이루었다. 이제 트럼프가 “그만”을 외칠 때가 왔다. 러시아를 방문한 틸러슨 국무장관의 메시지가 좋은 시발점이 될 것이다.MICHAEL J. MORELL마이클 모렐