[앵커브리핑] '고독한 유권자'의 길을 떠나며… (Becoming “lonely voters”)

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작하겠습니다.This is today’s anchor briefing."우리는 너무 오래 고독한 유권자였다"“For too long, we have been.”*lonely voters: 고독한 유권자기자는 칼럼에서 말했습니다. 때는 2년 전. 김영삼 전 대통령의 별세 소식이 전해진 며칠 뒤였습니다.This is a sentence from a column written two years ago, a few days after former President Kim Young-sam*pass away: 별세하다"내가 원하는 것이 고스란히 국민이 원하는 것인 그런 정치인을 우리는 언제까지 기다려야 할까?"“How long do we have to wait for a politician whosewith the people’s wants?”*wants: 원하는 것*coincide: 일치하다아마도 수십 년 동안 한국 정치의 한 축을 커다랗게 지탱해 온 노 정객의 타계 소식을 들으니 여러 감상이 들었을 것입니다. 그렇다 해도 칼럼의 내용에 전부, 모든 이들이 동의할 수는 없는 일입니다.Mixed emotions must have been going through the writer’s mind after the politician who had for decades played a large role in Korea’s politics deceased. However, not everyone could agree with that opinion.어느 정치인이든 '공' 과 '과'는 있는 법이고, 그것은 DJ 든 YS이든 예외는 아니지요.Every politician hasand– former presidents Kim Dae-jung and Kim Young-sam are notfrom that rule.*great accomplishments: 공로*faults: 과오*exempt: 예외게다가 지금은 그 두 사람과 대척점에 섰던 사람. 알게 모르게 오랜 시간 동안 한국인의 의식구조를 지배해왔고. 아예 보통명사화 되어버리고 말았던 '박정희 시대'가 비로소 마감됐다는 정치사적 변환기….Besides, what we are going through is thewith the termination of the “Park Chung Hee era,” which had governed Koreans’ consciousness and even their unconsciousness for a number of decades. The protagonist of the era, which is now synonymous with dictatorship, was the political opponent of the two aforementioned politicians.*transitional period: 전환기이제야 진정한 민주주의에 대해 다시금 뼈저린 고민과 실천을 준비하는 시기이기도 합니다.This is also the period in time when we thoroughly think about and actively prepare to practice true democracy.그러니 그 누군가에게 내가 원하는 그 모든 것을 온전히 구현해달라고 소원하며 표를 줄 수는 없는 시대입니다.That is why in this day and age, we can’t just vote for someone, wishing the person will realize all our wants.지금의 시대에 '고독한 유권자' 란 말은 유권자로서의 불행이 아니라 차라리 당연한 것이 아닐까….That said, maybe the term ‘”lonely voter” isn’t a negative term, as the nuance suggests, but rather an obvious one.설사 그 어느 후보가 우리의 소원을 모두 들어줄 수는 없다 해도 그가 우리가 소망하는 민주주의 사회로 가는 길을 알고 있는 존재라면, 우리는 참으로 고독한 고민을 거쳐서라도 그 누군가를 선택해야만 하기에….Even if a certain candidate cannot realize all our wishes, if the candidate’s blueprint and path of taking our nation ahead coincides with the democracy we sofor, we voters should choose the candidate throughself-deliberation.*crave: 소망하다*arduous: 고된바로 오늘(17일) 무려 15명의 후보들은 22일간의 대선 레이스를 시작했습니다.On Monday, 15 presidential candidates started their 22 days of campaigning.우리는 누구를 택할 것인가… 좀 엉뚱한 해법이지만 앞서 소개해 드린 그 칼럼에선 이런 제안을 내놨더군요.Who should we vote for…? This might sound, but the aforementioned column suggested an*extravagant: 과장된, 낭비하는*alternative: 대안"유아인을 국회로!"“Yoo Ah-in to the National Assembly!”한 보육시설에 감동적인 편지와 함께 급식비를 기부했던 배우 유아인씨를 언급했던 겁니다.The journalist mentioned actor Yoo Ah-in, whoa considerable sum of money along with a touching letter to an*donate: 기부하다*orphanage: 보육원, 고아원"정치와 삶의 관계를 치열하게 고민하는 젊음이고 싶다"라고 했던 배우의 말을 인용하면서 말이지요.She quoted the actor who said, “I want to be a young person who repeatedly questions the relationship between my life and politics.”유아인씨는 그냥 웃고 넘겼겠지만… 칼럼이 의미하는 바를 모를 리 없는 우리들은 지금 이 시간부터 '고독한 유권자'의 길을 떠납니다.Yoo might havethe column, but we the people who understand the deeper meanings of the column are on our way to become “lonely voters” from now on.*laugh off: 웃어넘기다오늘의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.This is all for today’s anchor briefing.Broadcast on April 17, 2017Translated for April 22, 2017Translated and edited by Kim Jung-kyoon and Brolley Genster