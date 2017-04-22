Pence warns North ‘not to test’ Trump

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, third from left, stands with U.S. Gen. Vincent Brooks, right, commander of the United Nations Command, U.S. Forces Korea and Combined Forces Command to see North Korea from Observation Post Ouellette in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), near the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea, Monday. [JOINT PRESS CORPS] 마이크 펜스 미 부통령(왼쪽에서 세번째)이 빈센트 브룩스 유엔사, 주한미군, 한미연합사 사령관(오른쪽)과 함께 월요일 남한 판문점을 방문해 비무장지대 OP 올렛에서 북한을 보고 있다. [사진공동취재단]

Korea JoongAng DailyTuesday, April 18, 2017U.S. Vice President Mike Pence warned Pyongyang “not to test” theof President Donald Trump during a joint press conference with South Korea’s acting president in Seoul on Monday, indicatingpunitive measures in case of furtherby the North.*resolve: 결의, 결심*intensive: 집중적인*provocation: 도발마이크 펜스 미 부통령은 월요일 서울에서 한국 대통령 권한대행과 가진 공동기자회견에서 북한은 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령의 결의를 시험하지 말라고 경고했다. 북한이 추가로 도발하면 고강도 응징이 있을 것이라는 메시지였다.“Just in the past two weeks, the world witnessed the strength and resolve of our new president in actions taken in Syria and Afghanistan,” said Pence, standing beside Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, South Korea’s acting president. “North Korea wouldnot to test his resolve or the strength of the armed forces of the United States in this region.”*do well: 잘 하다황교안 대통령 권한대행 옆에 서서 펜스 부통령은 “지난 2주 동안 시리아와 아프가니스탄에서 보여준 우리 대통령의 힘과 결의를 전세계는 목격했다”고 말했다. “북한은 트럼프 대통령의 결의를 시험하거나 이 지역에 있는 미군의 힘을 시험하지 않는 것이 좋을 것이다.”He called the North Korean regime “the region’s most dangerous and urgent threat” and said that Washington hopes to achieve denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula “through peaceable means,” butthat “all options are on the table.”*reiterate: 반복하다, 되풀이하다펜스 부통령은 북한정권을 “이 지역에서 가장 위험하고 긴급한 위협”이라고 불렀다. 그는 미국은 “평화적인 방법으로” 한반도 비핵화를 달성하고 싶어하지만, “모든 옵션이 테이블 위에 있다”는 입장을 다시 확인했다.Pence went on tothat Washington will continue to deploy the U.S.-led Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or Thaad, system “as a defense measure called for by the alliance and for the,” and also “evolve a comprehensive set of capabilities to ensure the security of South Korea.”*underscore: 강조하다*alliance: 동맹펜스 부통령은 미국은 “동맹이 요청하고 동맹을 위한 방어수단인” 고고도미사일방어(사드)체계 배치를 계속 추진할 것이고 “한국의 안전을 보장하기 위해 종합적인 능력을 발전시킬 것”이라고 강조했다.He added, “We will defeat any attack and we will meet any use ofor nuclear weapons with anand effective response.”*conventional: 재래식의*overwhelming: 압도적인그는 또 “우리는 어떤 공격도 격퇴할 것이며 재래식 무기나 핵무기 어떤 것이든 압도적이고 효과적으로 대응할 것이다”고 말했다.The Pentagon dropped the so-called Mother of All Bombs, or the GBU-43 Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), on ISIS tunnels and caves in Afghanistan on Thursday, which was seen as a warning to Pyongyang.미 국방부는 일명 ‘모든 폭탄의 어머니’ GBU-43 공중폭발 초대형 폭탄을 아프가니스탄의 ISIS 은신 터널과 동굴에 투하했다. 북한에게 보내는 일종의 경고였다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)