Nothing fake about it

The April crisis was not rumor but fact. South Koreans just couldn’t be bothered to take it seriously. After ordering the USS Carl Vinson and USS Nimitz aircraft carriers to the waters of South Korea, President Donald Trump said, “All options are on the table.” Chinese President Xi Jinping talks more than an hour on the phone with Washington to discourage a military clash. In the meantime, Pyongyang continues to flex its muscles with missile launches. But the South Korean foreign ministry claimed there was no crisis. Come on. If the April crisis is really fake news as the ministry claims, the entire U.S. media is unreliable.The U.S. media seems to assume that Washington’s military action against North Korea is a fact. CNN and Fox News are ringing alarm bells by posting “North Korea” and “Military Action” on their news tickers. Not just the media but Congress also feels that action is needed. Politicians compete to make calls for retaliation against North Korea. On April 13, a 58-minute-long State Department briefing mentioned North Korea 26 times. Only two weeks ago, North Korea was mentioned one or two times at most. Military action against the North appears to have crossed the point of no return. Trump may have blown up the situation by making a series of threats.Washington’s North Korea policy in the past two decades was a cycle of threats and negotiations. The principle of compromise was working, as Washington started with intimidation but soon pursued negotiation due to the limits of military operations. According to this principle, the following can be expected.Stage 1: Sanctions and military pressure from the U.S. and China result in elevated tension on the Korean Peninsula. Stage 2: North Korea conducts a nuclear or missile test, or both. Stage 3: The United States deploys tactical nuclear weapons in the Korean Peninsula, and a volatile situation occurs. Stage 4: China mediates to avoid a war, and the United States reluctantly agrees to resolve the crisis through talks. Stage 5: Pyongyang and Washington agree on freezing the North’s nuclear and missiles programs after intense negotiation.If the ultimate compromise is freezing of the programs based on a loose form of denuclearization, North Korea can maintain the capability to strike Korea and Japan, leaving the continental U.S. out of the range. It is not necessarily bad for China either. Then, Korea would be helpless, living under an approved, constant threat. Will the situation progress according to the five stages? Do we know which stage we are in now?Military action is no doubt the worst outcome. “War is not an adventure. It is a disease. It is like typhus,” said Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. The latest mood reminds us of an epidemic. It is similar to how the justification of removing weapons of mass destruction amplified into strikes on Iraq in 2003 during the Bush administration.It is outdated optimism to think that America would prioritize the 25 million hostages in the Seoul area. The United States blockaded Cuba, risking the possibility of World War III or a nuclear war. Seoul claims that the Korea-U.S. alliance is more solid than ever. But the United States excluded South Korea from the defense line and tempted the North to invade the South when it faced the direst situation after the Acheson line declaration in January 1950. Uncle Sam also decided to withdraw the USFK without consultation with Seoul in 1970. The United States didn’t really have Korea in mind.We should assume the worst. A crisis could be avoided with China’s involvement. However, Trump won’t delay the decision for long because he knows that ballistic missiles loaded with plutonium warheads will be completed within the year. It is only a matter of time.And yet, our five presidential candidates seem to lack a roadmap or even a sense of crisis. It is simply ridiculous that Ahn Cheol-soo thinks that he and Trump are both alumni of the Wharton School and therefore would have a lot in common. In fact, except for Trump’s daughter Ivanka, none of the White House senior staff or cabinet members are affiliated with Wharton, suggesting Trump attaches little significance to the school tie.All candidates naively say that they would not allow Washington to take unilateral military action. It is pathetic that our voters must choose from these candidates. But we don’t have time to lament. As the government refuses to admit that we are in a crisis, the candidates must seriously consider the idea of sending a joint delegation to Washington and Beijing to represent our position.*Washington bureau chief of the JoongAng Ilbo.Kim Hyun-ki'4월 위기설'은 설이 아니었다. 팩트였다. 우리만 애써 외면하고 있었다. 미국은 한반도 인근에 항모 칼빈슨호, 니미츠호를 이동시키고 매일 같이 대통령이 '모든 옵션'을 외치고 있다. 중국 지도자는 충돌을 뜯어말리고자 미국에 1시간 넘게 전화를 건다. 북한은 보란 듯이 미사일을 쏘아댔다. 그런데 우리 외교부는 한가하게 "위기설은 근거 없다"는 소리만 한다. 정말 그럴까. 외교부 주장대로 '4월 위기설=가짜 뉴스'가 맞다면 미 언론사들은 다 문을 닫아야 한다.워싱턴에서 지켜보는 미 언론들은 대북 군사행동을 기정사실화하는 분위기다. CNN·폭스뉴스에선 온종일 '북한''군사행동'이란 시뻘건 자막이 흐른다. 언론뿐 아니다. 의회도 "가만 놔둘 수 없다"가 대세가 됐다. 거물 정치인들이 경쟁적으로 '북한 응징'을 주장한다. 정부는 어떤가. 13일 국무부 브리핑에선 '북한'이 58분 동안 26번 등장했다. 불과 2주 전만 해도 많아야 1~2번이었다. "이게 아니었는데"라 돌이키고 싶어도 돌아갈 수 없을 정도로 대북 군사행동론은 너무 많이 나가버렸다. 온갖 '엄포성 발언'을 나열한 트럼프 스스로 자초한 측면도 있다.지난 20여년 간 미국의 대북 정책은 '엄포→협상→엄포'의 반복이었다. 일종의 '타협의 원칙'이 작동됐다. 처음에는 힘으로 억누르려 하다 결국 군사작전의 한계를 깨닫고 협상에 나섰다. 이 원칙에 준한다면 향후 예상은 대강 이렇다.1단계: 미국·중국의 제재와 군사압력으로 한반도 긴장 고조→2단계: 북한 핵 실험 혹은 미사일 실험→3단계:미국 전술 핵무기 한반도 배치로 일촉즉발 전쟁위기→4단계: 전쟁을 피하기 위해 중국이 중재에 나서고 미국은 마지못해 협상에 의한 사태해결에 참여→5단계: 치열한 신경전 끝에 핵·미사일 동결에 북·미 합의.최종 타협점이 '비핵화 전제가 느슨한 형태의 동결'이라면 북한은 한국과 일본을 칠 수 있는 타격 능력을 유지하고, 미국은 본토를 위협받지 않게 된다. 중국으로서도 딱히 나쁠 게 없다. 우리만 '닭 쫓던 개' 신세가 된다. '허가된 상시 위협' 속에 살아가야 한다. 과연 1~5단계대로 갈 것인가. 아니 가도 될 것인가. 우리가 지금 몇 단계에 서 있는지 알고는 있는가.군사행동은 최악의 시나리오다. 생텍쥐페리는 "전쟁은 장티푸스 같은 전염병과 같다"고 했다. 요즘 분위기가 바로 그렇다, 2003년 '대량파괴무기 제거' 여론을 키우다 결국 이라크에 대한 무작정 폭격으로 몰린 부시 때와 흐름이 흡사하다.미국이 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)의 위협 현실화보다 수도권 2500만 명의 '인질'을 우선할 것이란 생각은 이제 고루한 낙관론에 불과하다. 미국은 세계 3차대전, 핵전쟁을 불사하며 쿠바를 봉쇄했던 나라다. 정부는 "한·미 동맹은 어느 때보다 견고하다"고 외치지만, 미국은 한국이 가장 어려웠을 때 남한을 미국 방위선에서 제외시켜 북한의 남침유혹을 키우게 했고(50년 1월 애치슨 선언), 상의없이 주한미군 철수 결정(70년)을 했다. 한국은 안중에 없었다.'최악'을 상정해 나쁠 게 없다, 중국의 파격적 압박으로 당장은 위기를 모면할 지 모른다. 하지만 올해 말이면 플루토늄탄을 장착한 탄도미사일 배치가 끝날 것을 아는 트럼프는 대북 군사행동 결단을 그리 오래 미루지 않을 것이다. 시간의 문제인 것이다.하지만 대선에 나선 5명의 후보에겐 이 위기를 헤쳐나갈 로드맵도, 위기의식도 보이질 않는다. "트럼프와 와튼스쿨 동문이라 통할 것"(안철수 후보)은 허무 코미디다(각료, 백악관 중간간부급 이상 통털어도 와튼스쿨 출신은 장녀 이방카를 빼면 0명일 정도로 트럼프가 와튼 동문을 챙기지 않는 걸 아시는지?)."일방적 군사행동을 못하도록 하겠다"(후보 전원)는 답변도 초딩 수준이다. 어째 우리는 세월이 흘러도 이런 저급 후보들을 보고 찍어야 하는 걸까. 하지만 신세 한탄할 시간도 없다. 정부는 위기가 아니라 하니, 후보들이라도 공동 특사단을 미·중에 보내는 방안을 진지하게 검토하길 바란다.김현기 중앙일보 워싱턴 총국장