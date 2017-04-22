Unveiling new ICBMs

Suspected intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) are driven past the stand where North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and other high ranking officials watch a military parade celebrating the 105th anniversary of the birth of the country’s founding father Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang on April 15. South Korean military officials said three ICBMs were rolled out, including two new types never seen before.[AP/YONHAP]4월15일 북한 건국 지도자 김일성의 105번째 생일을 축하하는 열병식에서 ICBM으로 추정되는 미사일들이 현 북한 지도자 김정은과 고위 관료들이 지켜보는 사열대를 지나가고 있다. 남한 군 관계자들은 세 가지 종류의 ICBM이 공개됐고, 그 중 두 가지는 예전에 공개된 적이 없는 새로운 종류라고 말했다.[AP/연합]