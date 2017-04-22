Toward banking with friends (국문)

I have been using the same bank account for more than 20 years to get direct deposit of my paycheck. But I have little affection for this bank, as it hasn’t done much for me. During the time I’ve been its customer, I got married, had children and grew old enough to worry about retirement. But I’ve never gotten any financial advice for the different stages of my life. The most benefit I’ve gotten was lower fees.
I don’t trust the bank’s competency either. When I am interested in a certain financial product and inquire about it, the representative often doesn’t know as much as I do. This is how existing banks treat their longtime customers.
So I’ve become interested in K bank, an online bank that started operation this month. In two weeks, more than 200,000 customers signed up. The Dual K Checking Account is a popular option. While high savings interest rates and simple procedures are considered the reasons for its early success, what K bank is offering is not special. The interest rate does not make much difference for general depositors. But customers are interested in K bank, as it is a new option for those who are not satisfied with existing banking practices.
If the existing banks don’t want to lose customers, they need to keep in mind one thing. They should not assume that the early success of K bank is due to the internet. Most of the services K bank offer are also provided by online banking of existing institutions. If the large commercial banks want to raise the interest rate, an internet bank cannot be a match. In other words, the internet bank could fail if it follows conventional banking practices.
Here, let’s look at Germany’s Fidor Bank. One of the key features of Fidor Bank is the interest rate that changes according to Facebook likes. When a certain product gets more Facebook “likes,” it offers a higher interest rate.
It would be a mistake to consider it a mere way to increase Facebook users. Only Fidor Bank members can click “like” and affect the rates. They are involved in the product planning. The bank awards those who contribute good ideas. They consider the customers partners.
The range of services, such as trading precious metals and bitcoin, are the result of listening to customer demands. Once again, make no mistake: The bank only provides the setting, and the actual bitcoin transaction is coordinated by specialists. Rather than trying to manage all businesses, Fidor Bank entrusts specific operation to experts and responds to customer calls immediately. When Google released Google Maps, real estate and restaurant services increased, and usage became more active.
I will keep my eye on Kakao Bank, which launches next month. If internet banks are headed in a different direction from the conventional, supplier-oriented banks, I will leave my bank of 20 years without regrets. Fidor comes from a Latin word for “trust,” and the motto of the bank is “Banking with Friends.”
JoongAng Ilbo, April 21, Page 34
*The author is a digital news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
KIM YOUNG-HOON
20년 넘게 한 은행 계좌를 통해 월급을 받고 있다. 그런데 이 은행에 대한 애정은 없다. 별로 해주는 게 없어서다. 결혼하고, 아이를 키우고, 노후를 걱정하는 나이가 됐지만 생애주기별 재테크 조언 같은 건 들어본 적이 없다. 고작 수수료를 좀 깎아줄 뿐이다. 은행의 실력도 별로 믿지 않는다. 특정 금융상품에 관심이 생겨 가입할 요량으로 은행에 가면 직원이 나보다 모르기 일쑤다. 이게 20년 넘은 단골을 대하는 기존 은행의 태도다.
그래서 이달 초 문을 연 인터넷 전문은행 케이뱅크를 눈여겨보고 있다. 2주만에 가입자 수가 20만명을 넘어섰다. 듀얼K입출금통장 등이 인기다. 높은 예금 이자, 간편한 절차 등이 요인으로 꼽히지만 그리 특별할 건 없다. 금리 차이도 소액 예금자에게 도긴개긴이다. 그런데도 사람이 몰리는 이유는 반작용이다. 불만은 가득한데 대체재가 없던 사람들이 새 은행의 출현에 반색한 것이다.
고객을 놓치고 싶지 않다면 기존 은행이 헛갈리지 말아야 할 게 있다. 케이뱅크의 초반 성공을 ‘인터넷’ 때문이라고 여기는 것이다. 케이뱅크 서비스 중 웬만한 건 기존 은행의 인터넷 뱅킹에서 가능하다. 금리도 대형 은행이 마음만 먹으면 인터넷 은행이 당해낼 재간이 없다. 바꿔 말해 인터넷 은행도 기존 은행 방식을 따라가면 망한다는 얘기다.
이 점에서 대표적 인터넷 은행인 독일 피도르방크(Fidor Bank)를 꼼꼼히 들여다볼 필요가 있다. 피도르의 대표 상품 중 하나는 ‘좋아요 금리’다. 특정 예금에 대한 페이스북 ‘좋아요’가 많아지면 이자를 더 주는 구조다.
이를 페이스북 이용자 늘리는 수단 쯤으로 생각해 따라하면 큰코 다친다. ‘좋아요’를 눌러 금리에 영향을 줄 수 있는 사람은 피도르의 정회원이다. 이들은 상품 기획부터 의견을 제시한다. 좋은 아이디어는 은행이 보상도 한다. 소비자를 물건 팔 대상이 아니라 동업자로 여긴다는 뜻이다. 그 결과물 중 하나가 ‘좋아요 금리’인데, 회원들은 무턱대고 좋아요를 누르는 게 아니라 은행 직원보다 더 깐깐하게 평가를 한단다.
귀금속, 가상화폐(비트코인) 거래 까지 가능한 폭넓은 서비스도 소비자의 요구에 귀기울인 결과다. 여기서도 오해는 금물이다. 이 은행은 판만 깔아주고 실제 비트코인 거래는 전문업체가 한다. ‘내가 다 하겠다’고 움켜쥐지 않고 더 잘 하는 업체에 맡기고, 빨리 소비자 요구에 부응하는 것이다. 구글이 구글 지도를 개방하자, 구글 지도를 이용한 부동산ㆍ맛집 서비스가 늘고, 덩달아 구글 지도 이용이 활성화하는 이치다.
다음달 나올 카카오 뱅크도 유심히 살펴볼 참이다. 인터넷 은행이 고루한 공급자 중심 은행과 다른 길을 간다는 확신이 들면 20년 단골 은행을 미련없이 버리고 갈아탈 것이다. 피도르는 신뢰를 의미하는 라틴어에서 따온 말이고, 이 은행의 모토는 ‘친구와 함께 하는 은행(Banking with friends)’이다.
김영훈 디지털 담당