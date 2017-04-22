Pyongyang must think again (국문)
미, 테러지원국 재지정까지 검토…북한은 오판 말아야
Apr 22,2017
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday said his government was considering placing North Korean back on the list of state sponsors of terrorism as a part of the options Washington was looking into to mount pressure on Pyongyang. He was warning that Pyongyang would return to the shameful list from which it had graduated in 2008 unless it dramatically shifts its position on nuclear weapons. It was also a clear caveat that Washington could take strong action if Pyongyang defies international warnings and goes ahead with the sixth nuclear test and long-range missile launch.
The labeling of a state as sponsoring terrorism would not make things greatly different for North Korea already under its toughest-yet UN Security Council sanctions. But symbolically, the U.S. is isolating North Korea and demanding other states do the same. The latest message from Washington was aimed both at Pyongyang and Beijing, demanding more active role from the latter.
Aboard the USS Ronald Reagan at a U.S. naval base in Japan, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said that “under President Trump, the shield stands guard and the sword stands ready” and brushed aside the possibility of bilateral or multilateral dialogue with North Korea. He made it clear that Washington wants to make Pyongyang surrender nuclear and missile weapons, not bargain for it.
U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, who also is the current president of the UN Security Council, bluntly told North Korea that “We’re not trying to pick a fight, so don’t try and give us one” as a warning against Pyongyang. It is believed to be readying to launch another ballistic missile or testing a nuclear weapon on April 25, the 85th anniversary of its military’s founding, to make up for the embarrassing missile launch on April 15, the anniversary of national founder Kim Il Sung’s birth.
Some fear the U.S. has sent a mixed signal to Pyongyang by having the U.S. Navy strike group USS Carl Vinson head for Australia instead of the Korean Peninsula as earlier reported. But the position of an aircraft carrier can be adjusted. What North Korea must not doubt is the will of the international community. North Korea should look straight into its options and circumstances to come to a wise conclusion.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 21, Page 34
렉스 틸러슨 미국 국무장관이 지난 19일 기자회견에서 북한을 테러지원국으로 재지정하는 방안을 포함해 "모든 것을 재검토하고 있다"고 말한 것은 의미심장하다. 이는 북한이 핵과 미사일에 대한 태도를 바꾸지 않으면 2008년 이후 9년 만에 테러지원국으로 재지정할 수 있음을 시사한 것이다. 나아가 북한이 국제사회의 경고를 무시하고 6차 핵실험과 장거리 미사일 발사로 도발할 경우 미국이 강력한 행동을 취할 것임을 경고한 것이기도 하다.
물론 이미 강도 높은 유엔 안전보장이사회 제재가 시행되고 있는 상황에서 북한을 테러지원국으로 재지정해도 실질적인 효과는 그리 크지 않는다는 지적도 나온다. 하지만 북한을 조만간 테러국가로 지정할 수 있다는 틸러슨의 발언은 중국을 비롯한 국제사회에 북한과 손을 완전히 끊으라는 분명한 메시지다. 북핵 해결에 중국의 적극적 역할을 이끌어내려는 포석으로 보인다.
마이크 펜스 미 부통령이 일본 요코스카 해군기지의 로널드레이건 항모에서 북한과 양자나 다자 회담에 나설 가능성에 대해 "현시점에서는 아니다"고 분명히 선을 그은 것도 같은 맥락이다. 북한의 핵과 미사일은 협상 대상이 아니고 포기 대상임을 강조한 것이다. 니키 헤일리 유엔 주재 미국대사도 유엔본부에서 북한을 향해 “우리와 싸우려고 하지 말라”고 경고했다. 그의 발언은 북한이 김일성의 생일인 지난 15일에 핵실험을 하지 않은 대신 군창건일인 오는 25일 6차 핵실험에 나설 가능성에 무게를 싣고 경고한 것으로 볼 수 있다.
일부에선 싱가포르에 있던 미 항공모함 칼빈슨함이 한반도로 즉각 투입되지 않고 호주 서부 해상에서 군사훈련을 하고 있다는 사실이 드러나면서 북한에 잘못된 신호를 줄 가능성을 우려하고 있다. 하지만 항모의 한반도 주변 해역 진입 시기는 군사작전상 얼마든지 조절할 수 있는 사안이다. 중요한 것은 북한 핵과 미사일에 대한 국제사회의 의지다. 미국 지도부의 잇따른 발언은 바로 이 의지를 분명히 하고 있다. 북한은 상황을 오판하지 말고 자신의 고립된 처지를 곰곰이 챙겨봐야 한다.