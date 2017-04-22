The past comes back to bite (국문)

A decision made by the Blue House 10 years ago could shake up next month’s presidential election.
It boils down to whether the presidential office really sought Pyongyang’s advice before abstaining from a UN vote on North Korea’s human rights record in 2007. After then-Foreign Minister Song Min-soon released a memo describing the sensitive moment, Moon Jae-in, a presidential candidate from the Democratic Party who is currently leading in polls, denied it.
As the case involves a front-runner’s honesty, attacks from other candidates will most likely intensify. Moon’s fuzzy answer to a debate question on whether North Korea is our primary enemy state only fueled further controversy. During a debate on Wednesday, Moon said such a definition was not one for the president to make.
The controversy over the Roh Moo-hyun administration’s solicitation of Pyongyang’s views on the UN vote is nothing new after Song revealed the situation in a memoir published last October. He wrote that Moon, then Roh’s chief of staff, concluded the matter by proposing to first gauge Pyongyang’s reaction to the vote. At the time, Moon said he could not remember.
During Wednesday’s debate, however, he backed down and said he just wanted to monitor the North’s reaction. Moon changed his position but nevertheless argued that he did not try to gauge the North’s reaction in advance.
After the debate, however, Song made public government documents that sharply contrast with what Moon said. The documents included Pyongyang’s position that “South Korea’s act of voting for the UN resolution can never be justified because it violates an agreement between Seoul and Pyongyang.” Despite a strong attacks from Song and other presidential contenders for “telling a lie,” Moon once again denied it.
However, a core member of the Roh administration has now presented quite reliable government documents that even include a remark from President Roh that, “I did not want to size up Pyongyang’s reaction before the vote, but Moon so desperately wanted to.” If that’s really what happened, the authorities must dig up the truth behind such a shameful decision. The government must get to the bottom of this case before it’s too late.
A president’s views on North Korea and national security affect the lives of our people directly and immediately. Moon should be able to present his clear strategy on security instead of showing an opaque attitude and must make clear what really happened 10 years ago.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 22, Page 26
근거 없이 친북·종북 모는 게 색깔론
문건제시에 공작주장은 설득력 없어
어물쩍 넘기는 건 자질까지 의심받아
10년 전 청와대의 기권 결정이 막바지 대선전의 최대 변수로 떠올랐다. 노무현 정부가 2007년 유엔 북한인권결의안 표결 때 북한에 의견을 묻고 결정했는지 여부다. 송민순 전 외교통상부 장관이 북한에 사전 문의한 정황이 담긴 메모를 공개했지만 당사자인 문재인 더불어민주당 후보는 부인했다. 공방은 진실 게임으로 치닫고 있다. 유력 주자의 대북관과 정직성이 동시에 걸린 문제여서 공방은 더 격해질 태세다. 가뜩이나 문 후보는 '북한이 주적이냐'는 질문에 "대통령 될 사람이 할 말이 아니다"라고 답해 논란의 중심에 서 있다.
노무현 정부의 북한 의사 타진 논란은 이번에 처음 나온 게 아니다. 지난해 10월 송 전 장관이 회고록에서 '북한에 물어본 뒤 결정했다'고 폭로했다. 당시 대통령 비서실장이던 문재인 후보가 '북한 반응을 알아보자'고 결론냈다는 주장이다. 문 후보는 당시만 해도 '기억이 나지 않는다'는 입장이었고 그때 회의 참석자들은 그런 사실을 부인했다. 그런데 엊그제 TV 토론에서 문 후보는 "국정원 해외 정보망을 통해 북한 반응을 판단해 봤다"고 말했다. 일단 기억나지 않는다던 입장은 바뀌었는데 그래도 어쨌든 북한 당국에 반응을 직접 타진한 건 아니란 주장이었다.
그러나 TV 토론 후 송 전 장관은 문 후보 주장과 어긋나는 내용의 문건을 내놨다. 문건엔 "남측이 반공화국 세력들의 인권결의안에 찬성하는 것은 북남 선언에 대한 공공연한 위반으로 어떠한 이유로도 정당화될 수 없다"는 등의 북한 입장이 들어 있다. 북한에 입장을 물어본 뒤 직접 전달받은 답변으로 읽지 않을 도리가 없다. 다른 대선 후보들과 송 전 장관은 "문 후보가 거짓말했다"고 공격하지만 문 후보는 거듭 부인한다. 또 '비열한 색깔론이자 북풍 공작"이라고 주장했다.
색깔론이란 아무 근거 없이 친북·종북으로 몰아갈 때 쓰는 말이다. 그런데 이 문제는 당시 핵심 장관이 관련 청와대 문건을 제시해 어느 정도 근거가 있어 보이는 중대 사안이다. 그가 공개한 수첩엔 노무현 당시 대통령이 '묻지 말았어야 했는데 문 실장이 물어보라고 해서'라고 말한 것으로 적혀 있다. 기억 못할 정도의 가벼운 사안이 아니다. 그냥 덮어둘 일도 아니다. 정확한 진상을 분명하게 밝혀야 한다. 문건의 작성 주체와 경위를 서둘러 조사해야 한다. 당시 청와대 회의 내용과 국정원 관련 문건도 확인하고 당사자들에게 진상을 따져 물어야 한다.
더구나 문 후보는 얼마 남지 않은 대선의 유력 주자다. 대통령은 모든 공적 문제에 대한 마지막 결정자다. 특히 북한과 안보는 나라와 국민 생명에 직접적이고 즉각적인 영향을 끼친다. 명쾌하고 분명한 안보 철학과 실천 전략을 언제 어디서나 내놓을 수 있어야 한다. 지금처럼 무조건 부인하고 색깔론을 내세워 어물쩍 넘기려는 듯한 문 후보의 태도는 곤란하다. 진상 규명에 앞장서는 게 옳은 길이다. 기억을 최대한 되살리고 기록에 토대해 당시 상황을 설득력 있게 밝혀야 한다. 단순 부인을 반복하고 어정쩡한 태도를 이어간다면 지도자의 자질마저 의심받게 될 것이다.