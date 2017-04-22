Director Baz Luhrmann to speak at Princeton

PRINCETON, New Jersey - “Moulin Rouge” director Baz Luhrmann will speak to graduating seniors at Princeton.Princeton’s graduating class chose him as their Class Day speaker next month. The Australian will address graduates and their guests the day before commencement.The Academy Award-nominated director, screenwriter and producer’s films include “The Great Gatsby” and “Romeo + Juliet.” His series, “The Get Down,” which depicts the birth of hip-hop, premiered on Netflix in 2016. AP