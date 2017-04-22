Hyuna’s new group Triple H to release debut

Triple H, the new project group led by Hyuna, former member of the now-disbanded girl group 4minute, will debut with its first EP “199X,” the group’s agency said Friday.The group, which also consists of Hui and E’Dawn of boy band Pentagon, will release the album on May 1, said Cube Entertainment, who manages the artists.The album will have five tracks, including the lead single “365 Fresh” - a punk-style number reminiscent of the 1990s.Hyuna and E’Dawn took part in writing the lyrics for the five songs.Yonhap