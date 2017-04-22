‘Queen of Mystery’ leads TV race, rivals gain

KBS2’s detective comedy series “Queen of Mystery,” maintained its lead in the mid-week drama race, becoming the only late-night show with a double-digit rating amongst its competitors, data showed Friday.Episode six of the Wednesday-Thursday series “Queen of Mystery” recorded a 10.9 percent nationwide viewership Thursday night, according to Nielsen Korea. The figure represents a 3.2 percentage-point increase from the previous day.SBS drama “Saimdang, Memoir of Colors” stood at 8.3 percent, while MBC’s office series “Radiant Office” came in at 6.7 percent. All three shows recouped losses from Wednesday night, when the second presidential TV debate was aired simultaneously on KBS.“Queen of Mystery” stars Kwon Sang-woo as Ha Wan-seung, an elite narcotics detective. His opposite is Choi Kang-hee, cast as Yoo Seol-ok, an unassuming neighborhood ajumma, who is a natural-born genius crime solver.Ajumma is a generic term in Korean for married women who have the image of being middle-aged, tough and stubborn, as well as wearing unfashionable clothes.Yonhap