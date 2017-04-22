KT-LG service allows you to control appliances with app

KT and LG Electronics are collaborating to expand their Internet of Things technology for homes, the mobile carrier said Friday.KT subscribers can now use IoT platform and network services provided by the carrier to control six categories of LG’s home appliances: air-conditioners, air purifiers, robotic vacuum cleaners, oven, refrigerators and washing machines.This means customers can control and check the status of their major home appliances by simply accessing KT’s home IoT app.“Without the effort of looking for a remote control, consumers can now turn on air-conditioners and air purifiers from anywhere,” KT said in a statement.The IoT service also works in connection with the mobile carrier’s voice-powered assistant GiGA Genie. As artificial intelligence-based devices respond to human voice, the link means customers can now control most of the appliances at home by speaking.KT also offers a “recipe,” which automatically controls appliances based on customer needs. When the level of fine dust particles exceeds a certain limit in the home, the service can automatically activate air purifiers. When a refrigerator is open for a set period, the phone alerts users to close the door.To use the service, consumers need to be equipped with LG’s Wi-Fi-enabled home appliances in place and registered KT’s home IoT service.KT has been expanding its IoT services for homes since last year. Home appliances of Samsung Electronics can be controlled through KT’s app, thanks to a partnership signed last year.“Including our own IoT-powered devices like sensor for gas valves and doors, users of our home IoT service can control a variety of appliances produced by Samsung and LG thanks to the expanded partnership,” a spokesperson from KT said.BY KIM JEE-HEE [kim.jeehee@joongang.co.kr ]