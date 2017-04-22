UN issues statement censuring Pyongyang

The U.N. Security Council on Thursday adopted a statement condemning North Korea’s latest missile launch.“The members of the Security Council expressed their utmost concern over the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s highly destabilizing behavior and flagrant and provocative defiance of the Security Council by conducting this ballistic-missile launch,” the council said.The North’s April 15 launch ended with the missile exploding after takeoff. The press statement was issued by U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who holds this month’s rotating presidency. It was the fifth time this year the council has adopted a statement on the North.Since the North’s first nuclear test in 2006, the council has adopted six resolutions, all banning Pyongyang from any ballistic missile activity over concern the technology could be used in making nuclear missiles.“The members of the Security Council demanded that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea shall immediately cease further actions in violation of the relevant Security Council resolutions and comply fully with its obligations under these resolutions,” the statement said.Yonhap