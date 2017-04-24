NEW ARRIVALS

AUTHOR : Philip Kotler, Hermawan Kartajaya, Iwan SetiawanPUBLISHER : WileyGENRE : Business & Money“Marketing 4.0: Moving from Traditional to Digital” is the much-needed handbook for next-generation marketing. Written by the world’s leading marketing authorities, this book helps you navigate the increasingly connected world and changing consumer landscape to reach more customers, more effectively.Today’s customers have less time and attention to devote to your brand - and they are surrounded by alternatives every step of the way. This book examines the marketplace’s shifting power dynamics, the paradoxes wrought by connectivity, and the increasing sub-culture splintering that will shape tomorrow’s consumer; this foundation shows why “Marketing 4.0” is becoming imperative for productivity.“Marketing 4.0” takes advantage of the shifting consumer mood to reach more customers and engage them more fully than ever before. Exploit the changes that are tripping up traditional approaches, and make them an integral part of your methodology. This book gives you the world-class insight you need to make it happen.Every few years brings a new marketing movement, but experienced marketers know that this time its different; it’s not just the rules that have changed, it’s the customers themselves. “Marketing 4.0” gives you the edge you need to reach them more effectively than ever before.AUTHOR : Nick SousanisPUBLISHER : Harvard University PressGENRE : Education & TeachingThe primacy of words over images has deep roots in Western culture. But what if the two are inextricably linked, equal partners in meaning-making? Written and drawn entirely as comics, “Unflattening” is an experiment in visual thinking. Nick Sousanis defies conventional forms of scholarly discourse to offer readers both a stunning work of graphic art and a serious inquiry into the ways humans construct knowledge.“Unflattening” is an insurrection against the fixed viewpoint. Weaving together diverse ways of seeing drawn from science, philosophy, art, literature, and mythology, it uses the collage-like capacity of comics to show that perception is always an active process of incorporating and reevaluating different vantage points. While its vibrant, constantly morphing images occasionally serve as illustrations of text, they more often connect in nonlinear fashion to other visual references throughout the book. They become allusions, allegories, and motifs, pitting realism against abstraction and making us aware that more meets the eye than is presented on the page.In its graphic innovations and restless shape-shifting, “Unflattening” is meant to counteract the type of narrow, rigid thinking that Sousanis calls “flatness.” Just as the two-dimensional inhabitants of Edwin A. Abbott’s novella “Flatland” could not fathom the concept of “upwards,” Sousanis says, we are often unable to see past the boundaries of our current frame of mind. Fusing words and images to produce new forms of knowledge, Unflattening teaches us how to access modes of understanding beyond what we normally apprehend.AUTHOR : Chimamanda Ngozi AdichiePUBLISHER : KnopfGENRE : Politics & Social SciencesFrom the best-selling author of “Americanah” and “We Should All Be Feminists” comes a powerful new statement about feminism today - written as a letter to a friend.A few years ago, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie received a letter from a dear friend from childhood, asking her how to raise her baby girl as a feminist. “Dear Ijeawele” is Adichie’s letter of response.Here are fifteen invaluable suggestions - compelling, direct, wryly funny and perceptive - for how to empower a daughter to become a strong, independent woman. From encouraging her to choose a helicopter, and not only a doll, as a toy if she so desires; having open conversations with her about clothes, makeup and sexuality; debunking the myth that women are somehow biologically arranged to be in the kitchen making dinner, and that men can allow women to have full careers, “Dear Ijeawele” goes right to the heart of sexual politics in the twenty-first century.It will start a new and urgently needed conversation about what it means to be a woman today.