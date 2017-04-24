Samsung can’t keep up with demand for the S8

A continuing supply shortage of the latest smartphone made by Samsung Electronics is leaving many of the early buyers in Korea without a new phone in their hands, as the tech giant has failed to predict demand and ready stock in time, according to industry sources.Samsung began taking preorders for its new Galaxy S8 series from April 7, which it promised to deliver to the customers in the following 11 days.But as preorders surpassed a record one million mark, Samsung saw its stock run out fast and was unable to provide the handsets in time, along with other promotional gifts.Samsung said late Saturday it will extend the deadline for the registration of the preordered 64 GB Galaxy S8 and its variant Galaxy S8 Plus, citing “an imbalance of inventories by color or model at retail stores.”“We have extended the registration period of the two models until April 30, from the initially planned 24th,” a Samsung official said.This is the second time Samsung has extended the deadline for its latest premium Galaxy lineup. Early last week, the smartphone maker announced an extension for the registration of the 128 GB Galaxy S8 Plus, apparently due to tight supply. Samsung’s Galaxy S8 has recorded 1.04 million preorder sales.YONHAP