Focused on not being stereotypical : Actress Chun Woo-hee challenges herself with latest role in ‘Oneday’

The 29-year-old actress Chun Woo-hee plays a woman in a coma in the new romance film “Oneday.” [opus pictures, cgv arthouse]

She looks cheerful and poised, but the characters she has played have not been exactly joyful and bright. From playing a wild lunatic in the film “Sunny,” to a mysterious ghost in the 2016 horror film “The Wailing,” for which she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 38th Blue Dragon Film Awards, the 29-year-old actress Chun Woo-hee has taken on a wide variety of characters and is back with a warm-hearted role. In the newly released romance film “Oneday,” she plays the role of Mi-so, who lays in a coma after a serious car accident. In an interview with Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, she revealed her thoughts about the movie and more.Not really. When I choose what kind of roles I want to play, I don’t choose one [only because I think] that it will be a hit.I think the movies these days are either a huge blockbuster or a small scale independent films. I feel like there is no in-between. I think this is the part that the movie producers have to work on. That is why I chose this film.In the movie, there is only one scene where Mi-so shows her emotions, so I concentrated on that part. I tried my best to make it look realistic.It was. It might look easy, but it was actually hard since I had to even pay attention to things like my breathing and which direction I should gaze towards.I had five sets of the same outfit. Since I wore the same thing over and over again, it was actually comfortable while acting.I whine every now and then, but not when I go through really tough times.Yes. Both in “Sunny” and “Han Gong-ju.” My experience, as well as imagination, helps when acting. I try to immerse myself in that role.I wouldn’t say refer, but I make observations. But I don’t try to imitate them. I am an intuitive person, but I can’t be intuitive when acting. I try to analyze the roles as much as I can .I wouldn’t say it is easy to play a positive character and hard to act a dark character.I want to try insane comedy movies. I want to become an actor that can play parts in many different genres. I want to try roles that are not stereotypical.I think it depends on the timing. If it’s a role I want to play, then I don’t mind. I am also interested in theater too.Nowadays, I am into looking after my health. (laughs) Some people take vitamins and nutritional supplements, but I just focus on my diet. But, I wouldn’t say I try to lose weight.Nowadays, there are a lot of old movies being re-released. I think people nowadays yearn for the calm and comforting vibes of the old movies. If you want to feel that sentiment again, you should watch “Oneday.”BY CHO YEON-GYEONG[jeon.sohyun@joongang.co.kr]