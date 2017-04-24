AI absorbs human prejudice (국문)

The scene of Vietnamese-American doctor David Dao being dragged off a United Airline plane inspired anger and fear. It would not be an exaggeration to consider it racial discrimination, as it is doubtful a white person would be so forcibly removed if he had refused to leave. Unless it is clearly explained why Dao’s name was on the list, the controversy over racial discrimination will not stop.
No white American would openly say he or she is racist. But racial discrimination often turns up as some white Americans clearly have prejudice.
It is tacit knowledge, which is not easy to express verbally or in writing but has been understood and learned through experience and way of life. British philosopher and physical chemist Michael Polanyi claimed that all knowledge is rooted in tacit knowledge.
Sleeper hit movie “Hidden Figures” illustrates how the tacit knowledge was established. Only 50 years ago in Virginia, black and white people had to sit in separate parts of the bus, use separate restrooms and libraries and even separate coffee pots. While most white Americans didn’t feel the urgency of the problem, three black female mathematicians delivered the message that there is no race in genius.
Would you believe that artificial intelligence, the core of the fourth industrial revolution, is racist? According to Princeton University computer scientist Aylin Caliskan’s paper published in Science, This is the case. “Many people think machines are not biased. But machines are trained on human data. And humans are biased.” Just like children, AI learns prejudice from tacit knowledge and takes discrimination for granted.
As AI learns English on its own, it also absorbs prejudice. The most basic bias was revealed in gender and jobs. The Turkish language does not specify gender in the third person, but when translating Turkish to English to say a person is a doctor, it said “He is a doctor.” In human data, “he” and “doctor” almost always went together just like “she” and “nurse” are often associated. As AI studied the close relationships between word pairs, it developed biases. In the process, AI came to associate unpleasant words such as “murder” or “abuse” with African-American names.
Since Donald Trump’s inauguration, white people are no longer the same even in New York, where diversity is celebrated and respected. In the Midwest, where Trump is popular, the change in mood is even more serious. Even I have to ask myself if I have started to believe that all white Americans are racists. When the tacit knowledge of mankind is rid of the concept of discrimination, the calculation of AI will become accurate.
*The author is a New York correspondent of the JoongAng Ilbo.
SHIM JAE-WOO
유나이티드항공에 탑승했던 베트남계 미국인 의사 데이비드 다오가 기내에서 끌려나가는 모습을 보면서 분노를 느끼고 두려움에 떨었다. 만약 백인이 비행기에서 내리지 않겠다고 고집했어도 짐짝처럼 끌려나갔을까 생각해보면 인종차별로 여겨지는 상황이 큰 비약은 아닐 것이다. 다오가 명단에 들어간 과정이 낱낱이 밝혀지지 않으면 유나이티드 항공의 인종차별 논란은 끊이지 않을 전망이다.
미국 백인들 중에 자신을 인종차별주의자(racist)라고 대놓고 얘기하는 사람은 없다. 법에도 어긋난다. 그럼에도 불구하고 인종차별 논란이 툭하면 나오는 배경은 몇몇 백인들의 머릿속에 차별이 자리하고 있기 때문이다. 바로 암묵지(暗默知)이다. 오랜 경험이나 자기만의 방식으로 체득한 지식이지만 언어나 문자로 표현하기 어려운 암묵지. 영국의 철학자이자 물리화학자인 마이클 폴러니는 “인간 행동의 기초가 되는 지식이 암묵지에서 나온다”고 주장했다.
입소문을 타고 관객을 끌어모은 영화 ‘히든 피겨스’에는 이같은 암묵지가 만들어진 배경이 잘 드러나 있다. 불과 50년 전인 1960년대 버지니아주에서는 흑인과 백인의 버스 내 좌석이 다르고, 화장실과 도서관도 따로 쓰고, 공용 커피포트조차 구분해야 했다. 백인들은 문제의식도 느끼지 못하는 상황에서 세 명의 흑인여성 수학천재들은 “천재성에는 인종이 없다”는 메시지를 전했다.
4차 산업혁명의 핵심인 인공지능이 인종차별주의자라면 믿겠는가. 최근 프린스턴대의 컴퓨터 과학자 에일린 칼리스칸이 과학학술지 ‘사이언스’에 발표한 논문에 의하면 ‘그렇다’이다. 칼리스칸은 “많은 사람이 기계는 객관적이라고 생각하지만 그렇지 않다”면서 “기계 또한 인간의 편견이 포함된 데이터를 통해 학습하기 때문”이라고 말했다. 인공지능 또한 아이들이 학습하는 것과 마찬가지로 암묵지 속에서 편견을 배우고 차별을 당연시한다는 것이다.
인공지능은 영어를 스스로 배우는 과정에서 편견까지 빨아들였다. 가장 기본적인 편견은 성별과 직업에서 나왔다. 3인칭의 성 구분이 없는 터키어로 ‘그는 의사이다’를 영어로 번역하면 ‘그 남자’를 의미하는 ‘he’로 번역된다. 남자와 의사는 인류의 데이터에서 거의 한 묶음으로 쓰였기 때문이다. ‘그 여자’와 ‘간호사’가 붙어다니는 것도 같은 이치이다. 인공지능은 이처럼 두 단어가 밀접하게 연관되는 정도를 학습하면서 편견을 키워나갔다. 인공지능이 ‘아프리카계 미국인’의 이름에 대해 살인ㆍ남용 등 유쾌하지 않은 단어를 떠올리는 것도 이런 과정을 통해 나왔다.
트럼프 대통령 취임 이후 다양성을 인정하고 존중하는 문화가 자리 잡은 뉴욕에서도 백인들의 눈길이 예전같지 않다. 뉴욕이 이럴진대 트럼프의 텃밭인 미국 중부에서는 고약한 정도가 더할 것이다. 한편으론 백인은 모두 인종차별주의자라는 편견을 갖게된 것은 아닌지 자문해보기도 한다. 인류의 암묵지에서 차별이라는 단어가 지워져야 인공지능의 계산결과 또한 오차 없이 나올 것이다.
심재우 뉴욕특파원