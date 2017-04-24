Sports Briefs

GOLFMaeng Dong-seop won the KPGA tour’s season opener, the 2017 Dongbu Insurance Promi Open at Dayou Montvert Country Club in Gyeonggi on Sunday.Maeng shot a one under-par in the final round to finish the tournament at 19 under-par, three shots ahead of the runner-up. Maeng’s score of 19 under-par was good enough for an all-time tournament record, replacing Choi Jin-ho’s 17 under-par record score from last year’s event.This also marks Maeng’s second career victory in eight years, since winning the Johnnie Walker Blue Label Open in 2002. The win is meaningful for Maeng as this is his first tournament he competed in after being discharged from his military service in September. Although he competed in the KPGA tour tournaments while serving his military duty, Maeng was not able to receive his winnings.Choi, the defending champion, struggled to capture back-to-back Promi Open titles, finishing the event tied for 44th at three under-par.BASEBALLOh Seung-hwan, closer for the St. Louis Cardinals earned his fourth save of the season against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park in Milwaukee on Saturday. The Cardinals won 4-1.Although Oh got off to a shaky start in the beginning of the season, he has now gotten himself back into the game by picking up saves in four consecutive games.During the game against the Brewers, Oh pitched another scoreless ninth inning. With the win, Oh’s ERA has now dropped to 6.23.