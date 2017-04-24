Toward a coinless Korea (국문)
‘동전 없는 사회’… 약자가 소외돼선 안 된다
The Bank of Korea has begun a trial service to make a “coinless society.” When customers make purchases at any of 23,000 retail shops including convenience stores and E-mart and Lotte Mart stores around the country, they now have the choice of getting their small change as deposits on their public transit cards or mobile wallets or as reward points for later use. The central bank plans to expand the service to pharmacies by 2020.
The ultimate goal is to ditch hard currency. Issuance of coins last year was reduced for the first time ever in line with monetary digitalization. Half of e-commerce transactions last year were made on credit cards. When including debit cards, two thirds of online shopping is made by card. The share of cash in all transactions dipped to 26 percent. Gone are the days when we had to exchange money into overseas currencies when going abroad or check if there is enough cash in the wallet when going out. Coins are scarcely needed. We use cards or bills to use public phones or vending machines. The central bank can save greatly when it issues fewer coins.
But the economically weak and inactive could become disadvantaged. Many senior citizens and minors do not have debit or credit cards. They cannot easily access mobile or electronic payment systems. Credit delinquents and the poor are denied credit cards.
The transition must not make their lives more difficult. There are some businesses that live off coins. They will have to come up with alternative universal payment system for their products.
Going digital is an irreversible trend. The central bank is right to act in line with the trend. But immediate side effects are inevitable in all transitions. We need not rush with the transition if it harms or gives hassles to the weaker members of our society and economy. The Bank of Korea should not enforce or expand the service blindly for the sake of reaching its goal.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 22, Page 26
한국은행이 그제 ‘동전 없는 사회’ 시범사업을 시작했다. 물건을 살 때 거스름돈을 동전 대신 카드 포인트로 받을 수 있게 하는 서비스다. CU·세븐일레븐·위드미 등 주요 편의점 체인 3곳과 이마트·롯데마트 등 대형 유통체인 2곳에 소속된 전국 2만3000여 개 매장이 참여한다. 거스름돈은 교통카드나 멤버십 카드, 휴대전화 신용카드 앱에 적립된다. 한은은 2020년까지 약국 등으로 대상 사업장을 넓힐 계획이다.
‘동전 없는 사회’는 ‘현금 없는 사회’로 가는 중간 단계다. 해마다 늘던 동전 발행량은 지난해 처음 감소했다. 화폐의 전자화가 갈수록 빨라지고 있어서다. 지난해 국내 상거래의 50%는 신용카드로 이뤄졌다. 체크카드까지 포함하면 3분의 2가 전자 거래다. 현금 사용 비중은 26%로 뚝 떨어졌다. 해외여행을 갈 때 달러를 잔뜩 환전하고, 외출할 때 지갑 속 현금을 세는 경우도 드물어졌다. 동전의 쓸모도 매우 감소했다. 공중전화와 자판기도 카드나 지폐로 쓰는 세상이다. 동전 발행량을 줄이면 연간 수백억원에 이르는 발행 비용도 줄여 나갈 수 있다.
하지만 경제적 약자들이 소외될 위험도 있는 게 사실이다. 현금과 동전이 가장 필요한 게 이들이다. 상당수 어르신과 거의 모든 어린이는 자기 카드가 없다. 전자결제에 익숙지 않은 경우도 많다. 신용불량자와 빈곤층도 자신의 명의로 된 신용카드와 체크카드를 마련하기 힘들다. ‘동전 없는 사회’가 이런 이들의 삶에 불편을 줘선 안 된다. 500원 동전으로 장사하는 인형뽑기 가게, 저금통을 생산하는 중소기업 등 당장 영향을 걱정하는 공급자도 있다. 보편적인 전자결제 수단 같은 대안을 고민할 필요가 있다.
‘현금 없는 사회’는 피치 못할 추세다. 통화정책을 맡은 한은이 당연히 대처해야 할 일이기도 하다. 그러나 변화엔 항상 부작용이 따른다. 부작용이 약자에게 집중되는 정책이라면 서두를 필요가 없다. ‘동전 없는 사회’를 서둘러 확대하거나 시범사업을 의무화하려는 욕심은 당분간 접어야 할 것이다.