North needs to cool down (국문)

Tensions have ratcheted up again as North Korea upped its saber-rattling against the United States and China ahead of the April 25 celebration of the founding of its military.
Pyongyang should be fully aware of what it is getting into as Washington clearly warned of unprecedented action that could include a preventive strike should it cross the line by going ahead with another nuclear or intercontinental ballistic missile test.
North Korea appears to be intentional in its recent bout of bellicose rhetoric. On Friday, North Korea’s Asia-Pacific Peace Committee issued a statement warning the state would use “any means necessary to protect the peace on the peninsula.” The committee, that used to serve as inter-Korean dialogue channel, boasted that Pyongyang has “all options available” ranging from “weapons of mass destruction such as the hydrogen bomb to intercontinental ballistic missiles.” Although it claimed to be a peace-loving socialist country, the statement said “ultimately we do not fear war.”
To demonstrate it is not bluffing, North Korea reportedly has evacuated residents near the Pungye-ri nuclear test site, a move it took in the past ahead of detonating a nuclear device.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is foolish if he believes the brinkmanship his father used to get his way with the international community over the last two decades would still work. First of all, its longstanding patron China has turned its back. The recent tone of the state media that serve as the mouthpiece for the Xi Jinping government suggests how dramatically Beijing has changed its attitude. The Global Times, controlled by China’s Communist Party, in an editorial said Beijing would oppose if Washington launches a military attack on North Korea’s nuclear facility through “diplomatic channels” but won’t get “involved through military action,” suggesting China could condone U.S. strike if it is restricted to nuclear test and missile launch sites. Chinese authorities also have been talking of cutting off the oil supply to North Korea.
The moves from Washington also raise the possibility of a military option. President Donald Trump on April 26 will be meeting with congressmen to explain his policy to solve North Korea nuclear issue as the strike groups USS Carl Vinson, USS Ronald Reagan and Nimitz gather around the peninsula. Trump’s session would be held behind closed doors at the White House, suggesting the U.S. commander in chief could be discussing classified defense affairs.
North Korea’s Kim should read the current affairs with a cool head. There is also a possibility that Trump and Xi struck a bargain over the North Korean nuclear issue during their summit. Kim could be pushing his state towards doom if he foolhardily tests the two superpowers.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 24, Page 34
25일 북한의 건군절(인민군 창건 기념일)을 앞두고 잦아드는 듯했던 한반도 긴장이 또다시 팽팽해지고 있다. 김정은 정권이 대북 압박 공조에 나선 미·중을 향해 결사항전 의지를 거듭 나타내는 등 도발 움직임이 심상치 않은 까닭이다.
하지만 추가 핵실험이나 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 시험발사 등 미국이 그어 놓은 레드라인을 넘어서면 '예방적 타격(preventive strike)'과 같은 파국적 상황을 피할 수 없다는 걸 북한은 명심해야 한다.
요즘 상황을 보면 북한이 의도적으로 한반도 긴장 수위를 끌어올리는 듯하다. 북한은 지난 21일 조선아시아태평양평화위원회(아태평화위) 대변인 성명을 통해 "수소탄에서부터 대륙간탄도로켓(ICBM)에 이르기까지 가질 건 다 가지고 있다"며 "평화를 위해 특단의 선택도 마다하지 않겠다"고 위협했다. 22일 외무성도 "미국이 대결을 바란다면 끝까지 가겠다"고 강경 대응을 천명했다.
말뿐 아니다. 북한 내 움직임으로 미루어 김정은 정권은 도발 준비도 하는 듯하다. 북한은 최근 풍계리 핵 실험장 인근 주민들을 대피시켰다고 한다. 전례로 보아 핵실험을 준비 중일 가능성이 적지 않다.
김정은 정권이 지난 20여 년간 구사했던 '벼랑 끝 전술(brinkmanship)'이 계속 통할 것으로 판단하면 이는 오산 중 오산이다. 북한은 무엇보다 세상 바뀐 줄을 알아야 한다. 북한이 영원한 우방으로 여겼을 중국부터 태도가 급변했다. 시진핑 정부의 공식 입장을 대변해 온 관영 매체의 논조를 보면 중국의 대북 정책이 얼마나 급변했는지 알 수 있다. 최근 환구시보는 "한·미 양국이 38선을 넘어 북한을 공격하고 김정은 정권을 전복시키려 하면 중국도 즉각 군사적으로 개입할 것"이라고 선언했지만 이에 앞서 전에 없던 이야기를 했다. "미국이 고려하는 '외과수술식 공격'에 대해서는 외교적 수단으로 반대할 것"이라는 내용이었다. 문맥상 핵실험장이나 미사일 발사장과 같은 특정 장소를 골라 때릴 경우 외교 채널을 통한 반대 정도에 그칠 거란 얘기다. 사실상 묵인하겠다는 것과 다름없다. 이뿐만 아니라 그전엔 전혀 없던 대북 송유 중단 얘기까지 공공연히 거론하고 있는 실정이다.
미국 쪽 상황을 보면 트럼프 행정부의 군사 공격 가능성이 훨씬 더 커 보인다. 핵추진 항공모함 칼빈슨함이 건군절 직후인 26·27일께 동해에 진입해 특단의 사태에 대비하게 된다. 이에 맞춘 듯 26일에는 트럼프 행정부가 미 상원의원들을 상대로 북한 핵문제 해결을 위한 새로운 대북 정책을 설명한다고 한다. 여기에서 눈길을 끄는 대목은 설명회가 백악관에서 비공개로 열린다는 점이다. 비공개인 이유가 군사 기밀이 새어 나가는 것을 막기 때문이라면 미국이 북한에 대한 예방적 타격을 고려 중일 수도 있다는 얘기다.
이처럼 급박하게 돌아가는 상황이 종전과는 완전히 다르다는 것을 김정은 정권은 깨달아야 한다. 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령과 시진핑 중국 국가주석이 최근 열린 정상회담에서 북핵 문제 해결을 위한 밀약을 맺었을 가능성도 충분이 있다. 세상 바뀐 줄 모르고 도발을 일삼았다간 파멸의 구렁텅이로 빠질 수밖에 없다는 걸 김정은 정권이 잊어선 안 된다.