Sports Briefs

SWIMMINGFormer Olympic swimming champion Park Tae-hwan will make his season debut in the United States next month, officials said Friday, as he’s gearing up for his first world championships in six years.His agency, Team GMP, said Park has signed up for the 100m, 200m, 400m and 1,500m freestyle races at Arena Pro Swim Series in Atlanta from May 4 to 7.It will also double as the national team trials for July’s world championships for Park.Park, the 2008 Olympic 400m freestyle gold medalist, is trying to redeem himself after getting shut out of medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. He’d earlier served an 18-month doping ban.YonhapBASEBALLChoo Shin-soo of the Texas Rangers had multiple hits against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday. The Rangers won 5-2 as well as winning their fourth consecutive win.Choo played as the Rangers’ second designated hitter against the Royals and went 2-for-4, scoring a run and improved his batting average to 0.236 from 0.216 as of Sunday.