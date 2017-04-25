Yenny and Jeong Jin-woon announce split

Singers Yenny and Jeong Jin-woon have decided to call it quits after a four-year relationship.Yonhap first reported on the couple’s break up, citing a source close to the couple who said, “Entering four years in to their relationship, the love naturally faded away, not for any particular reason, just like any other couple.”After rumors started to spread, a spokesperson for Yenny confirmed the rumor saying, “The two have ended their relationship.” When quizzed about the cause of the breakup, the spokesperson simply said, “It’s a private matter.”Jeong’s agency however, has yet to put out an official response on the matter.Yenny started her career in the entertainment industry as a member of girl group Wonder Girls, while Jeong was a member of the group 2AM.Both groups were under the same management at JYP Entertainment. Both left their respective groups, but continued their relationship, which was made public last September.By Kim Jung-kyoon