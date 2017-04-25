Kim Jong-un vs. Xi Jinping (국문)

North Korean Workers Party chairman Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping have never met. They may meet in the future, but for now, we remain witness to the first time that the leaders of North Korea and China have not met since the two countries established ties in 1949.
Lately, the two leaders are on very uncomfortable terms. Since Xi became China’s leader, Kim troubled him with three nuclear tests. The United States and the international community is urging Xi to scold Kim. Xi has given Kim multiple warnings, but he does not seem to care. Instead, in an editorial on Korea Central News Agency on April 21 under name “Jong-pil,” Kim expressed discontent that China does not stand up to America.
Xi is not going to back down. Since February, China has been pressuring Kim by banning coal imports from North Korea. Coal makes up 34 percent of North Korea’s exports to China, so the ban is a significant blow. While it is not confirmed if there was a government order, Chinese tourists’ visits to North Korea have also been suspended. Every year, 180,000 Chinese tourists visit North Korea, making up 80 percent of the North’s foreign tourists. This will drastically affect North Korea’s tourism income.
It is not the first time that North Korean and Chinese leaders haven fallen into conflict. There have been many uncomfortable moments over the span of their relationship, such as in 1972, when the United States and China established relations, and in 1992, when Korea and China made ties. Every time, Chinese leaders soothed Pyongyang with economic assistance. But Xi is different. Unlike his predecessors’ attitude towards Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong-il, Xi does not seem to recognize Kim Jong-un as the supreme leader, as Kim has little political experience and relies on outdated methods such as purging. Moreover, Xi does not want to risk being an international laughingstock by embracing Kim, who seeks nuclear development.
With the 19th party convention scheduled for this fall, Xi cannot afford to continue China’s discord with the United States. His power could be damaged if the already shaky Chinese economy is affected by Trump. Xi has opposition and factional issues as he pursued reform, unlike his predecessor, Hu Jintao. Like it or not, Xi needs to keep pace with Trump. At the U.S.-China summit meeting in early April, Xi gave Trump the undisclosed “100 days plan” as a gift to please him and avoided being designated as a currency manipulator. China avoided Trump’s attack.
Kim is not happy with Xi. He does not like Xi’s reluctance to recognize him legitimacy. So Kim Jong-un is trying to gradually get out from under China’s influence. Hopefully, those who aspire to be the next president in the May 9 election will see an opportunity in this the situation.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 24, Page 34
*The author is a researcher at the Unification Research Institute of the JoongAng Ilbo.
KO SOO-SUK
김정은 북한 노동당 위원장과 시진핑 중국 국가주석은 만난 적이 없다. 앞으로 만날지 몰라도 북한과 중국이 1949년 수교를 맺은 이후 현재로서 양국 정상들이 만나지 않은 것은 처음이다.
스킨십이 없는 두 사람이 최근 들어 날 세운 신경전을 벌이고 있다. 시진핑이 최고지도자가 된 이후 김정은이 세 차례나 핵실험을 감행하는 등 그를 곤란하게 만들어서다. 미국을 포함한 국제사회가 시진핑에게 김정은을 ‘혼내주지 않는다’며 그의 등을 떠밀고 있다. 시진핑도 여러 차례 김정은에게 경고를 했다. 하지만 김정은이 이에 아랑곳하지 않았다. 오히려 지난 21일 조선중앙통신 논평에서 ‘정필’이라는 이름의 명의를 통해 “미국의 위협에 말 한마디 못한다”며 중국의 태도에 불만을 터뜨렸다.
시진핑도 더 이상 참지 않고 있다. 지난 2월부터 북한산 석탄 수입을 금지하는 등 김정은을 압박하고 있다. 북한의 대중 수출품 가운데 석탄은 34%를 차지한다. 북한에 ‘한 방’을 먹인 셈이다. 또한 중국 당국의 지시에 따른 것인지 확인되지 않지만 중국인의 북한 관광도 속속 금지되고 있다. 매년 북한을 관광하는 중국인은 18만 명 수준으로 전체 외국인 관광객의 80%를 차지한다. 북한의 관광 수입도 대폭 줄이겠다는 포석으로 보인다.
북‧중 양국 지도자가 이처럼 티격태격 싸우는 것은 처음이 아니다. 미·중 수교(72년), 한·중 수교(92년) 등 서로가 불편했던 적이 숱하게 많았다. 그때마다 중국 지도자들은 경제 지원으로 북한을 달래고 구슬렸다. 하지만 시진핑은 다르다. 시진핑은 과거 선배들이 김일성·김정일을 대했던 것과 달리 김정은을 최고지도자로 인정하지 않는 것으로 보인다. 정치 경험이 미숙하고 시대착오적인 숙청 등으로 국가를 운영하는 김정은을 최고지도자로 인정하기 어려운 것이다. 아울러 핵무기 개발을 고집하는 김정은을 초청하는 것도 국제사회의 웃음거리가 될 수 있다.
시진핑은 올해 가을에 열리는 19차 당대회를 앞두고 미국과의 갈등을 깊게 가져갈 수가 없다. 가뜩이나 심상치 않은 중국 경제가 트럼프발(發) 악재로 타격을 받으면 그의 권력에 손상을 입을 수 있다. 시진핑은 전임 국가주석인 후진타오와 달리 개혁 드라이브를 걸다 보니 저항 세력도 생겼고 파벌 문제도 등장했다. 따라서 그는 싫든 좋든 트럼프와 보조와 맞춰야 할 상황이다. 시진핑은 지난 4월 초 미‧중 정상회담에서 구체적인 내용이 알려지지 않은 ‘100일 계획’을 트럼프에게 선물로 주고 환율조작국 지정을 피했다. 트럼프의 예봉을 피한 것이다.
김정은은 이런 시진핑에게 불만이 많다. 자신을 최고지도자로 인정해 주지 않는 듯한 시진핑의 까칠한 태도도 싫다. 믿을 것은 자기밖에 없다는 생각이 더 강렬해지고 있다. 이런 김정은이 중국의 영향권에서 조금씩 벗어나려고 하고 있다. 5월 9일 대통령이 되려는 사람들의 눈에 이것이 기회로 보였으면 하는 바람이다.
고수석 통일문화연구소 연구위원 북한학 박사