The key to creating jobs (국문)
Apr 25,2017
Over 500,000 college graduates are now without a job in Korea. Statistics Korea said that the number of people with a degree who are unemployed reached 543,000 in the first quarter, exceeding the 451,000 job-seekers with only a high school diploma. It is a waste of national resources to have so many educated people who cannot find a job.
Presidential candidates must be serious about this surge in unemployment. All of them promise to deliver more jobs, but their action plans are questionable. Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party proposes to create 810,000 jobs through 310,000 placements in the public sector and 500,000 through reduced work hours. But that cannot be a sustainable solution when a slow-moving economy does not create enough jobs.
Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party pledges to promote industries that can create new jobs and hire young people, women and senior citizens. Hong Joon-pyo of the Liberal Korea Party vows to make 1.1 million jobs — including 500,000 for young people — through the promotion of global and innovative enterprises and 320,000 through vitalization of the services sector.
If the promises end up only rhetoric, the next administration would be no better than the government under former President Park Geun-hye. Park held trade and investment promotion conferences 10 times and pledged sweeping deregulations and labor reforms to ease the rigidity and increase jobs. But due to her lack of communication skills, she failed to draw cooperation from politicians and labor unions.
What can help is the creation of regulation-free zones which the JoongAng Ilbo and JTBC proposed as a national agenda item. Companies and individuals also should experiment with bold innovations so that the country can take advantage of the fourth industrial revolution and create decent jobs. Voters will closely watch to see who is the best fit for the role.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 24, Page 34
대학을 나와도 일자리를 구하지 못하는 고학력 실업자가 사상 처음으로 50만 명을 돌파했다. 어제 통계청이 집계한 올 1분기 실업자 현황에서 대졸 이상은 54만3000명에 달해 고졸 45만1000명을 압도했다. 대졸자의 실업자 전락은 국가적 손실이 아닐 수 없다.
대선후보들은 이런 현실을 무겁게 받아들여야 한다. 후보들은 서로 “내가 일자리 대통령”이라고 주장하고 있지만 손에 잡히는 대책은 보이지 않는다. 문재인 더불어민주당 전 대표는 공공부문 31만 명 채용과 근로시간 단축을 통한 50만 개를 비롯해 일자리 81만 개 창출을 공약했다. 하지만 이는 저성장에 직면해 일자리가 늘어나지 않고 있는 한국 노동시장의 일자리 부족 문제를 근본적으로 해결해줄 수 없다.
안철수 국민의당 대표는 일자리 창출의 파급효과가 큰 고용친화적 산업구조를 만들어 청년과 여성·고령층의 경제활동 참가를 늘리겠다고 약속했다. 홍준표 자유한국당 후보는 글로벌 혁신형 강소기업 육성을 통한 청년 일자리 50만 개와 서비스산업 활성화를 통한 32만 개를 비롯해 모두 110만 개의 일자리를 만들겠다는 공약을 내걸었다. 이들 유력 주자들의 공약대로 되기만 하면 우리 경제는 금세 살아날 수 있다.
문제는 이런 공약들이 구호에 그쳐서는 박근혜 정부의 전철을 밟을 수밖에 없다는 점이다. 박근혜 정부에서는 무역투자진흥회의를 10차례 열어 규제 혁파를 시도하고 4대 노동개혁을 통해 노동시장의 경직성을 완화함으로써 일자리를 늘리려고 했다. 하지만 소통 부족에다 국회의 발목 잡기, 노동단체의 반발에 부닥치면서 좌초됐다. 누가 대통령이 되든 관건은 추진력과 실천력이지 공약 자체가 아니란 의미다. 실천력을 높이려면 중앙일보·JTBC의 국가 개혁 프로젝트 리셋코리아가 제시한 ‘규제 프리 샌드박스’가 반드시 설치돼야 한다. 이 안에서는 놀이터처럼 과감한 혁신이 무제한 시도될 수 있어야 한다. 그래야 4차 산업혁명의 바람을 타고 신산업이 등장하고 양질의 일자리도 나올 수 있다. 국민은 누가 그런 역할을 할지 잘 지켜볼 것이다.