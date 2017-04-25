AmorePacific’s profit suffers from drop in Chinese tours

AmorePacific Group, Korea’s top cosmetics maker, said Monday its first-quarter net profit shrank 15 percent from a year earlier due largely to a protracted slump in the domestic market and a rapid drop in Chinese tourists.The company’s net income was 223.5 billion won ($197.1 million) in the January-March period, compared with 262.9 billion won the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.The company cited a slump in its domestic sales. Yonhap