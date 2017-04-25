DSME wins patent dispute with Japanese company

Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering won at a patent dispute on technology related to liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers in Japan, the shipbuilder said Monday.The so-called partial re-liquefaction system is a technology that reduces loss in the amount of natural gas during delivery via ship by re-liquefying the gas. The technology was patented in Korea by the shipbuilder in 2012 and June of 2016 in Japan.However, a Japanese company has issued a formal objection against the patent in the latter half of last year arguing that the technology so prevalently used by shipbuilders globally cannot be patented.According to data from MAN-Diesel Turbo, a global vessel engine manufacturer, DSME’s partial re-liquefaction system has 90 percent market dominance in the world’s market.“The decision by the Japanese patent office confirms the originality of DSME’s own liquefaction system,” the Korean shipbuilder said in a statement Monday.The company said its system is roughly 4 billion won ($3.5 million) cheaper to install compared to past systems in the market and also contributes to cutting a billion won in annual ship operation costs.By Kim Jee-hee