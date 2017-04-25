Coupang’s rapid overseas delivery

Coupang, a leading e-commerce player in Korea, now is offering the delivery of products from overseas in just three days.The new service, dubbed the “Rocket Jikgu Delivery” will deliver some 80,000 items from 3,500 global brands to customers’ doors three days after they order.Items available for direct overseas purchase include dietary supplements such as vitamins, daily supplies such as detergent and beauty items, including skin care and makeup products that are not officially imported to Korea.Direct overseas purchases or purchasing products directly from overseas shopping websites have become common among Koreans because of their cheaper price tags due to the elimination of importers or other middlemen.On the downside, consumers had to endure a delivery period that spans at least a week.Coupang has shortened that time period by sourcing the products directly from the manufacturer without partnering with a third agency which normally handles the overseas delivery process.Also, the hassle of typing in a Korean address in English and using credit cards that work abroad are some of the inconveniences of directing purchasing from overseas websites.With Coupang’s Rocket Jikgu Delivery, those inconveniences will become obsolete. Its users can type an address in Korean and even make purchases with mobile phones.Also, the online retailer will deliver the products for free if the final transaction amount surpasses 29,800 won, a format that is identical to its Rocket Delivery service that delivers a product in Korea within a day for free with a purchase of more than 19,800 won. The overseas delivery process will be available for real-time monitoring on Coupang’s website and mobile app.“Our customers have been seeking a more convenient way to enjoy their favorite global brands,” said Navid Veish, Coupang’s senior vice president of global e-commerce. “We believe offering vast selection, fast delivery, coupled with Coupang’s easy-to-use Rocket Pay and low prices will delight our customers. Every day, we are launching new popular global brands via three-day Rocket Jikgu Delivery,” he added.Coupang’s direct overseas purchase has been receiving positive feedback from domestic consumer since its launch in 2015 for its wide selection of products that are not easily available in Korea.Items offered on the new service will continue to expand, the company said.BY JIN EUN-SOO [jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr]