Lotte Corporation is holding one of the nation’s biggest Lego festivals through May 7 at a park in front of Lotte World Tower in southeastern Seoul. A total of 4 million Lego parts will be available to visitors so they can participate in making a flower that is 8 meters wide and 12 meters high. The flower will be displayed at the park. The festival is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. [YONHAP]