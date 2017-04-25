[Korea and the fourth industrial revolution] Remaining optimistic in the face of great upheaval

Klaus Schwab, founder and CEO of the World Economic Forum, has been an advocate of the fourth industrial revolution since he raised the issue at the annual meeting in 2016. [WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM]

Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, has been an evangelist of the fourth industrial revolution as a concept ever since he made it a key agenda item during the Davos event in 2016. His book, “The Fourth Industrial Revolution,” was a runaway best-seller when it came out in Korea last April.클라우스 슈밥 세계경제포럼(WEF) 의장은 2016년 세계경제포럼(다보스포럼)에서 4차 산업혁명을 주요 의제로 선언한 이래 4차 산업혁명을 알리는 전도사로 활약해 왔다. 그가 쓴 책 『4차 산업혁명』은 지난해 4월 한국에서 출간된 이후 지금까지 베스트셀러다.In an email interview on April 21 with the Korea JoongAng Daily, Scwab said he was aware of the growing interest here in the fourth industrial revolution and would like to work with members of the Korean business community and political leaders to help the country through the next stage of industrialization. He described it as “a call for collaboration that I believe found a positive resonance in Korean media and within the business community” and advised Koreans to “think beyond national borders and markets to not miss out on the opportunities of a globalized world.”코리아중앙데일리는 지난 4월 21일 슈밥 의장을 e메일 인터뷰했다. 슈밥 의장은 인터뷰에서 한국의 4차 산업혁명에 대한 관심이 커지고 있는 것을 알고 있다며 한국의 산업 및 정치 지도자들과 함께 한국이 산업화의 새로운 단계로 나아가는 데에 도움을 주고 싶다고 말했다. 그는 “한국 미디어와 산업계의 긍정적인 반응에 부응하는 것은 나의 사명이라고 생각한다”며 “한국인들은 영토와 시장의 경계를 벗어나 글로벌화된 세계에서 기회를 놓치지 말아야 한다”고 말했다.While promoting the revolutionary changes that technologies like artificial intelligence, robots and biotechnology might bring about, Schwab also stressed the importance of humans working together to ensure that technological advancement does not led to creating a more isolated, precarious and mentally fragmented world. Humans should use and engage with technologies in ways that “truly bring us together,” he said.슈밥 의장은 인공지능, 로봇, 바이오 등의 혁명적인 변화를 촉진하면서도 기술 발전이 더 소외되고, 불안하고, 정신적으로 파편화된 세상을 만들어 내지 않도록 하기 위해 사람들이 함께 일하는 것이 중요하다고 강조했다. “인간이 진정으로 함께하도록 이끄는” 방식으로 기술을 사용하고 교류해야 한다고 말했다.The following are edited excerpts from the interview.다음은 슈밥 의장과의 인터뷰를 발췌한 내용이다.I expected that Korea might be one of the societies that would recognize the importance of emerging technologies and the idea of the fourth industrial revolution as an important transformation in all our systems. After all, Korea is itself an economy and society that has fundamentally transformed itself over the last 50 years, and has done so in part by being a leader in the digital revolution, the third industrial revolution.나는 한국이 신기술의 중요성을 인식하고 있으며, 4차 산업혁명이라는 개념을 우리의 전 시스템에서 중요 전환점으로 받아들일 나라라는 걸 예상했다. 한국은 지난 50년 동안 경제적 사회적으로 근본적인 변화를 겪어왔다. 3차 산업혁명, 즉 디지털 혁명의 리더로 일부 자리매김했기에 가능한 일이었다.But I am indeed surprised, honored and pleased by how passionately both Korean leaders and the Korean people have appreciated the idea and message of the fourth industrial revolution. Perhaps it has struck a chord because the Korean people are keen to ensure that the next industrial revolution driven by technology is as positively transformative as the last.하지만 나는 한국인들과 한국의 리더들이 4차 산업혁명의 아이디어와 메시지의 진가를 알아봐준 것에 대해 매우 놀랐으며, 즐겁고 영광스럽다. 이 아이디어가 통한 건 한국인이 기술 발전이 초래할 다음 번 산업혁명이 지난 산업혁명처럼 긍정적인 변화를 가져올 것이라는 점을 확신하기 때문일 것이다.In my conversations with Korean leaders from business, the public sector and civil society, I had the overwhelming impression that the scope, speed and impact of the fourth industrial revolution were on everybody’s mind. Korea has been traditionally strong in technological innovation, symbolized by the globally renowned work of experts and professors from academic institutions like the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology.한국의 비즈니스 리더들, 공공 및 민간 부문 리더들과 대화하면서 모든 이들의 마음 속에 4차 산업혁명의 범위와 속도, 충격이 있다는 점에 매우 강렬한 인상을 받았다. KAIST 같은 학술 기관의 전문가와 교수들이 해온 저명한 작업들이 상징하듯 한국은 기술 혁신에 전통적으로 강하다.However, the technological aspects such as artificial intelligence, robotics or biotechnology are — albeit an important part of the fourth industrial revolution — not the only area that is rapidly changing and thus requiring the attention of all parts of society. We are facing a revolution that is changing the way we inform ourselves, make decisions as citizens and consumers, learn and study as well as how we are doing our jobs.하지만 인공지능, 로보틱스, 바이오테크놀로지 같은 기술은 빠르게 변화하고 있을 뿐 아니라 사회 전 부문의 관심을 요구하고 있다. 우리는 정보를 얻는 방법, 시민으로서나 소비자로서 의사결정 하는 방법, 일하는 방법 뿐 아니라 배우고 공부하는 방법에 있어서도 하나의 혁명을 마주하고 있다.Korea’s labor markets will not be spared by these developments. Companies that want to stay ahead of the curve and successfully compete for the best talent will have to become less hierarchical, more flexible and offer opportunities for self-advancement and lifelong learning.한국의 노동 시장은 이런 발전에 대처할 여유가 없을 것이다. 변화의 변곡점에서 앞서 나가고 최고의 능력을 발휘해 성공적으로 경쟁하고자 하는 기업이라면 덜 위계적이고, 더 유연하며, 스스로 발전하고 평생 학습할 수 있는 기회를 제공해야 한다.Every revolution has winners and losers. It is imperative for the winners to be mindful of the parts of society that are struggling and show solidarity with the less fortunate. While there is no silver bullet to amend these differences in society, inclusive growth can be achieved by concrete steps, ranging from capping excessive management pay over introducing realistic minimum wages to basic income schemes.모든 혁명에는 승자와 패자가 있다. 승자는 힘겨운 이들을 배려하고 불운한 이들에 연대감을 보여줘야 할 의무가 있다. 사회적 차이를 단번에 치유할 묘책은 없다. 하지만 경영진에 대한 과도한 급여을 제한하는 것부터 실효성 있는 최저임금을 도입하거나 기본소득 구조를 마련하는 등 실질적인 조치를 통해 포괄적인 성장이 가능해 질 수 있다.As an engineer by background, I share the excitement for the introduction of 5G. I would be cautious, however, to pin hopes for economic growth on any single technology. I believe that the close interconnection between technologies, regulation, user behavior and a country’s corporate culture creates a complex system that needs to be tackled holistically. In addition, I encourage every Korean to think beyond national borders and markets to not miss out on the opportunities of a globalized world.엔지니어라는 백그라운드를 가진 사람으로서 5G의 도입에 대한 기대에 공감한다. 그러나 경제 성장에 대한 희망을 어느 하나의 기술에만 거는 것은 조심스럽다. 나는 기술과 사용자 행동과 한 나라의 기업 문화가 밀접하게 연관돼 복잡한 시스템을 구성한다고 생각한다. 그 복잡한 시스템을 살펴야 한다. 더불어 모든 한국인이 영토와 시장의 한계를 넘어 생각함으로써 글로벌화된 세계에서 얻을 수 있는 기회를 놓치지 말기 바란다.I am particularly excited by changes that will help us solve some of the most pressing social and economic issues we face. Breakthroughs in new materials and energy systems could help the 1.2 billion people who don’t have access to electricity to finally experience the benefits of modern energy. Biotechnologies and neurotechnologies, both of which are driven by machine learning, will allow us to treat and prevent diseases and vastly improve people’s quality of life.나는 우리가 현재 당면한 가장 심각한 사회적 경제적 이슈들을 해결하는데 도움이 될 변화들을 기대하고 있다. 신소재와 에너지 시스템의 발전은 전기를 사용하지 못하는 12억 명의 사람들을 도와 그들이 현대 에너지의 혜택을 누리도록 도울 수 있을 것이다. 기계학습이 추동한 바이오테크놀로지와 뉴로테크놀로지는 질병을 예상하고 치료함으로써 인간의 삶의 실을 획기적으로 개선할 것이다.I’m also working hard to ensure that the discussions we have about technologies today mean that 2030 is a more inclusive and sustainable future, and one where human beings are at the center of systems. It’s up to us to decide what the future holds, and I hope that Korean citizens are fully engaged in deciding and shaping what 2030 is like.오늘의 기술이 바로 더 포괄적이고 지속가능한 2030년 미래의 모습을 의미하며, 인간은 그 시스템의 중심에 있게 될 거라는 점을 알리기 위해 나 역시 열심히 노력하고 있다. 어떤 미래를 맞이할 것인가를 결정하는 것은 우리다. 나는 한국인들이 어떤 모습의 2030년을 만들어 나갈 지 결정하고 함께 노력하기를 희망한다.I’ve always been an optimist. I’m fascinated by the new opportunities emerging around us driven by technology, but I’m also humbled by the advances of human civilization in fighting diseases, reducing extreme poverty and building thriving economies around the globe.나는 언제나 낙관론자다. 나는 기술이 만들어내는 우리 주변의 새로운 기회에 매혹된다. 하지만 동시에 질병와 싸우고, 끔찍한 가난을 감소시키고, 번성하는 경제를 건설하는 인간 문명의 발전을 접할 때면 겸손해 진다.At the same time, I’m keenly aware of the many challenges we are facing today. Fragile economies, brutal conflicts and the threat of increasing inequality are enough reason for us to continue our work here at the World Economic Forum.동시에 나는 우리가 직면하고 있는 많은 도전들을 직시하고 있다. 허약한 경제, 야만적인 충동과 증가하는 불만이 야기하는 위협은 우리가 세계경제포럼에서 우리의 일을 계속해나가야 할 이유로 충분하다.They will play different roles, and they are all interdependent. In fact, we need all three of them to work together to get the benefits of the fourth industrial revolution.각각 다른 역할이 있으며 각각은 모두 독립적이다. 사실 4차 산업혁명의 혜택을 받기 위해서는 세 기술이 융합해야 한다.The digital realm is critically important for two reasons: first, because the digital networks and technologies of the third industrial revolution are the basic infrastructure of all the technologies of the fourth industrial revolution, and second, because advances in computing and machine learning are driving so much of our enhanced ability to understand the world.디지털 영역이 중요한 이유는 두 가지다. 첫 번째는 디지털 네트워크와 3차 산업혁명의 기술은 4차 산업혁명의 기술적인 인프라이기 때문이다. 두 번째 이유는 컴퓨팅과 기계학습(머신러닝) 분야에서의 발전은 세상을 이해할 수 있는 우리의 능력을 높이기 때문이다.Advances in physical and material technologies are often underestimated, but advances in battery technologies that come from material science could revolutionize the entire world’s energy systems. And it is new materials that will drive much of our ability to continue Moore’s law and future computing technologies like quantum computing.물리적, 물질적 기술이 자주 평가 절하되지만, 소재 과학에서 유래한 배터리 기술의 발전은 전 세계 에너지 시스템을 혁신할 수 있다. 그리고 무어의 법칙(18개월마다 반도체 성능이 2배가 된다는 법칙)을 계속 현실로 만들고, 퀀텀 컴퓨팅 같은 미래 컴퓨팅 기술은 이끄는 것이 신소재다.Finally, biological technologies are among the most disruptive to us as human beings. Neurotechnologies give us the possibility to influence the “system management” of human perception and our very sense of consciousness, while biotechnologies, particularly those involving genes, can change not just our bodies but also the characteristics of future generations. Both of these can be seen as huge steps in human evolution.마지막으로 바이오 기술은 우리 인간에게 가장 파괴적인 기술에 속한다. 뉴로테크놀로지는 우리의 인지 능력 시스템 관리에 영향을 줄 수 있다. 반면 유전자를 포함한 바이오테크놀로지는 우리의 육체 뿐 아니라 미래 세대의 특징까지 바꿀 수 있다. 이 둘은 모두 인류 진화의 커다란 발걸음이 될 것이다.It is not my role or place to tell elected leaders of any sovereign country what to do. But I would like to say this: Korea is facing challenges that many countries around the world are struggling with. We invite every leader interested in constructive multi-stakeholder dialogue to engage with the World Economic Forum and work with us in finding solutions for these challenges.주권국가의 선출된 지도자에게 뭔가를 해야 한다고 말하는 건 내 역할도 아니고 그럴 입장도 못된다. 하지만 이 말만은 하고 싶다. 한국이 마주하고 있는 도전은 세계 다른 여러 나라들도 겪고 있는 도전이다. 여러 이해 관계자들과의 건설적인 대화를 통해 이러한 도전에 대한 해결책을 함께 찾아나가기 위해 모든 리더들을 세계경제포럼에 초대한다.To this end, I have renewed my commitment to working with our partners and members of the Korean business community, as well as leaders from all parts of society, to assist the country in its transition, a call for collaboration that I believe found a positive resonance in Korean media and within the business community.나는 한국의 비즈니스 커뮤니티 및 사회 각 분야의 리더들과 함께 협력해 한국의 변화에 도움을 주는 것을 나의 사명으로 삼았다. 한국 미디어와 비즈니스 커뮤니티 안에서 긍정적인 호응을 발견했으며, 이들과 함께 일하는 것이 나의 사명이라고 믿는다.It would be a mistake to think that the key skills for the fourth industrial revolution are limited to the STEM subjects of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. For a start, we don’t all need to be expert coders, and in fact, machines are getting better and better at so many coding tasks that it will become easier over time. Of course, we all need to feel comfortable with science and technology, so we must be exposed to the scientific method and be given the chance to design and build if we wish. There is also a shortage of technical people that we should work to fix.4차 산업혁명의 핵심 기술이 스템(STEM), 즉 과학, 기술, 엔지니어링, 수학으로 제한돼 있다는 생각은 잘못된 것이다. 우선, 우리 모두가 코딩 전문가가 될 필요는 없다. 사실 기계가 점점 발달하면서 코딩 작업은 점차 쉬워질 것이다. 물론 우리 모두 과학과 기술을 편하게 느낄 필요는 있다. 우리는 과학적 방법에 노출돼야 한다. 우리가 원하는 대로 디자인하고 건축할 수 있는 기회가 주어져야 한다. 기술자 부족 상황도 개선돼야 한다.But I think the key skills for the fourth industrial revolution link those unique things that make us human: cognitive flexibility, creative thinking and emotional intelligence. Work by Peter Salovey on emotional intelligence indicates that the best way to develop this is to read great books and be confronted by great art, which makes the humanities an important set of disciplines for a human-centered future. The fourth industrial revolution could help us reach a new cultural renaissance, and we need people interested and engaged in both art and science to achieve this.하지만 4차 산업혁명을 위한 핵심 기술은 우리를 인간으로 만들어주는 특별한 것들이다. 인지 유연성, 창조적 사고력, 감정 지능 같은 것이다. 감정 지능 분야 전문가인 피터 살로베의 연구에 따르면 이를 발전시킬 수 있는 가장 좋은 방법은 좋은 책을 읽고 훌륭한 예술 작품을 감상하는 것이다. 인문학은 인간 중심의 미래를 위해 중요한 학문이다. 우리는 4차 산업혁명을 통해 새로운 문화 르네상스를 맞을 수 있다. 예술과 과학 두 분야 모두에 관심을 갖고 참여하는 사람이 필요하다.Finally, it’s critical that we invest in understanding and designing the ethical and governance aspects of new technologies, so I think of both philosophy and political science as areas where we need to apply innovative thinking to the world of technology.마지막으로 새로운 기술의 윤리와 거버넌스를 이해하고 구성하는 데 투자하는 것이 중요하다. 철학과 정치과학은 혁신적인 생각을 기술의 세계에 적용하기 위해 중요하다.Education is becoming more important than ever. It is still one of the most powerful ways to lift people out of poverty, offer perspectives and strengthen societies. The question is: what will the classroom look like? I’m sure we will be seeing different versions of it, ranging from the traditional school classroom over virtual spaces to peer-driven learning models that make education absorb innovation faster and offer cheaper and easier access to knowledge for all.교육은 그 어느 때보다 더 중요해 지고 있다. 교육은 여전히 가난을 구제하는 가장 강력한 방법 중 하나다. 관점을 제공하고, 사회를 강하게 만든다. 미래의 교실이 어떤 모습일까에 대해서라면 나는 우리가 다른 형태의 교실을 보게 될 것이라고 확신한다. 기존의 전통적인 학교 교실부터 가상의 공간에서 소수가 모여 배우는 형태까지 가능할 것이며, 모든 사람들이 교육을 통해 혁신을 빠르게 흡수하고 더 값싼 비용으로 쉽게 지식에 접근할 수 있게 될 것이다.I wrote in the conclusion to my book that the fourth industrial revolution might give us more efficient or convenient lives while compromising our traditional sources of meaning such as work, community, family and identity. Your survey reflects that Koreans feel this, too, and sense that many technologies that surround us already are designed in ways that increase our isolation and fail to make us truly happier.나는 책에서 4차 산업혁명은 우리에게 더 효율적이고 편리한 생활을 줄 것이라고 썼다. 일, 공동체, 가족, 정체성 같은 전통적으로 우리에게 의미 있는 것들을 희생하는 대신 말이다. 설문조사 결과는 한국인들도 이렇게 느끼고 있다는 것을 반영한다. 그리고 우리 주변의 많은 기술이 우리를 더 고립시키고 진정으로 더 행복하게 만드는데 실패했다는 것은 알 수 있다.One of our core principles at the World Economic Forum is that emerging technologies should have values as a “feature” not a “bug.” The mind-set we need is therefore one where all of us realize that technologies are not value-free and that as they become more powerful, they influence us more.세계경제포럼의 중심 철학 중 하나는 새로 등장하는 기술들은 버그(bug)가 아닌 특징(feature)으로서의 가치를 가져야 한다는 것이다. 우리 모두는 기술이 가치중립적이지 않다는 것을 깨달아야 한다. 기술이 강력해 질수록 우리는 기술로부터 더 많은 영향을 받고 있다.We therefore need to work together to ensure that the way they influence is not just a way of making money or consuming our time needlessly. We can talk with entrepreneurs and technology companies and interact with our families in ways that ensure that we don’t create a more isolated, precarious and mentally fragmented world, but instead use and engage with technologies in ways that truly bring us together.기술이 돈 버는 데나 무의미한 시간 낭비에만 쓰이는 것이 아니라, 소외되고, 불안하고, 정신적으로 파편화되지 않는 세상을 만들기 위해 쓰이도록 할 필요가 있다. 그러기 위해서는 기업가이나 기술을 가진 회사들과 대화하고, 가족과 교류해야 한다. 기술을 진정으로 함께하기 위해 기술을 사용해야 하며 (기술이 그렇게 사용될 수 있도록) 참여해야 한다.BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun@joongang.co.kr]코리아중앙데일리 서지은 기자