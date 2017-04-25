[Korea and the fourth industrial revolution] Can AI, big data help humans be happier?

Of all the changes expected of the fourth industrial revolution, the biggest question is will it make life happier?4차 산업혁명으로 인해 예상되는 모든 변화들 중에, 가장 중요한 질문은 그래서 우리는 더 행복해질 것인가이다.According to an SK Planet survey commissioned by the Korea JoongAng Daily, 80 percent of 1,000 respondents aged between 20 and 59 years old expect the fourth industrial revolution to make life more convenient. But 60 percent were negative about whether it would make life happier in general.코리아중앙데일리가 지난달 SK플래닛에 의뢰해 20~59세 1000명을 대상으로 실시한 설문조사에 따르면 응답자의 80%는 4차 산업혁명으로 삶이 더 편리해 질 것으로 전망했다. 하지만 ‘4차 산업혁명이 삶을 더 행복하게 만들까’라는 질문에는 60%가 ‘아니다’라고 답했다.In fact, 70 percent said the technological disruptions expected will jeopardize their jobs. While nearly half or 48 percent of the people surveyed had heard the term fourth industrial revolution, many said they didn’t know exactly what it meant. Three out of every 10 respondents said they were “interested” in the concept.답자의 70% 이상은 4차 산업혁명이 자신의 일자리를 위협할 것으로 예상했다. 절반 정도(48%)는 4차 산업혁명에 대해 ‘들어는 봤지만 잘 모른다’고 답했으며, 10명 중 3명(30%)은 ‘관심을 갖고 있다’고 했다.“The ‘AlphaGo shock’ last year prompted heightened public interest in the fourth industrial revolution, but at the same time, it seems to have produced more fear about how technology will deprive human beings of employment,” said Oh Nam-kyung, a member of SK Planet’s Tillion Business Team. “This is why some people are reluctant to say that the fourth industrial revolution will result in happier lives.”SK플래닛 온라인 설문조사 플랫폼 ‘틸리언’ 사업팀 오남경 씨는 “‘알파고 쇼크’ 이후 사람들 사이에 4차 산업혁명에 대한 인식이 높아지고 있긴 하지만 그에 따른 일자리에 대한 불안 역시 큰 것으로 보인다”며 “4차 산업혁명 시대에 행복하지 못할 것으로 보는 것은 그 때문”이라고 분석했다.The survey showed that the technology people had the highest expectations for was advanced medical technology, according to 31 percent of respondents, followed by autonomous vehicles (22 percent) and artificial intelligence (AI) translation (18 percent). Virtual reality and personal robotic secretaries were other technologies respondents were interested in.설문조사 결과 사람들은 첨단 의료기술을 가장 많이 기대하고 있는 것으로 나타났다. 31%가 첨단 의료기술을 가장 기대하고 있다고 답했으며, 그 다음으로는 자율주행차(22%), 인공지능에 의한 자동번역(18%)의 순이었다. VR과 개인 로봇기술에도 관심을 갖고 있었다.There’s no agreed-upon definition for the term fourth industrial revolution. There’s even an argument over whether the dawn of a new era has begun or whether we’re just seeing an extension of current technological advances.4차 산업혁명이 무엇인가에 대한 합의된 정의는 없다. 4차 산업혁명 시대가 시작됐는지에 대해서조차 의견은 엇갈린다.The term third industrial revolution was first introduced by Jeremy Rifkin, an adviser to the European Union and president of the Foundation on Economic Trends, in a book released in 2011. Five years later, Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, argued that the fourth industrial revolution has come, while Rifkin argued, “The third industrial Revolution - the digital revolution - has yet to reach its vast potential, making it far too early to declare it over and done.”3차 산업혁명이라는 말이 처음 등장한 것은 EU 자문역이자 경제동향연구재단 대표인 제레미 리프킨이 2011년 ‘3차 산업혁명’을 출간하면서다. 5년 후인 2016년 슈밥이 4차 산업혁명을 주창하자 리프킨은 “3차 산업혁명(정보 혁명)은 아직 끝나지 않았다. 4차 산업혁명을 언급하는 것은 시기상조다”고 반박하기도 했다.Korean experts are mixed over the idea as well.“In America, the term called Digital Transformation is more popularly used,” said Kim Jin-hyung, president of the Artificial Intelligence Research Institute. “An industrial revolution is defined after it happens and has made an impact and changes in various areas, including politics, society and culture.”국내 전문가들 사이에서도 다양한 의견이 있다. 김진형 지능정보기술연구원장은 미국에선 디지털 트랜스포메이션이라는 말이 더 대중적으로 쓰이고 있다고 전하며 “산업혁명이란 산업 뿐 아니라 정치, 사회, 문화 등 각 분야에서 일어난 변화를 후대에 정의하는 것”이라고 말했다.Moon Jong-man, a researcher at the Institute of Hybrid Future Culture, run by Sungkyunkwan University, also said the new term has been hurriedly cobbled together. “I also wonder whether the fourth industrial revolution will meet the needs of people,” he said.성균관대 하이브리드 미래문화연구소 문종만 연구원은 "4차 산업혁명이라는 말은 급조된 면이 있다. 최근 논의되는 4차 산업혁명이 사람들의 현실이나 필요에 걸맞는지 의문"이라고 말했다.Lee Min-hwa, board chairman of the Korea Creative Economy Research Network, on the other hand, argues for an industrial revolution as the labor market is changing rapidly. “The debate on whether to call it the third industrial revolution, fourth industrial revolution or 3.5 industrial revolution is going on because people are only looking at the recent changes in various technologies,” Lee said. “I agree with the term fourth industrial revolution since it is causing vast changes to our society.”반면 이민화 창조경제연구회 이사장은 일자리가 빠르게 바뀌고 있다는 점에서 ‘산업혁명’이라고 부르는 게 적절한 표현이라고 말한다. 그는 “기술의 변화라는 측면에서만 최근의 변화를 보기 때문에 3차 혁명이니 4차 혁명이니, 3.5차 혁명이니 하는 말이 나오는 것”이라며 “사회 전체의 거대한 변화라는 점에서 4차 산업혁명이라는 말은 타당하다”고 말했다.Previous industrial revolutions changed not only whole industries but also the lives of human beings. The Industrial Revolution, which occurred roughly from 1760 to 1840, changed the manufacturing process from hand to machine. Factories were constructed and trains allowed people to travel further and faster. This changed how people think about space.산업혁명은 산업의 구조 뿐 아니라 인류의 삶의 방식을 통째로 바꿨다. 1차 산업혁명(1760~1840년) 당시 기계가 인간의 일을 대신하기 시작하면서 가내 수공업은 공장 생산으로 바뀌었으며, 분업이 시작됐다. 철도 건설이 먼 거리 이동을 가능하게 하면서 공간에 대한 사람들의 생각도 변화했다.The Industrial Revolution led to the rise of the political idea of socialism as society became divided into so called bourgeois, or those with capital or power to manage workers, and the proletariat, or ordinary workers, throughout the 19th century.인간의 일은 사고 파는 상품, 즉 노동이 됐고, 사회는 노동을 파는 프롤레타리아 계급과 자본을 소유한 부르조아 계급으로 나뉘었다. 사회주의와 자본주의라는 개념이 등장한 것도 이 때다.The second industrial revolution occurred from 1840 to 1950 and it helped factories mass produce goods through using electrical energy and steam-powered machinery. In 1879, Thomas Edison popularized the incandescent light bulb and Henry Ford introduced his T1 automobile using a conveyor-belt assembly line in 1913. The assembly line reduced the amount of time needed to manufacture a car from 720 minutes to about 90 minutes. The price of a car decreased from $850 to less than $300, making them affordable for whole new segments of society. Wagons totally disappeared.2차 산업혁명(1850~1950년대) 시기에는 전기 에너지와 증기 기관의 사용을 통해 대량생산이 더욱 본격화했다. 1879년 미국 토머스 에디슨이 백열 전구 발명하는 등 전기 에너지 사용이 대중화됐고, 1913년엔 포드자동차가 컨베이어 벨트 시스템을 적용해 ‘T1'을 생산하기 시작했다. 생산 조립 라인의 도입으로 자동차 1대를 만드는데 걸리는 시간이 720분에서 약 90분으로 줄었다. 차 한 대 가격은 850달러에서 300달러 미만으로 낮아졌다. 부자들만 탈 수 있던 자동차는 보통 사람들의 탈 것으로 대중화됐다. 마차는 완전히 사라졌다.While the second industrial revolution was going on, the world went through two world wars and was divided into two ideological spheres, one led by the United States and the other led by the Soviet Union.이 시기 인류는 두 차례의 세계대전을 겪었고, 세계는 미국과 소련 양대 진영으로 나뉘었다.The third industrial revolution refers to changes since the late 1960s. Computers and the internet were key technologies of the era. Start-ups like Microsoft, Google, Apple and Amazon surpassed big firms like General Electric and General Motors when it came to market capitalization.3차 산업혁명은 1960년대 후반을 일컫는다. 컴퓨터와 인터넷은 이 시기 핵심 기술이었다. 스타트업 기업이던 마이크로소프트나 구글, 애플, 아마존은 GE나 GM의 시가총액을 넘어섰다.In 2007, Apple released the iPhone and began the era of smartphones. People started communicating with each other through social media and Facebook and Twitter became global companies.2007년 등장한 애플의 아이폰은 모바일 시대를 열었다. SNS를 통한 실시간 소통이 가능해졌고, 페이스북과 트위터가 세계적 글로벌 회사로 성장했다.Man has always worried about losing jobs when industrial revolutions surfaced.산업혁명의 시기마다 사람들은 일자리를 잃을까 걱정했다.According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report released last year, about 7.1 million jobs are likely to disappear from sectors like manufacturing and office jobs by 2020 in 15 major countries in the world. The report said 2 million new jobs will be created in areas like computers and mathematics, which means a net loss of 5.1 million.세계경제포럼이 발표한 일자리 보고서은 2020년까지 미국 영국 등 세계 주요 15개국에서 사무 행정, 생산 제조 등의 분야에서 710만개의 일자리가 사라지고, 컴퓨터나 수학 등의 분야에서 200만개이 새 일자리가 생겨서 510만개의 일자리가 사라질 것으로 예측했다.The Korea Employment Information Service also said about 60 percent of jobs will be replaced by artificial intelligence by 2025.한국고용정보원도 2025년에는 국내 일자리의 60%가 인공지능으로 대체될 것이라는 보고서를 발표했다.“People in the past worried about losing their jobs and, in fact, some of the basic manufacturing jobs have disappeared,” said Ahn Sang-hoon, director and vice president of industry and service economy department at the Korea Development Institute. “But one interesting thing is that there were a lot more new jobs created from going through industrial revolutions. The employment rate has not been dragged down due to the revolutions.”안상훈 한국개발연구원(KDI) 산업서비스경제 부문 부장은 “과거 사람들은 일자리를 잃을까 걱정했고, 실제로 일부 단순 제조업의 일자리는 사라졌다. 하지만 흥미로운 점은 산업혁명을 지나며 훨씬 많은 새로운 일자리가 나타났다는 점이다. 고용률은 산업혁명으로 인해 줄어들지 않았다”고 말했다.Ahn added that it is sure that there is a possibility of bigger changes from the fourth industrial revolution when compared to the previous ones.하지만 안 부장은 4차 산업혁명은 이전의 산업혁명과 비교해 더 큰 변화의 가능성이 있다고 덧붙였다.“One thing different about the so-called fourth industrial revolution is that some jobs that believed to be only available for humans is threatened,” said Ahn. “Jobs that were disappeared were mostly those requiring human muscle activities such as basic labors. However, machines are now being able to do non-repetitive jobs as well using machine learning or AI technologies.”“4차 산업혁명이 한 가지 다른 점은 인간만이 할 수 있다고 생각했던 일부 직업들이 위협받을 가능성이 있다는 것”이라며 “사라진 직업들 대부분은 인간의 육체 활동이 필요한 단순 노동 같은 직업들이었지만 기계 학습, 즉 인공지능 기술을 사용하면 단순 반복 이외의 업무도 할 수 있다”고 말했다.“There are views that some jobs such as electric wiring and landscaping will not be replaced by machines since such work requires flexible thinking,” said Ryu Sung-il, senior research engineer at the KT Big Data Business Unit. “But professional jobs, which require long-term training and studying, are areas where AI will have a higher chance of being used.”KT 빅데이터 비즈니스 사업부 류성일 선임연구원은 “작업현장에서 유연한 대처가 필요한 전기배선이나 목수 등의 일은 좀처럼 기계가 완벽하기 해내기 어렵기 때문에 오히려 사람이 계속할 가능성이 있다고 보는 시각이 있다”며 “오랜 시간 공부와 훈련으로 학습된 고도화된 지식을 사용하는 전문직은 인공지능이 쉽게 넘볼 수 있는 분야일 수 있다”고 말했다.Lee Min-hwa, Chairman of the Korea Creative Economy Research Network, on the other hand, argued that disappearance of jobs is not that big of deal to be worried about at this moment.반면 이민화 한국창조경제연구회 이사장은 직업이 사라질까 걱정할 필요는 없다고 주장했다.“Jobs will not disappear,” Lee said. “There were some 200 arguments that jobs will disappear in the past 250 years but it never happened. Time magazine reported on ‘the automation jobless’ in 1960s but no jobs disappeared.그는 “일자리는 사라지지 않을 것”이라고 말했다. “지난 250년 동안 일자리가 사라질 것이라는 주장이 200차례 이상 있었지만 그런 일은 벌어지지 않았다”고 말했다. 타임지는 1960년대에 ‘자동화를 인한 실업’에 대한 기사를 싣기도 했지만 일자리는 사라지지 않았다.AI, Internet of Things (IoT), big data, cloud services and mobile are some of the key technologies in the new era.4차 산업혁명을 이끄는 핵심 기술로는 인공지능, 사물인터넷, 빅데이터, 클라우드, 모바일이 꼽힌다.Smartphones, refrigerators, washing machines, cars and medical devices will be connected through the internet. The data stored in the internet cloud will build up, becoming big data. AI will study such big data and use it.스마트폰, 냉장고, 세탁기, 자동차, 의료기기 등 모든 사물이 인터넷으로 연결된다. 각각의 사물이 수집한 데이터가 인터넷에 있는 가상의 공간인 클라우드에 쌓여 빅데이터가 되고, 인공지능이 이 빅 데이터를 분석해 사용한다.For example, digitalized information about a person’s driving habits and car records can be sent to the cloud. AI can study such information to allow them to know when and what services they need.예를 들어 한 사람의 운전 습관과 그의 자동차에 대한 디지털 정보를 클라우드에 보내면 인공지능이 이 내용을 분석해서 언제 어떤 서비스가 필요한지 알려주는 것이다.Additionally, data on personal medical records will allow AI to diagnose patients more accurately. The same system can create self-driving vehicles and smart factories.또 개인 의료 기록 정보를 활용해서 인공지능은 환자를 더 정확하게 진단할 수 있게 될 것이다. 이런 시스템이 자동차에 활용되면 자율주행차, 공장에 적용되면 스마트 팩토리가 된다.The third industrial revolution was an era in which people input data on computers. This required human labor. However, the fourth industrial revolution will allow AI to collect big data through IoT technology and decide when and how to make products and ship them.3차 산업혁명은 사람이 컴퓨터에 데이터를 입력하는 시대였다. 사람의 노동이 필요했다. 하지만 4차 산업혁명 시대엔 인공지능이 IoT 기술을 통해 빅데이터를 수집하고, 판단해서 언제 어어떻게 제품을 생산해 배송할지를 결정할 수 있게 된다.Germany, which is a key player in the fourth industrial revolution, coined a term called “Industry 4.0” in 2011. Germany started to improve their competitiveness in industries using AI and IoT.4차 산업혁명의 핵심 플레이어인 독일은 2011년 인터스트리 4.0 정책을 통해 앞선 제조업에 인공지능, IoT 등을 결합해 산업 경쟁력 제고에 나서기 시작했다.The United States announced initiatives called Smart America and Industrial Internet of Things to find a rosy future for its manufacturing industries.미국은 ‘스마트 아메리카’ ‘산업 인터넷’ 정책을 펼치며 IT 기술을 통한 제조업을 활성화를 꾀하고 있다.China and Japan are doing similar things. China coined the term China Manufacturing 2025 in 2015 and devised various strategies for the fourth industrial revolution. In Japan, it’s called Revitalization Strategy 2015.중국과 일본도 마찬가지다. 중국은 2015년 '제조 2025’을 선언하며 제조업의 혁신 능력을 강화하겠다고 밝혔으며, 일본은 2015년 6월 발표한 '일본 재흥전략 개정 2015'에서 4차 산업혁명에 대응한다는 정책 기조를 밝혔다.The Korean government created a task force called the Intelligent Information Society Bureau under the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning in September that will focus on AI and information technology including big data.한국은 지난해 9월 6개 관계부처 공동으로 미래창조기획부 산하에 '지능정보사회추진단'을 구성하고 인공지능과 빅 데이터, 사물인터넷 등 정보 기술을 통한 4차 산업혁명 대응에 나섰다.KT, a mobile service provider, announced that it will introduce 5G network services for the first time in the world at the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Olympics. The company plans to set a global standard for 5G technology through the sports event. 5G could play a crucial role in realizing the fourth industrial revolution as it streams data at a speed that is 100 times faster than LTE or 4G connectivity. Once 5G becomes commercialized, a person can download a movie in just one second on a smartphone.KT는 내년 열리는 2018 평창 겨울올림픽에서 세계 최초로 5G 기술을 시범 서비스하고, ‘평창 5G 규격’을 기반으로 글로벌 표준을 선도한다는 방침을 밝혔다. 5G는 4차 산업혁명을 현실화시키는데 중요한 역할을 할 것으로 전망되고 있다. 5G는 현재의 4G, 즉 LTE 기술보다 속도가 100배 이상 빠른 네트워크로 상용화될 경우 1초 만에 영화 한 편을 내려받을 수 있다.It is uncertain how the fourth industrial revolution will bring about changes in our lives including how relationships are formed, the way people interact or communicate.4차 산업혁명으로 우리 삶이 어떻게 달라질지, 그 세상에서 인간은 어떤 위치에 놓이게 될지, 사람들의 관계나 의사소통은 어떻게 달라질 지 확실한 것은 아무것도 없다.But a pessimistic view is easy to find.우선은 비관적인 전망, 혹은 우려가 크다.Some argue that the technology revolution will crush the middle class and widen the polarization between rich and the poor.어떤 이들은 4차 산업혁명으로 중산층이 몰락하고, 빈부격차가 심해질 것으로 전망한다.Some even predict that machines will rule mankind.어떤 이들은 인간이 로봇의 지배를 받게 되는 세상이 될 것이라고 예언한다.There are also concerns about information security and genetic manipulation.정보 보안에 대한 우려, 유전자 조작 기술의 발달에 대한 걱정도 있다.These are dystopian views that were imagined in movies like “The Matrix,” “Transcendence” and novel “New Romancer.”디스토피아적인 시각을 담은 영화 '매트릭스'나 '트랜센던스', 소설 '뉴로맨서' 같은 작품에서도 이런 우려가 나타난다.Stephen Hawking and Elon Musk have warned of possible disasters brought about by uncontrolled AI.스티브 호킹과 일론 머스크도 인공지능을 통제하지 않으면 인류의 재앙이 될 수 있다고 경고한 바 있다.So will people be happier? The Korea JoongAng Daily asked this question to a set of experts.과연 4차 산업혁명 시대에 우리는 더 행복해질 것인가. 중앙데일리는 여러 전문가들에게 이 질문을 던졌다.“Yes we will be happier,” said Lee, Chairman of the Korea Creative Economy Research Network. “Everyone will have their own secretary to do boring jobs for them. A Gross National Happiness Index should be prioritized in the fourth industrial revolution instead of gross domestic product, which only measures material performance.”이민화 의장은 “더 행복해 질 수 있다”고 말했다. 그는 “단순하고 지루한 일을 나 대신 해주는 개인 비서를 누구나 한 명씩 갖게 될 것”이라며 “4차 산업혁명의 최대 가치는 물질적인 성장을 중시하는 GDP가 아니라 개인의 행복을 중심에 두는 GNHI(국가행복지수)가 돼야 한다"고 말했다.A Stanford University report titled “Artificial Intelligence and Life in 2030” pointed out that AI technology will lower the prices of products and services and will lead to people becoming more affluent.미국 스탠퍼드대 역시 지난해 발표한 '2030년 인공지능과 삶' 보고서를 통해 인공지능은 제품이나 서비스 비용을 낮추고 인간의 생활을 더 풍요롭게 만들 것이라고 전망했다.But most experts agreed that people should be wary of vague optimism.하지만 대부분의 전문가들은 막연한 낙관론은 경계해야 한다고 입을 모았다.“In the end it is us who decides on whether to accept a technology or not and technologies that fail to put humanity at their center will, in the end, perish,” said Song Kyung-jin, President of the Institute for Global Economics.송경진 세계경제연구원장은 "기술을 받아들이는 것은 결국 인간이며, 인간을 중심에 두지 않는 기술은 결국 사라질 것"이라고 말했다.“It is to be regretted that the debates over the fourth industrial revolutions are so focused on the technological changes when the discussions should be more focused on enhancing social safety nets that can resolve conflicts between generations, a widening gap between the rich and the poor and gender equalities [that may come from technological changes].”그는 "4차 산업혁명에 대한 담론이 기술 변화에만 초점이 맞춰진 것 같아 안타깝다"며 "4차 산업혁명으로 확대될 수 있는 세대 갈등, 빈부 격차, 남녀 격차 등에 대한 대비책을 마련하고 사회 안전망을 강화해야 한다"고 강조했다.BY LEE HO-JEONG, KIM YOUNG-NAM [lee.hojeong@joongang.co.kr]코리아중앙데일리 이호정, 김영남 기자