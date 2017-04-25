Korea and the fourth industrial revolution

ILLUSTRATED BY BAE MIN-HO

The fourth industrial revolution will be unlike any of its predecessors, according to Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum.클라우스 슈밥 세계경제포럼 의장은 4차 산업혁명은 이전의 어떤 산업혁명과도 다를 것이라고 했다.Schwab made the fourth industrial revolution the main topic of discussion for the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2016.슈밥은 2016년 다보스에서 열린 세계경제포럼에서 4차 산업혁명을 주요 의제로 삼았다.“We stand on the brink of a technological revolution that will fundamentally alter the way we live, work, and relate to one another,” Schwab said at the forum. “In its scale, scope, and complexity, the transformation will be unlike anything humankind has experienced before.”슈밥은 포럼에서 “우리는 지금까지 우리가 살아오고 일하던 방식을 송두리째 바꿀 기술 혁명 직전에 와있다. 규모와 영역과 복잡성의 측면에서 인류가 과거에 경험했던 그 어떤 변화와도 같지 않을 것이다”라고 말했다.A few months later, Korea got its first wave of fourth industrial revolution fever when an epic battle between man and artificial intelligence took place in the heart of its capital city, Seoul.Human Go master Lee Sae-dol was challenged in a tournament by AlphGo, an AI algorithm created by Google DeepMind. The human’s loss to a machine in a best-of-five tournament came as a shock to the entire world -- and a wake-up call to Koreans that the Fourth Industrial Revolution was actually on their doorstep.몇 달 후 한국의 수도 한 가운데에서는 인류와 인공지능과의 역사적 대결이 펼쳐졌고, 한국은 4차 산업혁명의 첫 번째 파도를 맞았다. 세계 정상의 인간 바둑 기사 이세돌은 구글 딥마인드의 도전을 받았으나 패했다. 인간의 패배는 전 세계를 충격에 빠뜨렸다. 한국인들은 4차 산업혁명이 멀지 않은 미래라는 것을 깨달았다.Now, the fourth industrial revolution is at the center of the national agenda. Countless government agencies are coming up with measures to brace for what’s to come while companies figure out how to innovate enough that they’re not left behind. Korean telecommunication providers like KT are rushing to develop 5G networks, a vital infrastructure needed to accommodate the new industrial activity. Candidates for the presidential election in May are announcing fourth industrial revolution-related pledges, and telling the public that they have seen the writing on the wall. More than 170,000 copies of Schwab’s book ‘The Fourth Industrial Revolution’ were sold in Korea -- the most in the world. Its publisher, New Present, is preparing a 26th Korean edition of the book.이제 4차 산업혁명은 한국 국가적 아젠다의 중심에 있다. 정부 각 부처들은 4차 산업혁명을 대비하기 위한 대책을 내놓고 있으며, 각 기업들은 어떻게 혁신해야 할 것인지에 대한 해법을 찾고 있다. KT 등 한국의 통신회사들을 4차 산업혁명을 가능케 할 핵심 인프라 마련을 위해 5G 네트워크 구축을 서두르고 있다. 다음 달 선거를 앞둔 대통령 후보들 역시 4차 산업혁명 관련 공약을 내놓으며 자신이 한국의 4차 산업혁명을 이끌 적임자라고 주장하고 있다. 슈밥의 저서 ‘4차 산업혁명’은 지금까지 17만 부가 판매돼 전 세계에서 가장 많은 판매량을 기록했으며, 이 책의 출판사 ‘새로운 현재’는 26쇄를 준비 중이다.The impetus for the Industrial Revolution was the invention of steam engines and the construction of railroads. Machines took over labor done by men and animals and long distance travel became possible. The second industrial revolution took place from the 1850s to the 1960s with the emergence of electricity and assembly lines, enabling mass production. The third industrial revolution refers to the information era made possible through the rise of personal computers and the internet.1차 산업혁명을 촉발시킨 것은 증기기관의 발명과 철도 건설이었다. 사람이나 동물이 하던 일을 기계가 하기 시작했고 먼 거리까지 이동이 가능해졌다. 2차 산업혁명은 전기와 생산 조립라인이 등장한 1850년부터 1960년대를 말한다. 대량 생산이 본격화한 시기다. 3차 산업혁명은 인터넷과 컴퓨터의 등장으로 인한 정보화 시대를 말한다.But there are still more questions than answers on what shape the fourth industrial revolution will take and how would future will be when people live alongside computers that learn like them, think like them – or think better than them.이제 다가올 4차 산업혁명은 어떤 모습일까. 사람처럼 생각하고 사람처럼 학습하는 컴퓨터, 혹은 사람보다 더 나은 컴퓨터와 함께 살아갈 미래는 무엇일까.English author Mary Shelley wrote ‘Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus,’ in the midst of the storm of the Industrial Revolution. Her protagonist Victor Frankenstein creates a sapient creature through a scientific experiment, only to be undone by his own creation. The novel is filled with the wonder of scientific progress – and its perils.1818년 영국의 작가 메리 셸리는 1차 산업혁명의 소용돌이 속에서 소설 ‘프랑켄슈타인’을 썼다. 소설 속에서 과학자 빅터 프랑켄슈타인은 인간 이상의 힘을 지닌 괴물을 창조하지만, 결국 그 괴물에 의해 죽음을 맞는다. 기술 발전에 대한 찬사와 공포가 작품에 녹아있다.Starting today, the Korea JoongAng Daily will be publishing a series on the Fourth Industrial Revolution.In the first part of the series, the Korea JoongAng Daily delves into the definition and significance of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, analyze a survey done on the general public about their thoughts on the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and publish an interview with Schwab, the main herald of the new industrial revolution.코리아중앙데일리는 2017년 한국 사회의 화두가 된 4차 산업혁명의 현주소를 진단하고, 그 미래를 그려보는 연중 기획 시리즈를 시작한다.그 첫 회에서는 4차 산업혁명의 정의와 의미를 알아봤다. 4차 산업혁명에 대한 보통 사람들의 생각을 설문조사를 통해 알아보고, 4차 산업혁명의 시작을 선포한 클라우스 슈밥 세계경제포럼 의장를 인터뷰했다.코리아중앙데일리 경제산업부 ebusiness@joongang.co.kr