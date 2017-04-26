Chinese buzzing about JTBC’s ‘Man to Man’

“Man to Man,” a new TV drama starring Park Hae-jin, is receiving buzz from Chinese entertainment outlets despite the fact that the show will be unavailable in the country, according to the star’s agency Tuesday.On Monday, the entertainment pages on many Chinese portals - including Sina, Sohu and Eastday - featured stories on the new Friday-Saturday JTBC series as one of their prominent headlines of the day, Mountain Movement, Park’s agency, said.“Man to Man” is about versatile, mysterious secret agent Kim Seol-woo, played by Park, who is tasked with protecting top celebrity Yeo Un-gwang, played by Park Sung-woong, as part of an undercover mission. It was penned by Kim Won-suk, co-screenwriter for the hit show “Descendants of the Sun.”“Man to Man” is also available through Netflix in some 190 countries. It is, however, not available in China amid Beijing’s ban on Korean culture in retaliation for deployment of a U.S. missile defense shield in Korea.Mountain Movement said it believed “Man to Man” was being widely circulated in China through piracy.Park rose to fame in China for his role in the 2011 Chinese drama “Qian Duo Duo Get Married” that became a nationwide sensation. He later starred in three more dramas, including “Far Away Love,” that earned him a top acting award in the country.Yonhap