Wedding bells to ring soon for Yoon Jin-seo

Actress Yoon Jin-seo has announced that she will marry her fiancee in Jeju on April 30.The news first broke with an OSEN report yesterday that said, “Yoon Jin-seo will marry a person not in the entertainment industry. She will only invite family and friends and hold a private wedding ceremony.”Yoon’s agency later confirmed the news through an official statement released yesterday which read, “Our client, actress Yoon Jin-seo, will be wed on April 30. Please bless her upcoming future.”Yoon is most famous for her role in classic movie “Oldboy,” receiving the Best New Actress accolade in the Paeksang Arts Awards in 2003.By Kim Jung-kyoon