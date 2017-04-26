Shin Hae-chul doc ordered to pay damages

The Seoul Central District Court has ordered Dr. Kang Se-hoon, the former director of Seoul Surgical Hospital in Songpa District, southern Seoul, to pay damages that amount to 1.59 billion won ($1.41 million) to the family of legendary rock singer Shin Hae-chul in a ruling yesterday.In a claim for damages filed by Shin’s family members against their insurance company and Kang, the court ordered Kang to “pay Shin’s wife 680 million won and pay 450 million won to each of the two children.”The court also ordered the insurance company to cover the 200 million won that Kang needs to pay for damages.A controversial figure yet a legendary rock star, Shin visited the hospital on October of 2014 due to a stomachache. He received laparoscopic surgery, had his stomach reduced and also received a gastrolysis. He showed symptoms of inflammation coupled with a high fever and severe pain, and passed away on October 27.The bereaved filed a claim for damages due to “Kang not receiving any consent from the patient to go ahead with the surgery and only pushing ahead with the surgery for monetary objectives, and not taking full care of Shin even after the patient suffered with severe pain.”The family initially demanded a payment of damages that amounted to 2.3 billion won in 2015, but later upped the amount during the trials to 4.5 billion won.Kang received ten months in prison and two years on probation in the first trial, but appealed against the ruling. The second trial is currently ongoing by the Seoul High Court.By Kim Jung-kyoon