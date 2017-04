Koreans living in Vietnam cast their ballots at a polling place set up in Hanoi on Tuesday. The voting process for Koreans living overseas began on Tuesday and will last for five days at 204 polling places in 116 countries worldwide for the May 9 presidential election. There are 294,633 people registered to vote at the 204 polling stations set up at Korea’s consulates and embassies around the world. [YONHAP]