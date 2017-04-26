China’s North Korea endgame (국문)

Let’s turn back the North Korean nuclear clock to 2002. In October, North Korea revealed the highly-enriched uranium (HEU) plan and kicked off the second nuclear crisis. This was when the U.S. neo-cons championing unilateralism were gaining influence in the Bush administration. President Bush was bracing for the Iraq War. In Korea, the Kim Dae-jung administration was about to end. The security issue of war and peace was a key issue in the upcoming elections.
China was also in a transitional period. Jiang Zemin handed the post of Communist Party general secretary to Hu Jintao in November, but as the head of the party’s military commission, he was still pulling the strings.
As summit diplomacy among concerned nations began, Bush chose Jiang as his first summit partner. They met at his Crawford Ranch in Texas and agreed on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The principles were confirmed at the Korea-U.S.-Japan summit the next day.
The Crawford meeting was the beginning of a new approach to North Korean affairs by the United States and China. Bush maintained the principle that the nuclear crisis was not a bilateral issue between Washington and Pyongyang, but a multilateral one. This was based on the Geneva Agreement, a bilateral deal that ended the first nuclear crisis in 1993-94. China became involved in the North Korean nuclear issue and was no longer a bystander. This is how the six-party talks began in 2013.
As China hosted the six-party talks, its political status rose, but its role remained that of a mediator between America and North Korea. Beijing maintained that the North Korean nuclear issue was a matter between North Korea and the United States. But the United States did not want to get out of the six-party structure and arranged the U.S.-North meeting on the sidelines of the six-party talks. A U.S. official even said the North Korean nuclear issue was not America’s problem, but China’s.
The six-party talks failed in the end. Washington and Beijing had different strategic interests and shifted the blame onto each other. In the meantime, North Korea became a virtual nuclear state. It continues to conduct nuclear tests and missile launches to make nuclear weapons smaller, more diverse and more accurate. The first nuclear crisis was about plutonium extraction, and the second was about the plutonium and its HEU program.
Now, we are faced with a full-scale crisis. There is analysis that North Korea could have 100 nuclear warheads by the year 2024. We cannot rule out the possibility of North Korea using nuclear weapons as a “conventional” weapon rather than as a deterrent.
Lately, China’s role is once again highlighted. The Trump administration pressured China to resolve the North Korean issue. China’s role is key to the Trump administration’s North Korea policy. The North’s ICBM development is a pressing concern for Trump. A Chinese official news agency commented that China’s military intervention was unnecessary, even if the United States makes a preemptive strike on the North’s nuclear facilities.
It is unclear whether this was rhetoric meant to deter North Korea and sooth the United States or indicate a new policy direction. The inconvenient truth is that China has prioritized geopolitical interests over the denuclearization of North Korea. The moment of truth is coming when we will see whether China views a nuclear-armed North Korea as a strategic value or liability.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 25, Page 34
*The author is the Tokyo bureau chief of the JoongAng Ilbo.
OH YOUNG-HWAN
북한 핵 문제의 시침(時針)을 2002년으로 되돌려본다. 그해 10월 북한의 고농축우라늄(HEU) 계획이 불거지면서 2차 북핵 위기가 시작됐다. 미국은 일방주의의 네오콘(신보수주의자)이 득세하던 조지 W 부시 행정부 때였다. 부시는 이듬해 이라크 전쟁의 전열을 가다듬고 있었다. 한국은 김대중 정부 말기로 대선 직전이었다. 전쟁과 평화의 안보 이슈가 쟁점이 됐다. 중국도 권력 교체기였다. 장쩌민은 11월에 공산당 총서기를 후진타오에게 물려준다. 당 군사위 주석 자리는 지킨 만큼 여전히 막후 실력자였다.
관계국 간 정상외교가 가동됐다. 부시는 첫 상대로 장쩌민을 택했다. 10월 26일 자신의 별장인 텍사스주 크로퍼드 목장에서 회담했다. 두 정상은 한반도 비핵화와 평화적 해결에 합의했다. 이 원칙은 다음날 한·미·일 정상회의에서도 확인됐다. 크로퍼드 회담은 미·중의 새로운 대북 접근의 출발점이었다. 부시는 북핵은 북·미 양자 문제가 아니라 관계국 간 다자 문제라는 원칙을 관철해 나갔다. 1993~94년 1차 북핵 위기를 봉합한 북·미 양자 제네바 합의의 반성에서 비롯됐다. 중국은 북핵 문제에 발을 들여놓기 시작했다. 1차 위기 때의 방관자에서 탈피했다. 2013년 6자회담은 이렇게 탄생했다.
중국은 6자회담을 주재하면서 정치적 위상을 한껏 높였다. 하지만 북·미 간 중재자 역할에 그쳤다. 북핵은 북·미 문제라는 입장을 굽히지 않았다. 반면 미국은 6자의 틀을 벗어나려 하지 않았다. 북·미 양자회담을 6자회담장 안 한쪽에서 진행할 정도였다. 미국 당국자한테서 북핵은 “우리 문제가 아닌 당신네 문제”라는 얘기도 나왔다. 6자회담은 결국 실패했다. 북한의 핵 개발을 막지 못했다. 미·중 간 전략적 이해 불일치와 책임 떠넘기기가 한몫했다.
그 새 북한은 사실상 핵보유국이 됐다. 핵무기의 소형·다종·정밀화를 위한 핵실험과 미사일 발사를 멈추지 않는다. 북핵 1차 위기가 플루토늄 추출, 2차 위기가 플루토늄+HEU 계획이라면 지금은 총체적 위기다. 북한이 2024년까지 핵무기 100기를 보유할 것이란 분석이다. 핵을 전략무기가 아닌 통상 무기 용도로 삼을 가능성도 배제 못한다. 한반도·동북아 안보 환경이 이렇게 취약한 적이 있었던가.
지금 중국의 역할이 다시 주목받고 있다. 트럼프 미 행정부가 중국이 북한 문제를 해결하지 않으면 미국이 하겠다고 하면서다. 중국 역할론은 트럼프 대북정책의 핵심 중 하나다. 북한의 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 개발은 트럼프에게도 발등의 불이다. 급기야 중국에서 “미국이 북핵 시설을 선제공격하더라도 중국의 군사적 개입은 불필요하다”는 관영매체 논평이 나왔다. 북한을 억지하고 미국을 무마하려는 립 서비스인지, 새 정책 방향인지 가늠하기 어렵다. 중국이 북한 비핵화보다 지정학적 이해를 우선해 온 불편한 진실 때문이다. 중국이 핵보유국 북한을 전략적 가치와 부채 중 어느 쪽으로 보는지 진실의 순간은 다가오고 있다.
오영환 도쿄총국장