Toward a ‘masked’ republic? (국문)
미세먼지와 황사에 '마스크 공화국' 되는가
Apr 26,2017
Lee Ki-young, a professor at the Graduate School of Public Health at Seoul National University, claimed in a seminar last week that wearing a mask does not provide any protection when the air is heavy with extremely fine dust particles. He argued that ultrafine particles can easily seep into masks and indoors. When going outside, he advised wearing industrial-strength face masks.
Sooner or later, experts will advise that we wear a gas mask if we dare go outside. We have nowhere to keep ourselves entirely safe from fine dust.
We scramble to find our own protection since there appears to be no solution to the problem. The National Police Agency recently purchased 4,980 packs of the latest dust-proof masks to supply to traffic police. Education authorities across the nation ordered schools to refrain from outdoor activities and have students wear masks on polluted days.
Wearing masks daily could soon become commonplace. We ask what the government has done to bring such harsh conditions to the people. Authorities point to a list of domestic culprits — coal-fueled power stations, cars, home heating, factory emissions, and even grilled mackerel.
China also contributes largely to the pollution. If they know the causes, authorities have to come up with the right set of solutions. Seoul earned the temporary humiliation of having the world’s second worst air quality after New Delhi and being more polluted than the notorious Beijing air. Where has the budget to combat pollution gone to?
Having good air is a basic right of every human being. Particles are the deadliest pollutant that can directly impair the lung and cause cancer. The state must ensure that people are healthy in order to keep the country safe and economy strong. The next president must address fine dust as a killer that must be eliminated no matter what.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 25, Page 34
이기영 서울대 보건대학원 교수는 지난 21일 열린 ‘미세먼지 어떻게 할 것인가’라는 토론회에서 “초미세먼지가 심한 날 외출을 자제하고 마스크를 쓰라고 시민들에게 알려주는 대처 방안은 효과가 없다”고 주장했다. 초미세먼지가 황사마스크에 의해 완벽하게 차단되지 못하고, 입자가 작아 실내로 침투하기 때문이라는 것이다. 공장에서 착용하는 산업용 마스크가 그나마 효과적이라며 권고했다. 머지않아 방독면 얘기가 나와도 이상하지 않을 정도로 미세먼지는 날로 악화되고 있다. 미세먼지로부터 도피할 곳이 없다는 게 우리가 직면한 현실이다.
뾰족한 수가 없으니 마스크에 매달리는 절박한 심정은 이해가 간다. 경찰청은 신형 황사마스크 제품 4980개를 구입해 교통경찰관들에게 지급할 계획이라고 한다. 얼마 전 서울시를 비롯해 전국 교육청들은 미세먼지가 많은 날엔 야외 수업을 자제하고 학생들에게 마스크 착용을 권고하는 대책을 내놓았다. 이러다가 온 국민이 얼굴을 가리고 다니는 ‘마스크 공화국’이 되는 것은 아닌지 걱정된다. 국민들은 이 지경이 될 때까지 국가와 공무원에게 뭘 했는지 묻고 있다. 미세먼지의 주범으로는 석탄 화력발전소, 자동차 배기가스, 난방 연료, 공장 매연에다 고등어구이까지 다양하다. 중국발 미세먼지도 상당하다. 원인을 안다면 해결책을 제시하고 풀어 나가야 할 책무가 국가와 공무원에게 있다. 일시적이라지만 서울의 공기 질이 인도 뉴델리에 이어 세계에서 둘째로, 악명 높은 중국 베이징보다 더 나쁘다는 소식은 치욕적이다. 지난 수년간 미세먼지 대책으로 쏟아부은 조(兆) 단위의 돈을 어디다 썼는지 엄중히 따져야 한다.
맑은 공기를 마실 권리는 천부적인 생명권이다. 미세먼지는 1급 발암물질로 지정된 ‘침묵의 살인자’로 불린다. 안보를 지키고 경제를 되살리려 해도 몸이 건강해야 할 것 아닌가. 미세먼지의 이름부터 ‘살인 먼지’로 바꿔야 한다. 국민이 허약하면 국가도 쇠퇴한다는 점을 인식하고 실천하는 사람이 대통령이 되길 국민은 애타게 바라고 있다.