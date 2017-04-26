Keep the pressure on (국문)

It appears North Korea passed the 85th anniversary of the founding of its army without a significant provocation. Many security experts forecasted a possible sixth nuclear test or ballistic missile test. This remarkable turn could be attributed to the international community’s concerted effort to restrain the regime from taking a dangerous path.
The United States and China this time put unprecedentedly strong pressure on North Korea. Uncle Sam even sent USS Michigan — a nuclear-powered submarine equipped with over 150 Tomahawk cruise missiles — to Busan along with the USS Carl Vinson, a Nimitz-class supercarrier, in the East Sea.
U.S. President Donald Trump pressured North Korea by directly talking with the leaders of China and Japan on the phone. On Monday, he invited members of the UN Security Council to the White House to urge them to prepare reinforced additional sanctions on Pyongyang. Trump once again sent stern messages that the United States will launch a pre-emptive strike on North Korean nuclear facilities if it crosses the red line, i.e. another nuclear test or ICBM launch.
China also changed its attitude in a stunning way. The Global Times, one of China’s state mouthpieces, warned that if the North conducts a sixth nuclear test, it will have crossed the point of no return and will suffer. Also, news that gas stations in Pyongyang are running out of oil carries great significance. Photos show cars increasingly lining up to fill their tanks, which suggests Pyongyang may be stockpiling gasoline to prepare for Beijing cutting its oil supplies.
Then there is the tripartite cooperation among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo, which is more solid than ever. The message that the representatives issued after Tuesday’s meeting in Tokyo was stern. It said they will take punitive action the North cannot endure if it provokes again.
The international community is fortunately seeking its tightest-ever coordination to pressure Pyongyang. But we cannot feel at ease, even if the April 25 anniversary passes without provocation. The North has already finished preparations for another nuclear test and is in the last stage of developing ICBMs. The international community must let Pyongyang know that it will face merciless retaliation if it really chooses to provoke us again.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 26, Page 34
북한, 핵실험 가능한 레드존에 이미 진입
도발 안 한 건 국제사회의 강력한 건제 덕
추가 핵실험 및 미사일 발사시험 가능성으로 ‘4월 위기설’을 낳았던 25일 북한 건군기념일이 결정적 도발 없이 지나가는 모양이다. 대규모 군사훈련을 하긴 했지만 요란한 협박과는 달리 김정은 정권은 레드라인을 넘는 도발은 포기하는 분위기다. 무엇보다 일치단결한 국제사회의 견제와 압박 덕분으로 봐야 할 것이다.
대북 견제와 압박의 선봉에 섰던 미국과 중국은 유례없이 강하게 나왔다. 미국은 이미 동해에 파견한 핵항공모함 칼빈슨함 외에 토마호크 미사일을 잔뜩 실은 핵잠수함 미시간호까지 부산으로 보내왔다.
미국은 도널드 트럼프 대통령이 직접 나설 만큼 외교 채널로도 전방위 압박전략을 구사했다. 트럼프 대통령은 24일 백악관에 유엔 안전보장이사회 이사국 대사를 초청해 “안보리가 강력한 대북 추가 제재를 준비해야 한다”고 촉구했다. 아울러 북한이 레드라인, 즉 추가 핵실험이나 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 발사 시험을 감행할 경우 선제공격이 있을 수 있다는 메시지도 다시 한 번 나왔다. 니키 헤일리 주유엔 대사가 “ICBM을 보게 된다면 그때는 분명히 행동에 나설 것”이라고 TV 인터뷰를 통해 공언했다.
북핵 해결의 열쇠를 쥔 중국의 태도도 완연히 달라졌다. 중국 정부 입장을 대변해 온 관영 매체의 논조부터 완강해졌다. 인민일보 자매지인 환구시보는 “북한이 6차 핵실험을 하면 돌이킬 수 없는 상황이 될 것”이라며 “모든 당사자가 결과를 감내해야 하겠지만, 특히 북한은 가장 큰 손실로 고통받을 것”이라고 경고했다. 북한이 도발을 감행할 경우 석유 공급 중단을 포함해 종전과는 차원이 다른 대북 제재에 착수하겠다는 뜻이 분명히 읽힌다.
최근 평양 시내 주유소에 석유가 제대로 공급되지 않고 있다는 소식은 예사롭지 않은 신호다. 평양 주유소마다 기름을 넣기 위해 자동차들이 길게 줄을 서 있는 사진이 공개됐다. 북한 스스로 석유 비축에 나섰을 수 있지만 이미 중국이 공급을 줄이기 시작했을 가능성을 시사하는 대목이다.
미·중 양국뿐이 아니다. 북한의 도발을 막기 위한 한·미·일 삼각협력도 어느 때보다 튼튼하다. 25일 일본 도쿄에서 열린 한·미·일 6자회담 수석대표 회의 끝에 나온 메시지도 강경했다. 세 나라 대표는 “북한이 도발하면 감내할 수 없는 징벌적 조치를 하기로 했다”고 밝혔다. 징벌적 조치가 구체적으로 무엇인지 공개되진 않았지만 고강도 응징에 합의한 것만은 틀림없다.
이처럼 국제사회가 대북 압박에 물샐틈없이 공조하고 있는 건 무척 고무적인 일이다. 하지만 이번 북한 건군기념일이 별탈 없이 지나갔다고 긴장의 끈을 늦춰선 안 된다. 여러 정황상 북한은 추가 핵실험 준비를 끝냈으며 ICBM 개발도 막바지 단계로 보인다. 레드라인만 넘지 않았을 뿐 언제든지 추가 도발을 감행할 수 있는 ‘레드존’에 들어와 있는 셈이다. 4월 위기설이 지나가더라도 북한이 경거망동하면 가혹한 응징이 즉각 뒤따를 것임을 깨닫도록 국제사회는 견제와 압박을 게을리해선 안될 것이다.