[Korea and the fourth industrial revolution] In 2030, humans will have technology on the brain and under the skin

ABOUT THE TECHNOLOGIES

New technology is constantly entering our lives and changing the way we exist. How will the technologies of the fourth industrial revolution fit into our lives? In this story, we introduce you to a fictional character named Jin, a 29 year old woman living in Korea in the year 2030. Like her counterparts in the past, technology is a foundation for her life ? a life lived very differently than in 2017. The Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning, the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute and Artificial Intelligence Research Institute reviewed this story to advise on the feasibility of the featured technologies. Footnotes at the bottom of the page provide more information on the technologies of the future.새로운 기술이 끊임없이 등장하고 있다. 기술은 우리의 존재 방식을 바꾸며 생활 속으로 스며들고 있다. 4차 산업혁명의 기술이 어떤 형태로 실제 우리 생활 속에 나타나게 될까? 코리아중앙데일리는 2030년 한국에 사는 29세 가상 여성 ‘진(Jin)’의 일상을 통해 그 기술을 소개한다. 과거의 기술이 그랬던 것처럼 우리 삶의 방식을 구성하는데 기술은 중요한 역할을 할 것이다. 하지만 분명 2017년과는 다른 방식일 것이다. 각 기술이 어덯게 구현되고 어떤 의미를 갖게 될지 미래창조과학부, 한국전자통신연구원, 지능정보기술연구원의 감수를 받아 가상의 스토리로 구성해 봤다.Jin woke to morning sunlight with no recollection of her dreams. She had a groggy sensation that they had been pleasant, a good start to her weekend.Jin sat up and called to J, aon her“Please run the, J,” she said, referring to one of the functions of aconnected to the mobile computing system.A holographic 3-D display popped up before her and started translating her brain waves, delivered through electrode implants, into motion pictures with sound.BrainConnects, the first generation commercial brain-computer interface, was far from cheap, but it did an amazing job: storing images, memories and sound whirling from her directly into the cloud.The display portrayed a woman, seemingly Jin herself, and a man around her age surrounded by robotic cats and dogs.It was a dream of the day when Jin and Hajun met at a community meeting for owners ofIt was a very significant day and Jin decided to switch from the dream to the actual memory itself. The brain-computer interface complied.Jin inherited her electronic dog Yony from her grandmother. It came to her in a box with her grandmother’s things, lifeless. But she felt sorry for the curled-up, fluffy machine and decided to turn it on and allow it to be her pet.But Yony didn’t like Jin very much and even occasionally growled at her.She remembers the same Yony wagging her tail wildly at her grandmother and happily doing anything what she asked. And electronic dogs have a greater range of talents that their real counterparts: they can hang out the washing, carry stuff and even bring expired food to a nearby supermarket to be exchanged.In the memory, Yony growled.“I guess you adopted her from a friend or something,” Hajun told Jin. “You need to reprogram her so that she knows you are her new master.”He added that calling Yony’s name, patting her and smiling would all work to improve her loyalty. Electronic pets learn, of course - much more than real animals.Robotic pets like Yony were initially popular with the elderly living alone, but eventually they became popular with young singles too. And then robotic pet owners started meeting regularly. Frequent interaction with other robotic pets boosts the “engagement ratio” for the mechanical animals. The higher the ratio, the more tasks they can do. Their reaction to their owners would also become more affectionate and enthusiastic.Jin started attending the community meetings regularly - largely because Hajun was there.At the second meeting she attended, she was sitting alone cuddling Yony. She noticed Hajun approaching. She tried to look like she hadn't noticed. But just as he came within earshot, J interrupted. A holographic screen appeared.“Jin, your heart rate has risen above 100 beats per minute.”J has access to data from Jin’s brain electrodes and abeneath her skin that analyzes body functions. Being health-conscious, Jin kept her assistant particularly attuned to even minor abnormal physiological signs.“Brain chemicals like dopamine, oxytocin, adrenaline, and vasopressin have all exceeded …”“Sh!,” Jin hissed. “I thought I had set my personal intelligent assistant to send messages rather than speak them,” she mumbled.“The option was introduced last year,” Hajun replied, “but sometimes it makes mistakes.” He chuckled. “Are you sure you’re feeling all right?”They spend more time together from that day forward. They both lived in Pangyo, a suburban startup cluster in Gyeonggi.Six months later, Jin and Hajun are deeply in love. Yet, the couple have learned that they have very different views on personal space.Jin wants to know everything about Hajun. But Hajun likes his privacy.“Why are you so closed off and secretive?” she asked. “I don’t feel close to you at times.”The two have synchronized key personal data on their computing systems: health status, locations, schedules, dietary preferences and tastes in food, movies and music. The main users of the real-time data sharing system were parents with kids, but some romantically involved people also used it.At the beginning of the relationship, Hajun found the system convenient because it arranged creative yet feasible plans for dates by taking into account daily weather and a multitude of information extracted from the cloud.An appointment was set with Jin on Saturday, but Hajun later learned that was a big day for baseball. As an avid baseball fan, a match between two major teams was the last thing that he wanted to miss.Ever since he had been dating Jin, he stopped going to stadiums to enjoy live games.Instead, he watched, and recently tried out a 3-D hologram service to meet and talk with legendary players such as Babe Ruth.And yet those cutting edge technologies fell short of the original charms of a stadium - the crowd waves, the roar of the die-hard fans, the energy in the atmosphere and stadium food and beer.That gave Hajun justification to cancel the date, but he thought Jin would be hurt. He opted for a white lie.“I feel under the weather today and have a fever, actually. Can we push back the date to another day?” he messaged Jin through his brain-computer interface.As she was about to message back via her own platform, Jin was tempted to check his health conditions.“J, show me Hajun’s health data.”The visual graphic showed more than ten indicators including body temperature, heart rate, blood pressure and blood oxygen. They were all in the safe green zones.“Why are you lying? The system says that your condition is alright, no worse than usual,” Jin said in a call, her voice sharp with irritation.“I am sorry. But can’t you be more respectful of my personal space?”After that incident, seemingly insignificant issues triggered overblown fights.to Jin saying that the current patterns of language between the two indicated a major conflict ahead or even a split based on a big data analysis of couples’ relationships.The comment struck Jin hard, reminding her of how much she has loved Hajun.On the day she planned to suggest a fresh start, Hajun told her, “We’d better end here. You've had enough as much as I have.”Jin trudged along the road to her home. Upon her arrival, Yony welcomed her playfully.A pang of pain and regret ran through her.A high-pitched squealing noise pierced Jin’s ears.J created the sound instead of waking her up with his usual gentle, deep voice. It was his third attempt to get her to wake up.As soon as Jin opened her eyes, the virtual computer holographic display notified her of the weather, important news and personalized recommendations for breakfast based on the most recent bodily function and nutrient analysis.“You have skimped on essential nutrients and not imbibed enough calories you need for energy. Poor nutrition and inadequate caloric intake can cause fatigue and headache,” J said.Jin had been skipping meals after breaking up with Hajun.Drained of energy, the suggestion prompted her to think that she needs to pull herself together.“I recommend a salad with vegetables, whole grains, and healthy oils,” J said. “It will take only five minutes.”She tapped a button and thestarted preparing a meal, assembling and chopping ingredients.When she left home, J told her, “Rain is expected in the evening. Please take an umbrella.” A drawer holding umbrellas, at the entrance of the house, opened automatically and Jin took a yellow one.Outside, it was actually sunny and bright. With little time to take in the view, Jin ordered the brain interface to capture the scenery and save it into the computing system.Jin hopped onto athat she reserved the previous night through aSeveral models including convertible sports cars were available.Before the car set off, it offered options such as the fastest route or the one with the best views.On her way to the office near Pangyo Techno Valley, hundreds of people were on the sidewalks holding banners with red letters.Jin couldn’t read them. She tapped on the car’s window, and it turned into a display that provides entertainment, maps or camera functions. She took a picture of the protesters and zoomed in on the banners.They contained slogans of the Neo-Luddism movement that read, “No jobs for humans,” “Technology strips the livelihood of workers,” and “Advancement in technology ≠ Progress of mankind.”“What’s going on over there, J?” Jin asked.“That is part of a nationwide movement opposing drastic advancements in technology,” J replied sagely. “The protesters are largely older people, many of whom have lost their jobs because of enhanced automation and robots in manufacturing, the media, education and design sectors. The government tried to appease them, saying that the new technologies also create jobs and that the government would offer financial subsidies to support them. But the protesters maintain that any new jobs are centered around the information technology industry, which they have no involvement in, and that financial support can’t solve the inherent problems of massive layoffs associated with technological development. And …”“That’s enough, J,” Jin said.“Jin, an overseas buyer sent you a message.”A buyer in Spain wrote to say that the company received the samples of cotton textiles made fromand asked for some adjustments in the hues.She replied via the brain-connected system - which simultaneously translates Korean into Spanish as it converts brain waves into text.By the time Jin sent her reply, the car had reached the office. The company, called Color Maker, is a textile manufacturer headquartered in Pangyo that produces customized textiles with preferred threads, fragrances and functions. Decades ago, Dongdaemun in central Seoul was home to the country’s textile industry but Pangyo was the home of tech-centric textile and garment makers.With a major in electrical engineering, Jin doubled as an engineer and designer.Her current task was making a thread with a springtime theme. She thought pastel pink, milky violet and mint colors could be a perfect amalgamation for the season.The next step was getting a factory to make a linen textile with threads of those color and to send the thread to a perfume designer.The first thing she needed to do was send details of the thread to be printed onat the factory.It was 4 p.m. and work was done. Jin was ready to leave.As J predicted, soft rain fell outside Jin’s window. Spring showers conjure up an image of her grandmother.When Jin relocated to Pangyo for her job, she knew she wouldn’t see her grandmother as often as she did in Seoul. So she took her grandmother to a studio dubbed “Re:Mind.”They took a host of pictures and videos to make a three dimensional avatar of her grandmother.had said her grandmother would live to around 110 years old but she passed away two years ago at 93 after an out-of-control autonomous car swerved to avoid a crowd but instead hit her. Yony swiftly called 911 and contacted family members but she couldn’t be saved. Rain came down that day.Jin activates anand her grandmother appears before her, bent at the waist and blinking, in the April rain.“Jin, everyone goes through disappointments in life,” the grandmother says gently. “They will make you more mature, only in retrospect though.”Jin clicks a, and can actually grasp the rough, wrinkled fingers.As she is quietly absorbed with memories of her grandmother, J interrupts.“It will hurt your sleep quality if you are exposed to electronic waves before bed time.”Jin closes her eyes and prepares to switch off J. She wants to be left alone with her emotions.“Don’t turn me off for too long,” J pleads with Jin.She switches on Do Not Disturb mode until morning.A personal intelligent assistant is a computer program powered by artificial intelligence designed to carry out users’ voice commands. Such systems already exist in different devices, most notably Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa and Cortana by Microsoft. At this point, the voice-activated systems are able to handle limited tasks such as making calls, setting alarms or doing mathematical calculations.Some researchers think that future virtual assistants will be capable of discerning a user’s feelings and body conditions based on tones of voice and physical records from connected wearables. They will offer suggestions according to that data input.A research team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology developed an artificial intelligent system dedicated to predicting the mood of a conversation analyzing voice tones and physiological signals last February.The Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning said that the so-called tipping point for intelligent computing system will take place in 2024 in the U.S. and 2027 in Korea in a survey of over 2,000 experts using a Delphi method.Tipping point refers to the moment when a certain technology obtains broad recognition and use.인공 지능으로 구동되는 컴퓨터 프로그램. 현재는 음성을 인식해서 사용자의 지시를 수행하는 유형이 가장 널리 쓰인다. 애플의 시리, 아마존의 알렉사, 마이크로소프트의 코타나 등이 대표적이다. 하지만 현재의 음성 인식 기반의 지능형 가상 비서가 할 수 있는 일은 전화 걸기, 알람 설정, 계산 등 제한적이다. 일부 전문가들은 미래의 가상 비서는 사용자의 감정과 몸 상태를 목소리 톤과 신체에 부착된 센서를 통해 파악하고 그에 따른 조언을 해 줄 수 있을 것으로 전망한다. MIT의 한 리서치 팀은 대화 중 목소리의 톤과 신체 반응을 통해 대화 분위기를 예상하는 인공지능 시스템을 2월에 개발했다. 미래창조과학부는 2000명 이상의 전문가를 대상으로 실시한 델파이 조사(반복 설문을 통해 결론을 이끌어 내는 조사)를 통해 인지컴퓨팅 기술이 대중적으로 상용화되는 시점을 미국은 2024년, 한국은 2027년으로 전망했다.Many experts believe that the future of mobile communications will be less about hardware devices. Instead, virtual holographic displays that can be activated through wearables or even without them will likely replace smartphones.Microsoft introduced a holographic computing display technology in 2015. The Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute, Korea’s state-run research institute, developed “tabletop holographic display” technology that generates 360-degree 3-D hologram at a size of 3 inches.많은 전문가들은 미래의 모바일 커뮤니케이션에서 하드웨어의 비중은 줄어들 것이라고 말한다. 대신 웨어러블 기기나 하드웨어가 필요 없는 가상의 홀로그램 디스플레이가 스마트폰을 대체할 수 있다. 스마트폰 같은 기기를 사용하지 않고 커뮤니케이션을 할 수 있다면 스마트폰 관리·유지 부담을 덜 수 있다. 마이크로소프트는 2015년에 홀로그램 디스플레이를 이용한 컴퓨팅 기술을 선보였다. 한국전자통신연구원은 테이블탑 홀로그래픽 디스플레이 기술을 발표했다. 모든 방향에서 3차원 홀로그램을 볼 수 있게 하는 기술이다.The endeavor to read people’s dream started long ago but notable breakthroughs have recently been made. Scientists at the University of Wisconsin found a local “hot spot” in the brain that fires up when we dream.Using MRI scans, scientists in Japan were also able to visualize participants’ dreams at 60 percent accuracy. But regenerating sound and the feelings in dreams has not yet been accomplished.뇌파를 이용해 꿈을 재생하려는 노력은 오랫동안 있었다. 하지만 주목할 만한 성과는 최근에서야 이뤄졌다. 미국 위스콘신대 연구팀은 우리가 꿈꿀 때 뇌에서 활성화되는 부분을 발견했다. 일본의 과학자들은 MRI 검사를 이용해 실험 참가자들의 꿈을 시각화하는데 성공했다. 하지만 그 정확도는 60퍼센트 정도였다. 아직은 꿈에 나타났던 소리나 꿈 속에서 느꼈던 감정을 현실에서 다시 구현하는 것은 불가능하다.A brain-computer interface consists of brain signals and a computer that decodes the signals into commands to control computer programs.Tech visionaries such as Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg see such a system as the future of mobile communication. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, revealed this month that his scientists are working on a technology that enables people to type with their brains using non-invasive sensors. Elon Musk, head of Tesla, established a brain-computer interface company Neuralink with the goal of connecting human brains to computers using something called neural lace.The Science Ministry expects that the tipping point for brain-computer interfaces will be 2025 in the United States and 2032 in Korea. Elon Musk also revealed a timeline in line with that projection, saying we are about 8 to 10 years away from such a brain system.뇌-컴퓨터 인터페이스는 뇌의 신호와 그 신호를 명령 형태로 바꾸는 컴퓨터로 이루어져 있다. 일론 머스크나 마크 저커버그 같은 이들은 뇌-컴퓨터 인터페이스가 모바일 커뮤니케이션의 미래가 될 것이라고 예상한다. 페이스북 CEO 저커버그는 최근 F8 개발자 컨퍼런스에서 비침습성 센서를 이용해 뇌의 신호를 파악할 수 있는 기술을 연구하고 있다고 밝혔다. 테슬라 CEO 일론 머스크 또한 이달 초에 뉴럴링크라는 뇌-컴퓨터 인터페이스 스타트업을 설립하며 액체 상태의 전자 그물망(뉴럴 레이스)을 이용해 뇌와 컴퓨터를 연결하겠다는 목표를 밝혔다. 미래창조과학부는 뇌-컴퓨터 인터페이스 기술이 사용화되는 시점을 미국은 2025년, 한국은 2032년으로 예상했다. 일론 머스크 역시 8~10년 안에 뇌-컴퓨터 인터페이스가 가능해질 것이라고 내다봤다.Robotic pets or carebots refers to machines specifically designed to assist or entertain people. Robotic pets have been around for years, but the functions tend to be limited to reacting to petting, dancing and carrying small things. Analysts say that for carebots to be truly relevant, they should be able to comprehend contextual situations and biological conditions of the users to protect, say, elderly people living alone from potential hazards.Tech companies are enhancing robots’ capabilities. IBM, for example, is developing sensors that can be used in robots to detect changes in motion, scent, and audio so that they can grasp what goes on around them. MERA, a prototype robot equipped with sensors, can detect when a person falls down or a burner turns on.반려로봇 또는 간병로봇은 사람을 즐겁게 하거나 도와주는 일을 위해 만들어진 기계를 말한다. 반려로봇이 출시된 지는 수년이 지났지만 아직까지 주된 기능은 작은 물건을 옮기는 것, 춤추기, 쓰다듬기에 반응하는 것 등에 한정돼 있다. 전문가들은 반려로봇이 조금 더 대중화되려면 반려로봇이 이용자의 상황과 생물학적 정보를 이해할 수 있도록 해서 노인들을 잠재적인 위험으로부터 보호할 수 있어야 한다고 말한다. 기술업계는 로봇의 기능을 향상시키려 노력하고 있다. 예를 들어 IBM은 이용자의 움직임, 냄새, 소리의 변화를 감지할 수 있는 센서를 개발해 애완로봇에게 부착하려 한다. 이 경우 반려로봇은 주변상황을 더 잘 파악할 수 있게 된다. MERA는 IBM에서 만든 로봇인데 사람이 넘어지거나 버너가 켜져 있는 등의 상황을 감지할 수 있다.A microchip implant is a radio-frequency identification (RFID) chip implanted under the human skin. So far, the use of microchips is largely confined to identification and tracking locations.But more advanced uses include a chip programmed to release drugs at specific times. Companies such as Microchips Biotech are on track to develop the technology. Susceptibility to cyber attacks and privacy concerns could be an impediment to widespread use.바이오칩은 극소형 칩에 RFID(전파정보인식) 형태로 정보를 이식해 인간의 피부에 이식하는 기술이다. 지금까지 바이오칩은 주로 인증이나 위치추적에 이용됐다. 좀 더 발달되면 정해진 시간에 약이 상처 부위에 도포되는 것도 가능할 것이다. 마이크로칩스 바이오텍 같은 일부 회사들은 이 같은 기술을 개발하고 있다. 하지만 사생활 침해와 해킹에 대한 우려는 바이오칩의 확산을 저해할 수 있다.Virtual reality technology is an artificial environment in which the use of computer technology creates an immersive simulated environment. The technology is deployed in entertainment and gaming contents. For instance, the National Basketball Association is showing a virtual reality game per week through Samsung Electronics’ Gear VR headset. In the Science Ministry’s survey, virtual reality will enter a more popularized phase in 2020 in the United States and in 2024 in Korea.가상현실 기술은 컴퓨터 기술이 사람이 몰입할 수 있는 가상의 시뮬레이션 환경을 만드는 것이다. 이 기술은 주로 게임이나 엔터테인먼트 컨텐트에 쓰인다. 예를 들어 미국 NBA에서는 매주 가상현실 기반의 경기를 선보이고 있는데 경기를 보기 위해서는 삼성 기어가 필요하다. 미래창조과학부는 가상현실 기술은 미국에서 2020년, 한국에서 2024년에 확산이 될 것으로 예측했다.Experts expect that the application of artificial intelligence can be broader than we thought. Dating counseling could be one of the more novel adoptions. Researchers at the University of Southern California conducted research this month to predict the probability of future interpersonal conflicts based on skin conductance, body temperature and physical activity by sifting through the data through machine learning algorithms. Its accuracy rate stood at 79.3 percent.전문가들은 인공지능의 응용분야가 우리의 생각보다 넓을 거라고 말한다. 연애상담이 그런 분야다. 서던캘리포니아대 연구팀은 최근 기계학습 알고리즘을 통해 데이터를 걸러 냄으로써 피부 전도, 체온, 신체 활동을 바탕으로 미래 대인 관계의 확률을 예측하기 위한 연구를 실시했다. 예측의 정확도는 79.3퍼센트였다.Smart kitchen appliances are one of the key ideas for so-called smart homes and the home Internet of Things market. Tech giants such as Samsung Electronics are diving into the area by showcasing a robotic chef making food following recipes. A robot chef developed by Moley Robotics can create dishes. The arms move like those of a master chef in a specially designed kitchen equipped with a stovetop, oven, sink and utensils.스마트 키친은 스마트홈과 홈 IoT 시장에서 중요한 비중을 차지하고 있다. 삼성전자와 같은 IT 대기업은 레시피를 따라 요리할 수 있는 로봇 요리사를 선보이며 이 분야에 뛰어들고 있다. 몰리 로보틱스에서 개발된 로봇 셰프는 실제 유명 요리사의 팔 움직임을 모방해 스토브·오븐·싱크대가 설치된 주방에서 음식을 만든다.Self-driving or autonomous vehicles are capable of navigating the road without human’s manual manipulation. Leading automobile companies such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Tesla launched commercial models with partially automated functions, but they are far from fully autonomous. The Science Ministry said autonomous vehicles will hit their tipping point in 2023 in the U.S. and in 2028 in Korea. Still, experts say that wider adoption will be heavily dependent on regulatory approval and insurance issues.무인자동차, 즉 자율주행차는 인간의 조작 없이 도로를 누빌 수 있다. 메르세데스 벤츠나 BMW, 테슬라 같은 주요 자동차 회사는 부분적으로 자동화된 모델을 출시했다. 하지만 완전 자동이라고는 볼 수 없다. 미래부에서는 자율주행차 기술은 미국에서 2023년 한국에서는 2028년에 대중화될 것으로 내다봤다. 전문가들은 이와 함께 규제와 보험 문제가 기술 수용에 영향을 줄 것으로 예상하고 있다.With the spread of the notion of a “sharing economy,” car sharing services will be a big part of future mobility, along with autonomous cars. The platform, typically provided via a smartphone application, allows registered members to reserve a car and pick it up at nearby geographic points. The major players in the industry include Zipcar, RelayRides, Getaround and SoCar in Korea.공유경제 개념의 확산으로 카셰어링 서비스는 자율주행차와 함께 미래 모빌리티에 중요한 축을 형성할 것이다. 플랫폼은 주로 스파트폰 앱 형태로 제공된다. 멤버십 회원들은 앱을 통해 차를 예약하고 근처 특정 지점을 통해 차를 이용할 수 있다. 대표적인 기업으로는 집카(Zipcar), 릴레이라이즈(RelayRides), 겟어라운드(Getaround)가 있고 한국에는 ‘쏘카’가 있다.Using a technology called Ebb, a thread can change its hues in response to electrical charges. Jointly developed by researchers from Google and the University of California, Berkeley, the technology holds the promise of one day changing your shirts color on the way to work.Ebb이라는 기술을 활용하면 전류 자극을 이용해 실의 색깔을 바꿀 수 있다. 이 기술은 구글과 미국 버클리대에서 공동으로 개발됐다. 언젠가 이 기술이 우리가 일하러 가는 도중에 셔츠 색깔을 바꿀 수 있도록 해 줄 것이다.3-D printing refers to processes used to make three dimensional objects using different materials. Its core mechanism lies in an additive process that lays down successive layers of materials. The development and spread of 3-D printing is important because it will bring manufacturing into ordinary homes. The Science Ministry said the tipping point will come in 2021 in the U.S. and 2024 in Korea. Tech gurus already talk of the emergence of 4-D printing. On top of the properties held by 3-D printing, 4-D printing technology adds a fourth dimension; the properties of the item can change over time.3D 프린팅은 다양한 재료를 이용해서 3차원 물체를 만드는데 사용되는 공정을 말한다. 이 기술의 핵심은 재료가 여러 층을 형성하는 적층공정 방식이다. 3D 프린팅의 발전과 보급이 확산되면 일반 가정에서도 제조가 가능해 진다. 미래부는 3D프린팅 기술이 대중화되는 때를 미국은 2021년, 한국은 2024년이라고 본다. 기술 전문가들은 더 나아가 4D 프린팅에 대해 말하고 있다. 4D 프린팅 기술은 3D 프린팅 기술에 시간에 따라 물체의 속성이 바뀌는 기술이 더해진 것이다.A genetic test is performed on a sample of blood, hair or skin in order to confirm or rule out a suspected genetic condition. It is also used to help determine a person's chance of developing a genetic disorder. DNA sequencing companies such as Ilumina are taking the lead with the goal of bringing DNA testing to the broader public. In Korea, only limited genetic testing is allowed, hampering the growth of the industry.혈액, 머리카락 또는 피부 샘플로 의심스러운 유전자 상태를 확인하거나 배제하기 위해 이뤄지는 경우가 많다. 이 검사는 한 사람이 유전병을 얻을 확률에 대해서도 알려준다. 일루미나와 같은 DNA 염기 서열 분석 회사들은 DNA 테스트를 보다 많은 사람들에게 쓰일 수 있도록 해야 한다고 주장한다. 한국에서는 제한적인 유전체 검사만 허가된다. 이 때문에 관련 산업의 발전이 저해되고 있다는 지적이 나온다.Incorporating photorealistic 3-D avatar technology used in movies, voice synthesis, augmented reality and artificial intelligence, research on bringing back the departed is underway. The University of Southern California’s Institute for Creative Technologies zeroed in on creating three dimensional graphics that looks just like a life-sized person. In 2013, it unveiled technology that enables a human face to be scanned by digital camera and reconstructed in real time. It went on to unveil a system for capturing and rendering life-size 3-D human subjects on what it calls an automultiscopic display in 2014. Experts expect that deep learning algorithms will be used to reconstruct a person in a more sophisticated manner, taking into account the way that person laughs and moves.영화에 쓰이는 3D 아바타 기술, 음성 동기화, 증강현실 기술과 인공지능 등을 종합해 죽은 사람을 다시 구현하는 연구가 진행 중이다. 서던캘리포니아대 연구 팀은 실제 사람과 같은 3차원 그래픽을 만드는데 집중하고 있다. 2013년에는 디지털 카메라를 통해 인간의 얼굴을 스캔하고 실시간으로 재구성하는 기술을 선 보였다. 2014년에는 오토멀티스코픽 디스플레이라는 시스템을 통해 실물 크기의 인간을 만들어내는 시스템을 발표했다. 전문가들은 딥 러닝 알고리즘이 사람이 웃는 방식 움직임을 파악해 더욱 더 정교한 방식으로 사람을 구현할 것이라고 말한다.Replicating different senses of touch pose challenges to researchers, but some managed to make breakthroughs recently to truly replicate the human sense of touch. Tanvas, a Chicago-based startup, demonstrated a new surface haptic technology that allows users to feel the texture on a touch screen at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show.다양한 촉감을 구현하는 것은 어려운 일이다. 하지만 일부 회사들은 최근 인간이 느끼는 촉각을 구현하는 데 있어 많은 발전을 이뤄냈다. 미국 시카고에 위치한 탠바스라는 회사는 터치스크린에서 사물의 질감을 손가락으로 느낄 수 있게 해주는 표면 햅틱 기술을 선보였다.BY PARK EUN-JEE [park.eunjee@joongang.co.kr]