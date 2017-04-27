Sports Briefs

VOLLEYBALLThe chief of Korea’s largest flagship carrier has been appointed as the new leader of the nation’s professional volleyball league, officials said Tuesday.The Korea Volleyball Federation (KOVO), the operator of the V-League, said that Cho Won-tae, the CEO of Korean Air Lines Co., will be its new commissioner. The KOVO added its board members unanimously approved Cho’s appointment.Cho took the top post at Korean Air in January. He is the eldest son of Cho Yang-ho, chairman of Hanjin Group and former president of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics organizing committee. The 41-year-old businessman is also the owner of pro volleyball club Incheon Korean Air Jumbos.KOVO said general managers of 13 V-League clubs last week had a meeting and decided to nominate Cho as the new leader of the KOVO. Cho then had a discussion with Korean Air officials on Monday and decided to accept the job.Cho will serve a three-year term starting on July 1. He will succeed Koo Ja-jun, who had been the commissioner since November 2012.YonhapFOOTBALLThe venues for Korea’s upcoming friendly matches against Uruguay and Senegal ahead of the U-20 World Cup next month have been confirmed, the national football governing body said Tuesday.The Korea Football Association (KFA) said Korea’s U-20 team will face Uruguay at Cheongju Stadium in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, on May 11. This will be the first time since 2007 that Cheongju, located some 140 kilometers (87 miles) south of Seoul, hosts a national team match.Korea will then take on Senegal at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on May 14. Ticket sales for the two friendly matches will open on Wednesday.Korea is the host of the FIFA U-20 World Cup that will be staged from May 20 to June 11 in six cities. In the 24-team tournament, Korea will compete with England, Argentina and Guinea in Group A.The KFA previously said the two friendlies will serve as a tune-up for Korea’s first two group stage matches. Korea will open the tournament with Guinea at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, North Jeolla, on May 20 and go head-to-head against Argentina at the same venue three days later.Both Uruguay and Senegal are also participants in the U-20 World Cup. Uruguay are in Group D with Japan, Italy and South Africa. Senegal are grouped with the United States, Ecuador and Saudi Arabia in Group F.Uruguay finished atop the South American qualifying round, while Senegal took second place in the African qualifying campaign for the FIFA competition.Yonhap